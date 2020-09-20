Why? https://github.com/webpack/watchpack/issues/25

Install

npm i time-fix-plugin

This is for webpack v4 and above, for lower version please use time-fix-plugin@1 .

Usage

const TimeFixPlugin = require ( 'time-fix-plugin' ) module .exports = { plugins : [ new TimeFixPlugin(), ] }

Development

node example/run node example/run --timefix

Contributing

Author

time-fix-plugin © EGOIST, Released under the MIT License.

Authored and maintained by EGOIST with help from contributors (list).