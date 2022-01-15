An accessible polyfill for
<input type='time'/> elements.
Demo available here: https://dan503.github.io/time-input-polyfill/
1.0.11 or higher.
If the recommended version in this documentation is out of sync with the npm version, this is because npm only allows readme edits to be committed through full releases. To prevent needless cache invalidation, I'll only update the recommended version number when there are actual changes to the polyfill code. The current recommended version is
1.0.11. As long as you are using a version that is equal to or higher than that, you are using the latest version of the polyfill.
To make it easier to implement this polyfill into your projects, I have some pre-built component versions of it that you might find easier to use.
Add the following script element to your page:
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/time-input-polyfill"></script>
Alternatively you can download it via npm and use it through commonJS or an ES6 import statement.
npm i time-input-polyfill
Then require it in your main JavaScript file like so:
// ES5
require('time-input-polyfill/auto')
// ES6
import 'time-input-polyfill/auto'
That's all you need to do.
You didn't load the actual polyfill onto the page, you loaded a much smaller automatic initialiser function instead.
input[type="time"] elements.
https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/time-input-polyfill@1.0.11/dist/time-input-polyfill.min.js (the actual polyfill).
input[type="time"] elements on the page.
input[type="time"] element and apply the polyfill to it.
The following downloads the full polyfill in all browsers, take a look at the auto.mjs file if you want to see how it loads the polyfill dynamically.
First check for
input[type="time"] support.
import supportsTime from 'time-input-polyfill/supportsTime'
if (!supportsTime) {
//Apply polyfill here
}
Then gather a list of all
input[type="time"] elements on the page, and loop through them to apply the polyfill.
import supportsTime from 'time-input-polyfill/supportsTime'
import TimePolyfill from 'time-input-polyfill'
if (!supportsTime) {
// Converting to an array for IE support
const $$inputs = [].slice.call(
document.querySelectorAll('input[type="time"]')
)
$$inputs.forEach(function ($input) {
new TimePolyfill($input)
})
}
TimePolyfill in this case will be a function that is only accessible from the file that it was required in.
First check for
input[type="time"] support.
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/time-input-polyfill@1.0.11/core/helpers/supportsTime.js"></script>
if (!supportsTime) {
//Apply polyfill here
}
Then gather a list of all
input[type="time"] elements on the page, and loop through them to apply the polyfill.
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/time-input-polyfill@1.0.11/core/helpers/supportsTime.js"></script>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/time-input-polyfill@1.0.11/dist/time-input-polyfill.min.js"></script>
if (!supportsTime) {
// Converting to an array for IE support
const $$inputs = [].slice.call(
document.querySelectorAll('input[type="time"]')
)
$$inputs.forEach(function ($input) {
new TimePolyfill($input)
})
}
This will add a global
TimePolyfill function to the page.
When your code is inside a component that resides in the Shadow DOM, the polyfill will not be able to find your label element. For this case, you can pass your label element in directly.
<label id="myLabel" for="timeInput">Label text</label>
<input type="time" id="timeInput" />
import timePolyfill from 'time-input-polyfill'
// The following element must not be in a shadow DOM
const componentRootElem = document.getElementById(
'idOfYourShadowDomComponentRootElement'
)
const timeLabelElem = componentRootElem.shadowRoot.getElementById('myLabel')
const timeInputElem = componentRootElem.shadowRoot.getElementById('timeInput')
timePolyFill(timeInputElem, timeLabelElem)
Note that I refer to an
input[type="time"] element that has had the polyfill initialized on it as an
$input in this section.
In browsers that support the time input natively, they will provide the
value of the input in 24 hour time (eg.
20:45). The polyfill will provide the value in 12 hour time (
08:45 PM). If the polyfill detects that a form is being submitted, the polyfill will quickly switch to 24 hour time in an attempt to align with standard time input functionality.
If this isn't working for you, you can prevent the auto-swap functionality by setting
$input.polyfill.autoSwap = false. You can access the current input value in 24 hour time format by reading the
data-value attribute.
You can also switch the
$input manually to 24 hour time using
$input.polyfill.swap(). The polyfill does not function properly at the moment while running in 24 hour time. 24 hour time is only meant to be used as a means of submitting correct values to forms. It is not intended to be used as a permanent mode.
$input.polyfill.update() on dynamic inputs
I couldn't find any reliable way to track when a user uses
$input.value = '13:30'. So instead of tracking the use of
$input.value, I have attached a
.polyfill.update() method to the
$input element.
Any time you update the value of the time input element through JavaScript, check that
$input.polyfill exists, and if it does, call
$input.polyfill.update().
<input id="example" type="time" />
const $input = document.getElementByID('example')
$input.value = '13:30'
// call the update() method whenever the value is updated through JS
if ($input.polyfill) $input.polyfill.update()
The
update() method will return the input element that it was called on so it can be chained if you want.
$input elements must have a label
The polyfill will fail if the
$input is missing a label.
The following is a list of ways you can add a label to the
$input. The list is in order from the best method to the worst method:
for attribute
<label for="uniqueID">Label text</label> <input type="time" id="uniqueID" />
aria-labelledby attribute
<p id="uniqueID">Label text</p>
<input type="time" aria-labelledby="uniqueID" />
$input inside a
<label> (Doesn't require IDs to work but not supported by all screen readers)
<label>
<span>Label text</span>
<input type="time" />
</label>
title attribute
<input type="time" title="Label text" />
aria-label attribute
<input type="time" aria-label="Label text" />
You can view the Change Log on the GitHub Releases page.
Please make pull requests against Develop branch rather than Master.
For testing you will need Gulp cli installed (
npm i gulp-cli -g) then run
gulp --open from a command line interface.