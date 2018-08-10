openbase logo
time-input

by Alan Clarke
1.6.1

A keyboard friendly react component for capturing time

Downloads/wk

498

498

GitHub Stars

28

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

UNLICENSED

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

time-input

A keyboard friendly react component for capturing time

features

  • small UI surface area (just a form input)
  • keyboard friendly (can type times, use up and down keys to go forwards and backwards in time, can tab between time groups)
  • simple api (infers most options from value, e.g. 24hr time or 12hr, whether to display seconds and milliseconds)
  • easy going UX: ignores invalid input and simply skips over separator if omitted
  • no dependencies
  • 95% test coverage

installation

npm install time-input

usage

var ReactDom = require('ReactDom')
var TimeInput = require('time-input')

function render (value) {
  ReactDom.render((
    <TimeInput value={value} onChange={render}/>
  ), document.body)
}

render()

valid formats

/*
 * '12:00'
 * '12:00 AM'
 * '12:00:00'
 * '12:00:00:000 AM'
*/

run tests

npm test

demo

link

