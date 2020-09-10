tileToGeoJSON(tile) get a geojson representation of a tile

tileToBBOX(tile) get the bbox of a tile

bboxToTile(bbox) get the smallest tile to cover a bbox

getChildren(tile) get the 4 tiles one zoom level higher

getParent(tile) get the tile one zoom level lower

getSiblings(tile) get the 3 sibling tiles for a tile

hasSiblings(tiles, tile) check to see if an array of tiles contains a tiles siblings

hasTile(tiles, tile) check to see if an array of tiles contains a particular tile

tilesEqual(tile1, tile2) check to see if two tiles are the same

tileToQuadkey(tile) get the quadkey for a tile

quadkeyToTile(quadkey) get the tile for a quadkey

pointToTile(lon, lat, zoom) get the tile for a point at a specified zoom level