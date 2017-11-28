timeago

Simple timeago function takes same params as 'new Date(...)'

var ta = require ( './time-ago.js' ) var ta = timeago();

###ta.ago(..., [short])

ta.ago( new Date() -1000 ); => "1 second ago" ta.ago( new Date() -2000 ); => "2 seconds ago" ta.ago( 1 ); => "44 years ago" ta.ago( 'Sun Jun 28 19:44:05 +0000 2013' ); => "2 days ago" ta.ago( '1997-07-16T19:20+01:00' ); => "16 years ago" ta.ago( new Date() -1000 , true ); => "1s" ta.ago( new Date() -1000 * 60 , true ); => "1m" ta.ago( new Date() -1000 * 60 * 60 , true ); => "1h"

###ta.today()

ta.today() function shows Day, Month, Date, Yr = => 'Monday, June 1, 1970'

###ta.timefriendly('x period')

ta.timefriendly('1 hour') // convert to ms: seconds, minutes, hours, days, weeks, months, years = => 3600000 ta.timefriendly('1 hour') // convert to ms: seconds, minutes, hours, days, weeks, months, years = => 3600000

###ta.mintoread(text, [altcmt, wpm]) Cool Medium like 'x min to read' feature