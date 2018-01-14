rich interactive react charting components using chart.js including
This is a CommonJS component only (to be used with something like Webpack or Browserify)
npm install --save react-chartjs
You must also include chart.js and React as dependencies.
npm install --save chart.js@^1.1.1 react react-dom
var LineChart = require("react-chartjs").Line;
var MyComponent = React.createClass({
render: function() {
return <LineChart data={chartData} options={chartOptions} width="600" height="250"/>
}
});
data represents the chart data (see chart.js for details)
options represents the chart options (see chart.js for details)
canvas element
.update(). If you want the chart destroyed and redrawn on every change, pass in
redraw as a prop. For example
<LineChart data={this.state.chartData} redraw />
The
canvas element can be retrieved using
getCanvas and the
chartjs object can be retrieved using
getChart.