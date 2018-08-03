jQuery timeAutocomplete Plugin

What is this?

It's a time picker similar to how Google Calendar's time picker works for events. It's meant to be smart, sexy and intuitive.

Some things that make is super duper fantastic:

Start time defaults to users current time (within your set increment).

Tabbing out of the field without selecting a time will cause it to make an educated guess. Try typing a badly formatted time like 115 or 1 or 1pm or 28 then tabbing out.

If the end time is less than the start time, evaluate it to the opposite am/pm of the start time. Example: 7:00AM - 5... 5 will default to PM.

Fetch time in H:i:s format (13:30:00) for comparing/validating. Done so by calling $(input).data('timeAutocomplete').getTime()

Uses placeholder attribute if detected, if not, it uses our own placeholder text.

Oh, and it's tested :) - see tests/index.html to run tests

Basic Usage

$( '#basic-example' ).timeAutocomplete();

Advanced usage #1

Injecting an existing value and using 24hr as the formatter.

$( '#from-24hr' ).timeAutocomplete({ formatter : '24hr' , value : '07:00:00' });

or

$( '#to-24hr' ).val( '09:30:00' ).timeAutocomplete({ formatter : '24hr' });

More documentation and examples

Contributing