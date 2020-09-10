simple tile utilities
npm install @mapbox/tilebelt
var tilebelt = require('@mapbox/tilebelt');
var tile = [10,15,8] // x,y,z
console.log(tilebelt.tileToGeoJSON(tile));
console.log(tilebelt.getParent(tile));
|function
|description
|tileToGeoJSON(tile)
|get a geojson representation of a tile
|tileToBBOX(tile)
|get the bbox of a tile
|bboxToTile(bbox)
|get the smallest tile to cover a bbox
|getChildren(tile)
|get the 4 tiles one zoom level higher
|getParent(tile)
|get the tile one zoom level lower
|getSiblings(tile)
|get the 3 sibling tiles for a tile
|hasSiblings(tiles, tile)
|check to see if an array of tiles contains a tiles siblings
|hasTile(tiles, tile)
|check to see if an array of tiles contains a particular tile
|tilesEqual(tile1, tile2)
|check to see if two tiles are the same
|tileToQuadkey(tile)
|get the quadkey for a tile
|quadkeyToTile(quadkey)
|get the tile for a quadkey
|pointToTile(lon, lat, zoom)
|get the tile for a point at a specified zoom level
|pointToTileFraction(lon, lat, zoom)
|get the precise fractional tile location for a point at a zoom level
npm test
npm run bench