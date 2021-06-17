A Component React for Facebook Login
yarn add react-facebook-login or
npm install react-facebook-login
react-dom and
react installed.
git clone https://github.com/keppelen/react-facebook-login.git && cd react-facebook-login
npm install react react-dom react-facebook-login --save --force
npm start
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import FacebookLogin from 'react-facebook-login';
const responseFacebook = (response) => {
console.log(response);
}
ReactDOM.render(
<FacebookLogin
appId="1088597931155576"
autoLoad={true}
fields="name,email,picture"
onClick={componentClicked}
callback={responseFacebook} />,
document.getElementById('demo')
);
If you're providing all your own custom styling, you can use the render prop build. This build doesn't include any CSS or additional code needed to customise the look of the button, and instead leaves that entirely up to you. You can see an example of this in
demo/index.js.
To make sure you import the right version, you will need to update your import line:
import FacebookLogin from 'react-facebook-login/dist/facebook-login-render-props'
<FacebookLogin
appId="1088597931155576"
autoLoad
callback={responseFacebook}
render={renderProps => (
<button onClick={renderProps.onClick}>This is my custom FB button</button>
)}
/>
The
render function will be passed the following properties for you to use:
onClick
isDisabled
isProcessing
isSdkLoaded
By default fontawesome is included, If you don't want to use default fontawesome icons, you can send an element in icon attribute
Fontawesome example:
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import FacebookLogin from 'react-facebook-login';
const responseFacebook = (response) => {
console.log(response);
}
ReactDOM.render(
<FacebookLogin
appId="1088597931155576"
autoLoad={true}
fields="name,email,picture"
callback={responseFacebook}
cssClass="my-facebook-button-class"
icon="fa-facebook"
/>,
document.getElementById('demo')
);
Custom element example:
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import FacebookLogin from 'react-facebook-login';
import TiSocialFacebookCircular from 'react-icons/lib/ti/social-facebook-circular';
const responseFacebook = (response) => {
console.log(response);
}
ReactDOM.render(
<FacebookLogin
appId="1088597931155576"
autoLoad={true}
fields="name,email,picture"
callback={responseFacebook}
cssClass="my-facebook-button-class"
icon={<TiSocialFacebookCircular />}
/>,
document.getElementById('demo')
);
By default the component, request only 'public_profile' permission, you can change if you send 'scope', that is a string comma separated attribute.
see https://developers.facebook.com/docs/facebook-login/permissions for permissions list
import React from 'react';
import FacebookLogin from 'react-facebook-login';
class MyComponent extends React.Component {
responseFacebook(response) {
console.log(response);
}
render() {
return (
<FacebookLogin
appId="1088597931155576"
autoLoad={true}
fields="name,email,picture"
scope="public_profile,user_friends,user_actions.books"
callback={this.responseFacebook}
/>
)
}
}
export default MyComponent;
'use strict';
import React from 'react';
import FacebookLogin from 'react-facebook-login';
class MyComponent extends React.Component {
responseFacebook(response) {
console.log(response)
}
render() {
return (
<FacebookLogin
appId="1088597931155576"
autoLoad={true}
fields="name,email,picture"
callback={this.responseFacebook}
/>
)
}
}
export default MyComponent;
|params
|value
|default value
|appId
|string
|Required
|size
|string
|small - medium - metro
|scope
|string
|public_profile, email, user_birthday
|fields
|string
|name,email,picture
|callback
|function
|resultFacebookLogin
|returnScopes
|boolean
|false
|autoLoad
|boolean
|false
|xfbml
|boolean
|false
|cookie
|boolean
|false
|textButton
|string
|Login with Facebook
|cssClass
|string
|kep-login-facebook kep-login-facebook-[button-size]
|redirectUri
|string
|window.location.href (mobile-only)
|version
|string
|3.1
|icon
|string
|element
|language
|string
|en_US
|onClick
|function
|Initial click on the component
|isMobile
|boolean
|detected via userAgent
|disableMobileRedirect
|boolean
|false
|isDisabled
|boolean
|undefined
|tag
|string
|HTML Element, Ex: 'a', 'button'
|onFailure
|function
|optional function to separatere the failed init
|state
|string
|optional string to maintain state between the request and callback. This parameter should be used for preventing Cross-site Request Forgery and will be passed back to you, unchanged, in your redirect URI
|authType
|string
|optional string to change authentication type
|responseType
|string
|optional string to change response type. Default value is 'code'