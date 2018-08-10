A keyboard friendly react component for capturing time

features

small UI surface area (just a form input)

keyboard friendly (can type times, use up and down keys to go forwards and backwards in time, can tab between time groups)

simple api (infers most options from value, e.g. 24hr time or 12hr, whether to display seconds and milliseconds)

easy going UX: ignores invalid input and simply skips over separator if omitted

no dependencies

95% test coverage

installation

npm install time - input

usage

var ReactDom = require ( 'ReactDom' ) var TimeInput = require ( 'time-input' ) function render ( value ) { ReactDom.render(( < TimeInput value = {value} onChange = {render}/ > ), document.body) } render()

valid formats

run tests

npm test

demo

