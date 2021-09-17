openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ts

tiktok-signature

by CarcaBot
1.5.0 (see all)

Generate tiktok signature token using node

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

104

GitHub Stars

296

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

2.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

NPM npm

Installation

npm i tiktok-signature

Buy Me A Coffee

Usage

Generating signatures on high performance level

Build

docker build . -t tiktok-signature

Run

docker run -p 80:8080 -v $(pwd):/usr/app tiktok-signature

Example

Request signature
curl -X POST \
     -H "Content-type: application/json" \
     -d 'https://m.tiktok.com/share/item/list?secUid=&id=&type=5&count=30&minCursor=0&maxCursor=0&shareUid=' \
     http://localhost/signature

To generate signatures dynamically this repo comes with an integrated http server (listen.js) which accepts POST requests to http://localhost/signature with url in request body.

You have to start the server

npm start

Module

const Signer = require("tiktok-signature"); // Import package

const signer = new Signer(); // Create new signer
await signer.init(); // Create page with. Returns promise

const signature = await signer.sign("tiktok url"); // Get sign for your url. Returns promise
const navigator = await signer.navigator(); // Retrieve navigator data used when signature was generated

console.log(signature);
console.log(navigator);

await signer.close(); // Close browser. Returns promise

You can pass your desired User-Agent on class creation.

new Signer("Mozilla"); // Set User-Agent to Mozilla

CLI

Install dependencies

npm i playwright-chromium

Now you can generate the token using

node browser.js "https://m.tiktok.com/api/post/item_list/?aid=1988&count=30&secUid=MS4wLjABAAAAOUoQXeHglWcq4ca3MwlckxqAe-RIKQ1zlH9NkQkbLAT_h1_6SDc4zyPdAcVdTWZF&cursor=0"

The response token should look like this

{
  "status": "ok",
  "data": {
    "signature": "_02B4Z6wo00f01DBbvBwAAIBCcuSZt1Pua8AwS7iAAGyZ6e",
    "verify_fp": "verify_knvz9j2k_miXwiqOy_msam_42g2_BYoa_e4EAbuQnDwqI",
    "signed_url": "https://m.tiktok.com/api/post/item_list/?aid=1988&count=30&secUid=MS4wLjABAAAAOUoQXeHglWcq4ca3MwlckxqAe-RIKQ1zlH9NkQkbLAT_h1_6SDc4zyPdAcVdTWZF&cursor=0&verifyFp=verify_knvz9j2k_miXwiqOy_msam_42g2_BYoa_e4EAbuQnDwqI&_signature=_02B4Z6wo00f01DBbvBwAAIBCcuSZt1Pua8AwS7iAAGyZ6e",
    "x-tt-params": "1BLhm+0j/AG2Dlsz3v4u4w==",
    "navigator": {
      "width": 884,
      "height": 1244,
      "deviceScaleFactor": 3,
      "user_agent": "Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) Chrome/90.0.4430.85 Safari/537.36",
      "browser_language": "en-US",
      "browser_platform": "MacIntel",
      "browser_name": "Mozilla",
      "browser_version": "5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) Chrome/90.0.4430.85 Safari/537.36"
    }
  }
}

Testing

You can test it using trending.py file included in this repo.

pip install Naked
python examples/trending.py

NOTE

It's very important that the userAgent be the same when generate and when request for response.

Keeping a process too much time opened can increase memory usage, to avoid this uncomment the following lines in listen.js.

// setTimeout(function () {
//   server.close(() => {
//     console.log("Server shutdown completed.");
//     process.exit(1);
//   });
// }, 1 * 60 * 60 * 1000);

Buy Me A Coffee

Contributing

Bug reports and pull requests are welcome on GitHub at https://github.com/carcabot/tiktok-signature.

  1. Fork it (https://github.com/carcabot/tiktok-signature/fork)
  2. Create your feature branch (git checkout -b my-new-feature)
  3. Commit your changes (git commit -am 'Add some new feature')
  4. Push to the branch (git push origin my-new-feature)
  5. Create a new Pull Request

License

The lib is available as open source under the terms of the MIT License.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
CarterDenver, CO22 Ratings0 Reviews
☕coffee addicted developer & photographer | he/they
1 month ago

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial