Simple timeago function takes same params as 'new Date(...)'
var ta = require('./time-ago.js') // node.js
var ta = timeago(); // browser
###ta.ago(..., [short])
ta.ago(new Date()-1000); => "1 second ago"
ta.ago(new Date()-2000); => "2 seconds ago"
ta.ago(1); => "44 years ago"
// takes twitter's created_at date format, in your timezone
ta.ago('Sun Jun 28 19:44:05 +0000 2013'); => "2 days ago"
// and UTC
ta.ago('1997-07-16T19:20+01:00'); => "16 years ago"
// with optional short parameter
ta.ago(new Date()-1000, true); => "1s"
ta.ago(new Date()-1000 * 60, true); => "1m"
ta.ago(new Date()-1000 * 60 * 60, true); => "1h"
###ta.today()
ta.today() function shows Day, Month, Date, Yr
==> 'Monday, June 1, 1970'
###ta.timefriendly('x period')
ta.timefriendly('1 hour') // convert to ms: seconds, minutes, hours, days, weeks, months, years
==> 3600000
###ta.mintoread(text, [altcmt, wpm]) Cool Medium like 'x min to read' feature
ta.mintoread('six hundred words of text') // calculate based on 200 wpm reading speed
==> "3 min to read"
ta.mintoread('six hundred words of text', ' minutes to finish') // optional alternate comment
==> "3 minutes to finish"
ta.mintoread('six hundred words of text', null, 300) // alternate wpm
==> "2 min to read"