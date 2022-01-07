Scrape and download useful information from TikTok.
This is not an official API support and etc. This is just a scraper that is using TikTok Web API to scrape media and related meta information.
yarn test
yarn build
tiktok-scraper requires Node.js v10+ to run.
Install from NPM
npm i -g tiktok-scraper
Install from YARN
yarn global add tiktok-scraper
$ tiktok-scraper --help
Usage: tiktok-scraper <command> [options]
Commands:
tiktok-scraper user [id] Scrape videos from username. Enter only username
tiktok-scraper hashtag [id] Scrape videos from hashtag. Enter hashtag without #
tiktok-scraper trend Scrape posts from current trends
tiktok-scraper music [id] Scrape posts from a music id number
tiktok-scraper video [id] Download single video without the watermark
tiktok-scraper history View previous download history
tiktok-scraper from-file [file] [async] Scrape users, hashtags, music, videos mentioned
in a file. 1 value per 1 line
Options:
--version Show version number [boolean]
--session Set session cookie value. Sometimes session can be
helpful when scraping data from any method [default: ""]
--session-file Set path to the file with list of active sessions. One
session per line! [default: ""]
--timeout Set timeout between requests. Timeout is in Milliseconds:
1000 mls = 1 s [default: 0]
--number, -n Number of posts to scrape. If you will set 0 then all
posts will be scraped [default: 0]
--since Scrape no posts published before this date (timestamp).
If set to 0 the filter is deactived [default: 0]
--proxy, -p Set single proxy [default: ""]
--proxy-file Use proxies from a file. Scraper will use random proxies
from the file per each request. 1 line 1 proxy.
[default: ""]
--download, -d Download video posts to the folder with the name input
[id] [boolean] [default: false]
--asyncDownload, -a Number of concurrent downloads [default: 5]
--hd Download video in HD. Video size will be x5-x10 times
larger and this will affect scraper execution speed. This
option only works in combination with -w flag
[boolean] [default: false]
--zip, -z ZIP all downloaded video posts [boolean] [default: false]
--filepath File path to save all output files.
[default: "/Users/karl.wint/Documents/projects/javascript/tiktok-scraper"]
--filetype, -t Type of the output file where post information will be
saved. 'all' - save information about all posts to the`
'json' and 'csv'
[choices: "csv", "json", "all", ""] [default: ""]
--filename, -f Set custom filename for the output files [default: ""]
--noWaterMark, -w Download video without the watermark. NOTE: With the
recent update you only need to use this option if you are
scraping Hashtag Feed. User/Trend/Music feeds will have
this url by default [boolean] [default: false]
--store, -s Scraper will save the progress in the OS TMP or Custom
folder and in the future usage will only download new
videos avoiding duplicates [boolean] [default: false]
--historypath Set custom path where history file/files will be stored
[default: "/var/folders/d5/fyh1_f2926q7c65g7skc0qh80000gn/T"]
--remove, -r Delete the history record by entering "TYPE:INPUT" or
"all" to clean all the history. For example: user:bob
[default: ""]
--webHookUrl Set webhook url to receive scraper result as HTTP
requests. For example to your own API [default: ""]
--method Receive data to your webhook url as POST or GET request
[choices: "GET", "POST"] [default: "POST"]
--help Show help [boolean]
Examples:
tiktok-scraper user USERNAME -d -n 100 --session sid_tt=dae32131231
tiktok-scraper trend -d -n 100 --session sid_tt=dae32131231
tiktok-scraper hashtag HASHTAG_NAME -d -n 100 --session sid_tt=dae32131231
tiktok-scraper music MUSIC_ID -d -n 50 --session sid_tt=dae32131231
tiktok-scraper video https://www.tiktok.com/@tiktok/video/6807491984882765062 -d
tiktok-scraper history
tiktok-scraper history -r user:bob
tiktok-scraper history -r all
tiktok-scraper from-file BATCH_FILE ASYNC_TASKS -d
By using docker you won't be able to use --filepath and --historypath , but you can set volume(host path where all files will be saved) by using -v
docker build . -t tiktok-scraper
Example 1: All files including history file will be saved in the directory(\$pwd) where you running the docker from
docker run -v $(pwd):/usr/app/files tiktok-scraper user tiktok -d -n 5 -s
Example 2: All files including history file will be saved in /User/blah/downloads
docker run -v /User/blah/downloads:/usr/app/files tiktok-scraper user tiktok -d -n 5 -s
.user(id, options) //Scrape posts from a specific user (Promise)
