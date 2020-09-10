openbase logo
tilebelt

by mapbox
1.0.1 (see all)

simple tile utilities

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2K

GitHub Stars

175

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Deprecated!
This module is now under the @mapbox namespace: install @mapbox/tilebelt instead

Readme

tilebelt

simple tile utilities

install

npm install @mapbox/tilebelt

usage

var tilebelt = require('@mapbox/tilebelt');

var tile = [10,15,8] // x,y,z

console.log(tilebelt.tileToGeoJSON(tile));
console.log(tilebelt.getParent(tile));

features

functiondescription
tileToGeoJSON(tile)get a geojson representation of a tile
tileToBBOX(tile)get the bbox of a tile
bboxToTile(bbox)get the smallest tile to cover a bbox
getChildren(tile)get the 4 tiles one zoom level higher
getParent(tile)get the tile one zoom level lower
getSiblings(tile)get the 3 sibling tiles for a tile
hasSiblings(tiles, tile)check to see if an array of tiles contains a tiles siblings
hasTile(tiles, tile)check to see if an array of tiles contains a particular tile
tilesEqual(tile1, tile2)check to see if two tiles are the same
tileToQuadkey(tile)get the quadkey for a tile
quadkeyToTile(quadkey)get the tile for a quadkey
pointToTile(lon, lat, zoom)get the tile for a point at a specified zoom level
pointToTileFraction(lon, lat, zoom)get the precise fractional tile location for a point at a zoom level

tests

npm test

benchmarks

npm run bench

