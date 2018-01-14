rich interactive react charting components using chart.js including

Line chart

Bar chart

Radar chart

Polar area chart

Pie chart

Doughnut chart

Installation

This is a CommonJS component only (to be used with something like Webpack or Browserify)

npm install --save react-chartjs

You must also include chart.js and React as dependencies.

npm install --save chart .js @^ 1 . 1 . 1 react react-dom

Example Usage

var LineChart = require ( "react-chartjs" ).Line; var MyComponent = React.createClass({ render : function ( ) { return < LineChart data = {chartData} options = {chartOptions} width = "600" height = "250" /> } });

data represents the chart data (see chart.js for details)

represents the chart data (see chart.js for details) options represents the chart options (see chart.js for details)

represents the chart options (see chart.js for details) all other parameters will be passed through to the canvas element

element if data passed into the component changes, points will animate between values using chart.js' .update() . If you want the chart destroyed and redrawn on every change, pass in redraw as a prop. For example <LineChart data={this.state.chartData} redraw />

Chart References