tilda

Tiny module for building command line tools.

Features

Human readable syntax and easy to use

Supports custom options and commands

Auto parse the command line arguments

Supports reading the stdin data

Supports reading the stdin data

☁️ Installation

npm install --save tilda yarn add tilda

📋 Example

; const Tilda = require ( "tilda" ) , cowsay = require ( "cowsay" ) ; let p = new Tilda({ name : "cowsay" , version : "1.0.0" , description : "Configurable speaking cow (and a bit more)" , documentation : "https://github.com/IonicaBizau/tilda" , examples : [ "cowsay 'Hello there!'" , "cowsay -e '*-' 'Heyyy!" , "cowsay -T '++' 'I have a nice tongue!" ] , notes : "Well, this is just a tiny example how to use Tilda." , args : [{ name : "text" , type : String , desc : "The text to display." , stdin : true }] }, { stdin : true }).option([ { opts : [ "eye" , "e" ] , desc : "The eye string." , name : "str" } , { opts : [ "tongue" , "T" ] , desc : "The tongue string." , name : "str" } , { opts : [ "cowfile" , "f" ] , desc : "The cowfile." , name : "cow" , default : "default" } ]).action([ { name : "list" , desc : "List the cow templates." , options : [ { opts : [ "list" , "l" ], desc : "Display as list" , } ] } ]).on( "list" , action => { cowsay.list( ( err, list ) => { if (err) { return this .exit(err); } let str = list.join(action.options.list.is_provided ? "

" : ", " ) console .log(str); }); }).main( action => { console .log(cowsay.say({ text : action.stdinData || action.args.text || " " , e : action.options.eye.value , T : action.options.tongue.value , f : action.options.cowfile.value })); });

📝 Documentation

The TildaOption class used for creating option objects.

Params

Object input : An object containing the following fields:

: An object containing the following fields: name (String): The option name (optional).

(String): The option name (optional). description (String): The option description.

(String): The option description. opts (Array): An array of aliases (e.g. ["age", "a"] ).

(Array): An array of aliases (e.g. ). default (Anything): The default value.

(Anything): The default value. handler (Function): The option handler which will be called when the option is found in the arguments. The first parameter is the option object and the second argument is the action where the option belongs to.

(Function): The option handler which will be called when the option is found in the arguments. The first parameter is the option object and the second argument is the action where the option belongs to. required (Boolean): A flag representing if the option is mandatory or not (default: false ).

(Boolean): A flag representing if the option is mandatory or not (default: ). type (Class|String): The type class (e.g. String ) or its stringified representation (e.g. "string" ).

(Class|String): The type class (e.g. ) or its stringified representation (e.g. ). prompt (Boolean|Object): If false , it will disable the prompt even if the option is required. If it's an object, it will passed as options to prompt-sync .

Return

TildaOption The TildaOption instance.

The instance. description (String): The option description.

(String): The option description. opts (Array): An array of aliases (e.g. ["age", "a"] ).

(Array): An array of aliases (e.g. ). aliases (Array): An array of strings containing the computed aliases, the single letter ones being the first (e.g. ["-n", "--name"] ).

(Array): An array of strings containing the computed aliases, the single letter ones being the first (e.g. ). value (null|String|DefaultValue): The option value which was found after processing the arguments.

(null|String|DefaultValue): The option value which was found after processing the arguments. def (Anything): The provided default value.

(Anything): The provided default value. is_provided (Boolean): A flag if the option was or not been provided.

(Boolean): A flag if the option was or not been provided. handler (Function): The handler function.

(Function): The handler function. required (Boolean): The required value.

(Boolean): The required value. type (Class|String): The option value type.

(Class|String): The option value type. prompt (Boolean|Object): The prompt settings..

The TildaAction class used for creating action objects.

This is extended EventEmitter .

Params

String|Object info : The path to a containing the needed information or an object containing:

description|desc (String): The action description.

name (String): The action name.

bin (Object): A package.json -like bin field (optional).

args (Array): An array of strings/objects representing the action argument names (default: [] ).

examples (Array): An array of strings containing examples how to use the action.

notes (String): Additional notes to display in the help command.

documentation (String): Action-related documentation.

Object options : An object containing the following fields (if provided, they have priority over the info object):

args (Array): An array of strings/objects representing the action argument names (default: [] ).

examples (Array): An array of strings containing examples how to use the action.

notes (String): Additional notes to display in the help command.

documentation (String): Action-related documentation.

Return

TildaAction The TildaAction instance containing:

The instance containing: options (Object): The action options.

(Object): The action options. description (String): The action description.

(String): The action description. name (String): The action name.

(String): The action name. uniqueOpts (Array): An array of unique options in order.

(Array): An array of unique options in order. _args (Array): The action arguments.

(Array): The action arguments. argNames (Array): The action argument names.

(Array): The action argument names. args (Object): The arguments' values.

(Object): The arguments' values. examples (Array): An array of strings containing examples how to use the action.

(Array): An array of strings containing examples how to use the action. notes (String): Additional notes to display in the help command.

(String): Additional notes to display in the help command. documentation (String): Action-related documentation.

(String): Action-related documentation. stdinData (String): The stdin data.

Converts the info input into json output.

Params

String|Object info : The info object or path to a json file.

Return

Object The info object.

Adds one or more options to the action object.

Params

Array|Object input : An array of option objects or an object passed to the TildaOption class.

Creates the parser instance.

Params

Object info : The info object passed to TildaAction .

: The object passed to . Object options : The options passed to TildaAction , extended with:

: The passed to , extended with: defaultOptions (Array): Default and global options (default: help and version options).

(Array): Default and global options (default: help and version options). argv (Array): A cutom array of arguments to parse (default: process arguments).

(Array): A cutom array of arguments to parse (default: process arguments). stdin (Boolean): Whether to listen for stdin data or not (default: false ).

Return

Tilda The Tilda instance containing:

The instance containing: actions (Object): An object containing the action objects.

(Object): An object containing the action objects. version (String): The version (used in help and version outputs).

(String): The version (used in help and version outputs). argv (Array): Array of arguments to parse.

(Array): Array of arguments to parse. _globalOptions (Array): The global options, appended to all the actions.

(Array): The global options, appended to all the actions. actionNames (Array): Action names in order.

Adds a global option for all the actions.

Params

Array|Object input : The option object.

Adds a new action.

Params

Object input : The info object passed to TildaAction .

: The info object passed to . Array opts : The action options.

Exits the process.

Params

String|Object msg : The stringified message or an object containing the error code.

: The stringified message or an object containing the error code. Number code : The exit code (default: 0 ).

Parses the arguments. This is called internally.

This emits the action names as events.

Returns the version information.

Return

String The version information.

Displays the help output.

Params

TildaAction action : The action you want to display help for.

Append a handler when the main action is used.

Params

Function cb : The callback function.

Converts an input into a class instance.

Params

Class classConst : The class to convert to.

: The class to convert to. Object|Array input : The object info.

: The object info. Object opts : The options object (optional).

Return

TildaAction|TildaOption The input converted into a class instance.

📜 License

MIT © Ionică Bizău