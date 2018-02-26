A really simple, lightweight Angular pipe for converting a date string into a time ago

Time Range Output 0 - 45 seconds a few seconds ago 45 - 90 seconds a minute ago 90 seconds - 45 minutes X minutes ago 45 - 90 minutes an hour ago 90 minutes - 22 hours X hours ago 22 - 36 hours a day ago 36 hours - 25 days X days ago 25 - 45 days a month ago 45 - 345 days X months ago 345 - 545 days (1.5 years) a year ago 546 days+ X years ago

Installation

npm install time-ago-pipe --save

Usage

It can be imported into your angular project, as you would for any other library.

In the @NgModule you want to use it in

import {TimeAgoPipe} from 'time-ago-pipe' ;

add "TimeAgoPipe" to your declarations

@ NgModule ({ imports : [... etc ...] , declarations : [..., TimeAgoPipe, ... ] })

In your component templates you can just do:

< span > {{your_date | timeAgo}} </ span >

where "your_date" is a local date string, which could be parsed by the standard Js Date()

If this value is null or not parsable as a date, then the pipe will display nothing