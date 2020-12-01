Renderer backend for tilelive.js that
uses node-mapnik to render tiles and
grids from a Mapnik XML file.
tilelive-mapnik implements the
Tilesource API.
npm install tilelive-mapnik
Though
tilelive is not a dependency of
tilelive-mapnik you will want to
install it to actually make use of
tilelive-mapnik through a reasonable
API.
var tilelive = require('tilelive');
require('tilelive-mapnik').registerProtocols(tilelive);
tilelive.load('mapnik:///path/to/file.xml', function(err, source) {
if (err) throw err;
// Interface is in XYZ/Google coordinates.
// Use `y = (1 << z) - 1 - y` to flip TMS coordinates.
source.getTile(0, 0, 0, function(err, tile, headers) {
// `err` is an error object when generation failed, otherwise null.
// `tile` contains the compressed image file as a Buffer
// `headers` is a hash with HTTP headers for the image.
});
// The `.getGrid` is implemented accordingly.
});
Note that grid generation will only work when there's metadata inside a
<Parameters> object in the Mapnik XML.
The key fields are
interactivity_layer and
interactivity_fields. See an
example in the tests. These
Parameters are normally added by the application that creates the XML,
in this case CartoCSS