time-input
A keyboard friendly react component for capturing time
features
- small UI surface area (just a form input)
- keyboard friendly (can type times, use up and down keys to go forwards and backwards in time, can tab between time groups)
- simple api (infers most options from value, e.g. 24hr time or 12hr, whether to display seconds and milliseconds)
- easy going UX: ignores invalid input and simply skips over separator if omitted
- no dependencies
- 95% test coverage
installation
npm install time-input
usage
var ReactDom = require('ReactDom')
var TimeInput = require('time-input')
function render (value) {
ReactDom.render((
<TimeInput value={value} onChange={render}/>
), document.body)
}
render()
valid formats
run tests
npm test
demo
link