jQuery timeAutocomplete Plugin
What is this?
It's a time picker similar to how Google Calendar's time picker works for events. It's meant to be smart, sexy and intuitive.
Some things that make is super duper fantastic:
- Start time defaults to users current time (within your set increment).
- Tabbing out of the field without selecting a time will cause it to make an educated guess. Try typing a badly formatted time like 115 or 1 or 1pm or 28 then tabbing out.
- If the end time is less than the start time, evaluate it to the opposite am/pm of the start time. Example: 7:00AM - 5... 5 will default to PM.
- Fetch time in H:i:s format (13:30:00) for comparing/validating. Done so by calling $(input).data('timeAutocomplete').getTime()
- Uses placeholder attribute if detected, if not, it uses our own placeholder text.
- Oh, and it's tested :) - see tests/index.html to run tests
Basic Usage
$('#basic-example').timeAutocomplete();
Advanced usage #1
Injecting an existing value and using 24hr as the formatter.
$('#from-24hr').timeAutocomplete({
formatter: '24hr',
value: '07:00:00'
});
or
$('#to-24hr').val('09:30:00').timeAutocomplete({
formatter: '24hr'
});
More documentation and examples
Contributing
- Run
npm install to install dependencies (requires NodeJS).
- Make changes to any of the .js files
- Run
grunt from the project root to compile
- Commit and submit pull request