Renderer backend for tilelive.js that uses node-mapnik to render tiles and grids from a Mapnik XML file. tilelive-mapnik implements the Tilesource API.

Installation

npm install tilelive-mapnik

Though tilelive is not a dependency of tilelive-mapnik you will want to install it to actually make use of tilelive-mapnik through a reasonable API.

Usage

var tilelive = require ( 'tilelive' ); require ( 'tilelive-mapnik' ).registerProtocols(tilelive); tilelive.load( 'mapnik:///path/to/file.xml' , function ( err, source ) { if (err) throw err; source.getTile( 0 , 0 , 0 , function ( err, tile, headers ) { }); });

Note that grid generation will only work when there's metadata inside a <Parameters> object in the Mapnik XML.