.hashtag(id, options) //Scrape posts from hashtag section (Promise)
.trend('', options) // Scrape posts from a trends section (Promise)
.music(id, options) // Scrape posts by music id (Promise)
.userEvent(id, options) //Scrape posts from a specific user (Event)
.hashtagEvent(id, options) //Scrape posts from hashtag section (Event)
.trendEvent('', options) // Scrape posts from a trends section (Event)
.musicEvent(id, options) // Scrape posts by music id (Event)
.getUserProfileInfo('USERNAME', options) // Get user profile information
.getHashtagInfo('HASHTAG', options) // Get hashtag information
.signUrl('URL', options) // Get signature for the request
.getVideoMeta('WEB_VIDEO_URL', options) // Get video meta info, including video url without the watermark
.getMusicInfo('https://www.tiktok.com/music/original-sound-6801885499343571718', options) // Get music metadata
const options = {
// Number of posts to scrape: {int default: 20}
number: 50,
// Scrape posts published since this date: { int default: 0}
since: 0,
// Set session: {string[] default: ['']}
// Authenticated session cookie value is required to scrape user/trending/music/hashtag feed
// You can put here any number of sessions, each request will select random session from the list
sessionList: ['sid_tt=21312213'],
// Set proxy {string[] | string default: ''}
// http proxy: 127.0.0.1:8080
// socks proxy: socks5://127.0.0.1:8080
// You can pass proxies as an array and scraper will randomly select a proxy from the array to execute the requests
proxy: '',
// Set to {true} to search by user id: {boolean default: false}
by_user_id: false,
// How many post should be downloaded asynchronously. Only if {download:true}: {int default: 5}
asyncDownload: 5,
// How many post should be scraped asynchronously: {int default: 3}
// Current option will be applied only with current types: music and hashtag
// With other types it is always 1 because every request response to the TikTok API is providing the "maxCursor" value
// that is required to send the next request
asyncScraping: 3,
// File path where all files will be saved: {string default: 'CURRENT_DIR'}
filepath: `CURRENT_DIR`,
// Custom file name for the output files: {string default: ''}
fileName: `CURRENT_DIR`,
// Output with information can be saved to a CSV or JSON files: {string default: 'na'}
// 'csv' to save in csv
// 'json' to save in json
// 'all' to save in json and csv
// 'na' to skip this step
filetype: `na`,
// Set custom headers: user-agent, cookie and etc
// NOTE: When you parse video feed or single video metadata then in return you will receive {headers} object
// that was used to extract the information and in order to access and download video through received {videoUrl} value you need to use same headers
headers: {
'user-agent': "BLAH",
referer: 'https://www.tiktok.com/',
cookie: `tt_webid_v2=68dssds`,
},
// Download video without the watermark: {boolean default: false}
// Set to true to download without the watermark
// This option will affect the execution speed
noWaterMark: false,
// Create link to HD video: {boolean default: false}
// This option will only work if {noWaterMark} is set to {true}
hdVideo: false,
// verifyFp is used to verify the request and avoid captcha
// When you are using proxy then there are high chances that the request will be
// blocked with captcha
// You can set your own verifyFp value or default(hardcoded) will be used
verifyFp: '',
// Switch main host to Tiktok test enpoint.
// When your requests are blocked by captcha you can try to use Tiktok test endpoints.
useTestEndpoints: false
};
Don't forget to check the examples folder
const TikTokScraper = require('tiktok-scraper');
// User feed by username
(async () => {
try {
const posts = await TikTokScraper.user('USERNAME', {
number: 100,
sessionList: ['sid_tt=58ba9e34431774703d3c34e60d584475;']
});
console.log(posts);
} catch (error) {
console.log(error);
}
})();
// User feed by user id
// Some TikTok user id's are larger then MAX_SAFE_INTEGER, you need to pass user id as a string
(async () => {
try {
const posts = await TikTokScraper.user(`USER_ID`, {
number: 100,
by_user_id: true,
sessionList: ['sid_tt=58ba9e34431774703d3c34e60d584475;']
});
console.log(posts);
} catch (error) {
console.log(error);
}
})();
// Trending feed
(async () => {
try {
const posts = await TikTokScraper.trend('', {
number: 100,
sessionList: ['sid_tt=58ba9e34431774703d3c34e60d584475;']
});
console.log(posts);
} catch (error) {
console.log(error);
}
})();
// Hashtag feed
(async () => {
try {
const posts = await TikTokScraper.hashtag('HASHTAG', {
number: 100,
sessionList: ['sid_tt=58ba9e34431774703d3c34e60d584475;']
