JavaScript library for objective sound programming
Timbre.js provides a functional processing and synthesizing audio in your web apps with modern JavaScript's way like jQuery or node.js. It has many T-Object (Timbre-Object) that connected together to define the graph-based routing for overall audio rendering. It is a goal of this project to approach the next generation audio processing for web.
Timbre.js runs on modern browsers for Windows/Mac/Linux/iOS/Android or node.js.
Include the
timbre.js file. It will install itself as
timbre,
T under the global namespace.
<script src="timbre.js"></script>
<script>
T("sin", {freq:880, mul:0.5}).play();
</script>
Download an additional file (Right-click and use "Save As")
timbre.swf must be set in the same folder as
timbre.js.
Install via npm:
npm install timbre, you can require it as a standard node module.
var T = require("timbre");
T("sin", {freq:880, mul:0.5}).play();
MIT
14.11.25 (356.27KB)
14.10.12 (356.28KB)
14.08.07 (356.19KB)
14.06.23 (356.14KB)
14.05.28 (355.91KB)
14.05.15 (355.95KB)
13.08.03 (361.93KB)
13.05.03 (361.93KB)
13.05.01 (361.75KB)
T("task")
TimbreObject.to()
TimbreObject.splice()
TimbreObject.postMessage()
T("mml") support multi tracks, command token
TimbreObject support buddies interface
T("mouse.x"),
T("mouse.y")
13.04.19 (346.63KB)
T("params")
13.04.17 (344.94KB)
13.04.06 (344.94KB)
T("pluck) buffer size
13.04.01 (344.95KB)
T("buffer").slice()
fn.pointer() for Opera
13.03.10 (345.41KB)
lame support (default -> optional)
13.03.01 (355.72KB)
T("script")
T("waveshaper")
T("lag")
T("mono")
T("delay").cross
T("audio.jsonp") to extras
T("keyboard") to extras
T("mouse") to extras
T("cosc) to extras
T("mml"):
mml event listener ->
data event listener
13.02.07 (334.61KB)
T.setup({f64:true}) to use Float64Array instead of Float32Array
13.02.06 (337.50KB)
13.02.02 (335.97KB)
13.02.01 (335.96KB)
T("reverb")
T("chorus")
T("eq")
T("mediastream")
T("-"),
T("/"),
T("min"),
T("max")
T("WebAudioAPI:recv"),
T("WebAudioAPI:send") at extras
T("MoogFF") at extras
T("phaseshift") to
T("phaser")
scope,
fft to
data (
T("scope"),
T("spectrum"))
T("osc").phase,
T("osc").fb
T("biquad").plot()
T("mml").isEnded
13.01.20a (294.82KB)
T("comp").postGain to
T("comp").gain
13.01.20 (294.83KB)
T("adshr"),
T("ahdsfr")
T("comp")
T("phaseshift")
13.01.18a (268.71KB)