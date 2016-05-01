Returns the formatted, high-resolution time difference between start and end times.

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install time-diff --save

Usage

Uses [pretty-time][] to format time diffs.

var Time = require ( 'time-diff' ); var time = new Time(); time.start( 'foo' ); console .log(time.end( 'foo' ));

API

Start a timer for the given name .

Params

name {String} : Name to use for the starting time.

: Name to use for the starting time. returns {Array}: Returns the array from process.hrtime()

Example

var time = new Time(); time.start( 'foo' );

Returns the cumulative elapsed time since the first time time.start(name) was called.

Params

name {String} : The name of the cached starting time to create the diff

: The name of the cached starting time to create the diff returns {Array}: Returns the array from process.hrtime()

Example

var time = new Time(); time.start( 'foo' ); time.end( 'foo' ); time.end( 'foo' ); time.end( 'foo' );

Returns a function for logging out out both the cumulative elapsed time since the first time .diff(name) was called, as well as the incremental elapsed time since the last .diff(name) was called. Unlike .end() , this method logs to stderr instead of returning a string. We could probably change this to return an object, feedback welcome.

Results in something like:



Params

name {String} : The name of the starting time to store.

: The name of the starting time to store. options {String}

Example

var time = new Time(); var diff = time.diff( 'my-app-name' ); diff( 'after init' ); diff( 'before options' ); diff( 'after options' );

Options

Disable time diffs, or filter time diffs to the specified name(s).

type: Boolean|String

default: undefined

Set to true to disable color in the output.

type: Boolean

default: undefined

Example

var diff = time.diff( 'foo' , { nocolor : true });

Format arguments passed to process.stderr .

type: Function

default: undefined

Examples

Show message and elapsed time only:

var time = new Time(); var diff = time.diff( 'foo' , { formatArgs : function ( timestamp, name, msg, elapsed ) { return [msg, elapsed]; } }); diff( 'first diff' ); diff( 'second diff' );

Show name and elapsed time only:

var diff = time.diff( 'foo' , { formatArgs : function ( timestamp, name, msg, elapsed ) { return [name, elapsed]; } }); diff( 'first diff' ); diff( 'second diff' );

Examples

Create an instance of Time , optionally specifying the time scale to use and the number of decimal places to display.

Options

options.smallest : the smallest time scale to show

: the smallest time scale to show options.digits : the number of decimal places to display ( digits )

Examples

(See [pretty-time][] for all available formats)

Given the following:

var time = new Time(options); time.start( 'foo' );

Returns milliseconds by default

console .log(time.end( 'foo' ));

Milliseconds to 3 decimal places

console .log(time.end( 'foo' , 'ms' , 3 )); console .log(time.end( 'foo' , 3 ));

Seconds to 3 decimal places

console .log(time.end( 'foo' , 's' , 3 ));

Seconds

console .log(time.end( 'foo' , 's' ));

Microseconds

console .log(time.end( 'foo' , 'μs' ));

Microseconds to 2 decimal places

console .log(time.end( 'foo' , 'μs' , 2 ));

nano-seconds

console .log(time.end( 'foo' , 'n' , 3 ));

nano-seconds to 3 decimal places

console .log(time.end( 'foo' , 'n' , 3 ));

CLI usage

If you're using time-diff with a command line application, try using [minimist][] for setting options.

var opts = { alias : { nocolor : 'n' , logTime : 't' , logDiff : 'd' }}; var argv = require ( 'minimist' )(process.argv.slice( 2 ), opts); var Time = require ( 'time-diff' ); var time = new Time(argv);

Related projects

You might also be interested in these projects:

ansi-colors: Collection of ansi colors and styles. | homepage

log-utils: Basic logging utils: colors, symbols and timestamp. | homepage

pretty-time: Easily format the time from node.js process.hrtime . Works with timescales ranging from weeks to nanoseconds. | homepage

. Works with timescales ranging from weeks to nanoseconds. | homepage time-diff: Returns the formatted, high-resolution time difference between start and end times. | homepage

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Building docs

Generate readme and API documentation with [verb][]:

$ npm install verb && npm run docs

Or, if [verb][] is installed globally:

$ verb

Running tests

Install dev dependencies:

$ npm install -d && npm test

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2016, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT license.

This file was generated by verb, v0.9.0, on April 30, 2016.

pretty-time minimist verb