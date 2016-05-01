Returns the formatted, high-resolution time difference between
start and
end times.
Install with npm:
$ npm install time-diff --save
Uses [pretty-time][] to format time diffs.
var Time = require('time-diff');
var time = new Time();
// create a start time for `foo`
time.start('foo');
// call `end` wherever the `foo` process ends
console.log(time.end('foo'));
//=> 12ms
Start a timer for the given
name.
Params
name {String}: Name to use for the starting time.
returns {Array}: Returns the array from
process.hrtime()
Example
var time = new Time();
time.start('foo');
Returns the cumulative elapsed time since the first time
time.start(name) was called.
Params
name {String}: The name of the cached starting time to create the diff
returns {Array}: Returns the array from
process.hrtime()
Example
var time = new Time();
time.start('foo');
// do stuff
time.end('foo');
//=> 104μs
// do more stuff
time.end('foo');
//=> 1ms
// do more stuff
time.end('foo');
//=> 2ms
Returns a function for logging out out both the cumulative elapsed time since the first time
.diff(name) was called, as well as the incremental elapsed time since the last
.diff(name) was called. Unlike
.end(), this method logs to
stderr instead of returning a string. We could probably change this to return an object, feedback welcome.
Results in something like:
Params
name {String}: The name of the starting time to store.
options {String}
Example
var time = new Time();
var diff = time.diff('my-app-name');
// do stuff
diff('after init');
//=> [19:44:05] my-app-name: after init 108μs
// do more stuff
diff('before options');
//=> [19:44:05] my-app-name: before options 2ms (+2ms)
// do more stuff
diff('after options');
//=> [19:44:05] my-app-name: after options 2ms (+152μs)
Disable time diffs, or filter time diffs to the specified name(s).
type:
Boolean|String
default:
undefined
Set to
true to disable color in the output.
type:
Boolean
default:
undefined
Example
var diff = time.diff('foo', {nocolor: true});
Format arguments passed to
process.stderr.
type:
Function
default:
undefined
Examples
Show
message and
elapsed time only:
var time = new Time();
var diff = time.diff('foo', {
formatArgs: function(timestamp, name, msg, elapsed) {
return [msg, elapsed];
}
});
diff('first diff');
//=> 'first diff 36μs'
diff('second diff');
//=> 'second diff 71μs'
Show
name and
elapsed time only:
var diff = time.diff('foo', {
formatArgs: function(timestamp, name, msg, elapsed) {
return [name, elapsed];
}
});
diff('first diff');
//=> 'foo 36μs'
diff('second diff');
//=> 'foo 71μs'
Create an instance of
Time, optionally specifying the time scale to use and the number of decimal places to display.
Options
options.smallest: the smallest time scale to show
options.digits: the number of decimal places to display (
digits)
Examples
(See [pretty-time][] for all available formats)
Given the following:
var time = new Time(options);
time.start('foo');
Returns milliseconds by default
console.log(time.end('foo'));
//=> 13ms
Milliseconds to 3 decimal places
console.log(time.end('foo', 'ms', 3));
// or
console.log(time.end('foo', 3));
//=> 12.743ms
Seconds to 3 decimal places
console.log(time.end('foo', 's', 3));
//=> 0.013s
Seconds
console.log(time.end('foo', 's'));
//=> 0s
Microseconds
console.log(time.end('foo', 'μs'));
//=> 12ms 934μs
Microseconds to 2 decimal places
console.log(time.end('foo', 'μs', 2));
//=> 14ms 435.78μs
nano-seconds
console.log(time.end('foo', 'n', 3));
//=> 13ms 796μs 677ns
nano-seconds to 3 decimal places
console.log(time.end('foo', 'n', 3));
//=> 13ms 427μs 633.000ns
If you're using
time-diff with a command line application, try using [minimist][] for setting options.
var opts = {alias: {nocolor: 'n', logTime: 't', logDiff: 'd'}};
var argv = require('minimist')(process.argv.slice(2), opts);
var Time = require('time-diff');
var time = new Time(argv);
Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.
Generate readme and API documentation with [verb][]:
$ npm install verb && npm run docs
Or, if [verb][] is installed globally:
$ verb
Install dev dependencies:
$ npm install -d && npm test
Jon Schlinkert
Copyright © 2016, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT license.
