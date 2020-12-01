Implements the tilelive API for generating mapnik vector tiles from traditional mapnik datasources.

new Bridge(options, callback)

xml: a Mapnik XML string that will be used to generate vector tiles.

base: Optional, basepath for Mapnik map. Defaults to __dirname .

Installation

npm install @ mapbox / tilelive - bridge

Though tilelive is not a dependency of tilelive-bridge you will want to install it to actually make use of tilelive-bridge through a reasonable API.

Usage

var tilelive = require ( 'tilelive' ); require ( '@mapbox/tilelive-bridge' ).registerProtocols(tilelive); tilelive.load( 'bridge:///path/to/file.xml' , function ( err, source ) { if (err) throw err; source.getTile( 0 , 0 , 0 , function ( err, tile, headers ) { }); });

Limiting tile sizes

You can set a limit to the size of vector tiles created (in bytes) by setting the BRIDGE_MAX_VTILE_BYTES_COMPRESSED=n environment variable. If a tile is generated and larger than the threshold, the process will return Tile >= max allowed size as an error.