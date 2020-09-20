openbase logo
tfp

time-fix-plugin

by EGOIST
2.0.7 (see all)

Fix startTime for webpack watcher

Popularity

Downloads/wk

411K

GitHub Stars

25

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

time-fix-plugin

Why? https://github.com/webpack/watchpack/issues/25

Why? https://github.com/webpack/watchpack/issues/25

Install

npm i time-fix-plugin

This is for webpack v4 and above, for lower version please use time-fix-plugin@1.

Usage

// webpack.config.js
const TimeFixPlugin = require('time-fix-plugin')

module.exports = {
  plugins: [
    new TimeFixPlugin(),
    // ...other plugins
  ]
}

Development

# without timefix
node example/run

# with timefix
node example/run --timefix

Contributing

  1. Fork it!
  2. Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature
  3. Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature'
  4. Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature
  5. Submit a pull request :D

Author

time-fix-plugin © EGOIST, Released under the MIT License.
Authored and maintained by EGOIST with help from contributors (list).

github.com/egoist · GitHub @EGOIST · Twitter @_egoistlily

