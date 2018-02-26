A really simple, lightweight Angular pipe for converting a date string into a time ago
|Time Range
|Output
|0 - 45 seconds
|a few seconds ago
|45 - 90 seconds
|a minute ago
|90 seconds - 45 minutes
|X minutes ago
|45 - 90 minutes
|an hour ago
|90 minutes - 22 hours
|X hours ago
|22 - 36 hours
|a day ago
|36 hours - 25 days
|X days ago
|25 - 45 days
|a month ago
|45 - 345 days
|X months ago
|345 - 545 days (1.5 years)
|a year ago
|546 days+
|X years ago
npm install time-ago-pipe --save
It can be imported into your angular project, as you would for any other library.
In the @NgModule you want to use it in
import {TimeAgoPipe} from 'time-ago-pipe';
add "TimeAgoPipe" to your declarations
@NgModule({
imports: [... etc ...],
declarations: [..., TimeAgoPipe, ... ]
})
In your component templates you can just do:
<span>{{your_date | timeAgo}}</span>
where "your_date" is a local date string, which could be parsed by the standard Js Date()
If this value is null or not parsable as a date, then the pipe will display nothing