Installation

npm i tiktok-signature

Usage

Generating signatures on high performance level

Build

docker build . -t tiktok-signature

Run

docker run -p 80:8080 -v $( pwd ):/usr/app tiktok-signature

Example

Request signature

curl -X POST \ - H "Content-type: application/json" \ - d 'https://m.tiktok.com/share/item/list?secUid=&id=&type=5&count=30&minCursor=0&maxCursor=0&shareUid=' \ http://localhost/signature

To generate signatures dynamically this repo comes with an integrated http server (listen.js) which accepts POST requests to http://localhost/signature with url in request body.

You have to start the server

npm start

Module

const Signer = require ( "tiktok-signature" ); const signer = new Signer(); await signer.init(); const signature = await signer.sign( "tiktok url" ); const navigator = await signer.navigator(); console .log(signature); console .log(navigator); await signer.close();

You can pass your desired User-Agent on class creation.

new Signer( "Mozilla" );

CLI

Install dependencies

npm i playwright-chromium

Now you can generate the token using

node browser.js "https://m.tiktok.com/api/post/item_list/?aid=1988&count=30&secUid=MS4wLjABAAAAOUoQXeHglWcq4ca3MwlckxqAe-RIKQ1zlH9NkQkbLAT_h1_6SDc4zyPdAcVdTWZF&cursor=0"

The response token should look like this

{ "status" : "ok" , "data" : { "signature" : "_02B4Z6wo00f01DBbvBwAAIBCcuSZt1Pua8AwS7iAAGyZ6e" , "verify_fp" : "verify_knvz9j2k_miXwiqOy_msam_42g2_BYoa_e4EAbuQnDwqI" , "signed_url" : "https://m.tiktok.com/api/post/item_list/?aid=1988&count=30&secUid=MS4wLjABAAAAOUoQXeHglWcq4ca3MwlckxqAe-RIKQ1zlH9NkQkbLAT_h1_6SDc4zyPdAcVdTWZF&cursor=0&verifyFp=verify_knvz9j2k_miXwiqOy_msam_42g2_BYoa_e4EAbuQnDwqI&_signature=_02B4Z6wo00f01DBbvBwAAIBCcuSZt1Pua8AwS7iAAGyZ6e" , "x-tt-params" : "1BLhm+0j/AG2Dlsz3v4u4w==" , "navigator" : { "width" : 884 , "height" : 1244 , "deviceScaleFactor" : 3 , "user_agent" : "Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) Chrome/90.0.4430.85 Safari/537.36" , "browser_language" : "en-US" , "browser_platform" : "MacIntel" , "browser_name" : "Mozilla" , "browser_version" : "5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) Chrome/90.0.4430.85 Safari/537.36" } } }

Testing

You can test it using trending.py file included in this repo.

pip install Naked python examples/trending.py

NOTE

It's very important that the userAgent be the same when generate and when request for response.

Keeping a process too much time opened can increase memory usage, to avoid this uncomment the following lines in listen.js .

Contributing

Bug reports and pull requests are welcome on GitHub at https://github.com/carcabot/tiktok-signature.

Fork it (https://github.com/carcabot/tiktok-signature/fork) Create your feature branch ( git checkout -b my-new-feature ) Commit your changes ( git commit -am 'Add some new feature' ) Push to the branch ( git push origin my-new-feature ) Create a new Pull Request

License

The lib is available as open source under the terms of the MIT License.