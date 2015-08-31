This repository is no longer maintained.

JavaScript library for objective sound programming

Timbre.js provides a functional processing and synthesizing audio in your web apps with modern JavaScript's way like jQuery or node.js. It has many T-Object (Timbre-Object) that connected together to define the graph-based routing for overall audio rendering. It is a goal of this project to approach the next generation audio processing for web.

English | 日本語

BeatBox | Chords Work | Gymnopedie | Khoomii | Reich

Supports

Timbre.js runs on modern browsers for Windows/Mac/Linux/iOS/Android or node.js.

Installation

browser

Include the timbre.js file. It will install itself as timbre , T under the global namespace.

< script src = "timbre.js" > </ script > < script > T( "sin" , {freq: 880 , mul: 0.5 }).play(); </ script >

Flash fallback (for Opera and IE10)

Download an additional file (Right-click and use "Save As")

timbre.swf must be set in the same folder as timbre.js .

Install via npm: npm install timbre , you can require it as a standard node module.

var T = require ( "timbre" ); T( "sin" , { freq : 880 , mul : 0.5 }).play();

License

MIT

ChangeLog

14.11.25 (356.27KB)

Merge: #33 update of the note duration formula to handle more 3 dots

Merge: #36 use latest Web Audio API interfaces

14.10.12 (356.28KB)

Fixed: Decoding wav file

Fixed: Envelope release

14.08.07 (356.19KB)

Fixed: Export for CommonJS env #19

14.06.23 (356.14KB)

Fixed: #23 fix to work on an iOS device

Fixed: fix to work on node.js

14.05.28 (355.91KB)

14.05.15 (355.95KB)

Fixed: #15

Excluded support of Audio Data API. use Web Audio API instead.

13.08.03 (361.93KB)

Adding Extra: mp3_decode. See mp3_decode

Adding Extra: soundfont. See soundfont

13.05.03 (361.93KB)

Bugfix: wav decoder. See #3

13.05.01 (361.75KB)

Added: T("task")

Added: TimbreObject.to()

Added: TimbreObject.splice()

Added: TimbreObject.postMessage()

Updated: T("mml") support multi tracks, command token

support multi tracks, command token Updated: TimbreObject support buddies interface

support buddies interface Bugfix: T("mouse.x") , T("mouse.y")

13.04.19 (346.63KB)

Bugfix: end process of T("params")

13.04.17 (344.94KB)

Updated: readable stream api (node.js)

13.04.06 (344.94KB)

Fixed: T("pluck) buffer size

13.04.01 (344.95KB)

Bugfix: T("buffer").slice()

Bugfix: fn.pointer() for Opera

for Opera Fixed: Flash fallback

13.03.10 (345.41KB)

Fixed: Checking Float64Array support. See #2

Changed: lame support (default -> optional)

support (default -> optional) updated dependencies in package.json

13.03.01 (355.72KB)

Added: T("script")

Added: T("waveshaper")

Added: T("lag")

Added: T("mono")

Added: T("delay").cross

Added: T("audio.jsonp") to extras

to extras Moved: T("keyboard") to extras

to extras Moved: T("mouse") to extras

to extras Moved: T("cosc) to extras

to extras Renamed: T("mml") : mml event listener -> data event listener

: event listener -> event listener Fixed: Flash fallback support for Opera, IE9 (changing the installation)

make it easier to make a stereo object

13.02.07 (334.61KB)

Added T.setup({f64:true}) to use Float64Array instead of Float32Array

to use Float64Array instead of Float32Array Added Android/Firefox support

Added Flash fallback support for Opera, IE9

performance improvements

13.02.06 (337.50KB)

workadound for iOS6.1 bug (failure to start processing in a callback of XMLHttpRequest)

13.02.02 (335.97KB)

Fixed: decoder for webkit

13.02.01 (335.96KB)

Added: T("reverb")

Added: T("chorus")

Added: T("eq")

Added: T("mediastream")

Added: T("-") , T("/") , T("min") , T("max")

, , , Added: T("WebAudioAPI:recv") , T("WebAudioAPI:send") at extras

, at extras Added: T("MoogFF") at extras

at extras Renamed: T("phaseshift") to T("phaser")

to Renamed: event names scope , fft to data ( T("scope") , T("spectrum") )

, to ( , ) Fixed: T("osc").phase , T("osc").fb

, Fixed: T("biquad").plot()

Fixed: T("mml").isEnded

13.01.20a (294.82KB)

Renamed: T("comp").postGain to T("comp").gain

13.01.20 (294.83KB)

Added: T("adshr") , T("ahdsfr")

, Added: T("comp")

Added: T("phaseshift")

13.01.18a (268.71KB)