Why? https://github.com/webpack/watchpack/issues/25
npm i time-fix-plugin
This is for webpack v4 and above, for lower version please use
time-fix-plugin@1.
// webpack.config.js
const TimeFixPlugin = require('time-fix-plugin')
module.exports = {
plugins: [
new TimeFixPlugin(),
// ...other plugins
]
}
# without timefix
node example/run
# with timefix
node example/run --timefix
git checkout -b my-new-feature
git commit -am 'Add some feature'
git push origin my-new-feature
time-fix-plugin © EGOIST, Released under the MIT License.
Authored and maintained by EGOIST with help from contributors (list).
github.com/egoist · GitHub @EGOIST · Twitter @_egoistlily