});
console.log(posts);
} catch (error) {
console.log(error);
}
})();
// Get single user profile information: Number of followers and etc
// input - USERNAME
// options - not required
(async () => {
try {
const user = await TikTokScraper.getUserProfileInfo('USERNAME', options);
console.log(user);
} catch (error) {
console.log(error);
}
})();
// Get single hashtag information: Number of views and etc
// input - HASHTAG NAME
// options - not required
(async () => {
try {
const hashtag = await TikTokScraper.getHashtagInfo('HASHTAG', options);
console.log(hashtag);
} catch (error) {
console.log(error);
}
})();
// Get single video metadata
// input - WEB_VIDEO_URL
// For example: https://www.tiktok.com/@tiktok/video/6807491984882765062
// options - not required
(async () => {
try {
const videoMeta = await TikTokScraper.getVideoMeta('https://www.tiktok.com/@tiktok/video/6807491984882765062', options);
console.log(videoMeta);
} catch (error) {
console.log(error);
}
})();
const TikTokScraper = require('tiktok-scraper');
const users = TikTokScraper.userEvent("tiktok", { number: 30 });
users.on('data', json => {
//data in JSON format
});
users.on('done', () => {
//completed
});
users.on('error', error => {
//error message
});
users.scrape();
const hashtag = TikTokScraper.hashtagEvent("summer", { number: 250, proxy: 'socks5://1.1.1.1:90' });
hashtag.on('data', json => {
//data in JSON format
});
hashtag.on('done', () => {
//completed
});
hashtag.on('error', error => {
//error message
});
hashtag.scrape();
NOT REQUIRED
Very common problem is when tiktok is blacklisting your IP/PROXY and in such case you can try to set session and there will be higher chances for success
Get the session:
Set the session:
CLI:
sid_tt=521kkadkasdaskdj4j213j12j312;
sid_tt=521kkadkasdaskdj4j213j12j312;
sid_tt=521kkadkasdaskdj4j213j12j312;
sid_tt=521kkadkasdaskdj4j213j12j312;
In the MODULE you can set session by setting the option value sessionList . For example sessionList:["sid_tt=521kkadkasdaskdj4j213j12j312;", "sid_tt=12312312312312;"]
This part is related to the MODULE usage (NOT THE CLI)
The {videoUrl} value is binded to the cookie value {tt_webid_v2} that can contain any value
When you extract videos from the user, hashtag, music, trending feed or single video then in response besides the video metadata you will receive headers object that will contain params that were used to extract the data. Here is the important part, in order to access/download video through {videoUrl} value you need to use same {headers} values.
headers: {
"user-agent": "Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_15_5) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/86.0.4240.80 Safari/537.36",
"referer": "https://www.tiktok.com/",
"cookie": "tt_webid_v2=689854141086886123"
},
You can pass your own headers with the {options}.
const headers = {
"user-agent": "BOB",
"referer": "https://www.tiktok.com/",
"cookie": "tt_webid_v2=BOB"
}
getVideoMeta('WEB_VIDEO_URL', {headers})
user('WEB_VIDEO_URL', {headers})
hashtag('WEB_VIDEO_URL', {headers})
trend('WEB_VIDEO_URL', {headers})
music('WEB_VIDEO_URL', {headers})
// And after you can access video through {videoUrl} value by using same custom headers
Example output for the methods: user, hashtag, trend, music, userEvent, hashtagEvent, musicEvent, trendEvent
{
headers: {
'user-agent': 'Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_15_5) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/86.0.4240.80 Safari/537.36',
referer: 'https://www.tiktok.com/',
cookie: 'tt_webid_v2=689854141086886123'
},
collector:[{
id: 'VIDEO_ID',
text: 'CAPTION',
createTime: '1583870600',
authorMeta:{
id: 'USER ID',
name: 'USERNAME',
following: 195,
fans: 43500,
heart: '1093998',
video: 3,
digg: 95,
verified: false,
private: false,
signature: 'USER BIO',
avatar:'AVATAR_URL'
},
musicMeta:{
musicId: '6808098113188120838',
musicName: 'blah blah',
musicAuthor: 'blah',
musicOriginal: true,
playUrl: 'SOUND/MUSIC_URL',
},
covers:{
default: 'COVER_URL',
origin: 'COVER_URL',
dynamic: 'COVER_URL'
},
imageUrl:'IMAGE_URL',
videoUrl:'VIDEO_URL',
videoUrlNoWaterMark:'VIDEO_URL_WITHOUT_THE_WATERMARK',
videoMeta: { width: 480, height: 864, ratio: 14, duration: 14 },
diggCount: 2104,
shareCount: 1,
playCount: 9007,
commentCount: 50,
mentions: ['@bob', '@sam', '@bob_again', '@and_sam_again'],
hashtags:
[{
id: '69573911',
name: 'PlayWithLife',
title: 'HASHTAG_TITLE',
cover: [Array]
}...],
downloaded: true
}...],
//If {filetype} and {download} options are enbabled then:
zip: '/{CURRENT_PATH}/user_1552963581094.zip',
json: '/{CURRENT_PATH}/user_1552963581094.json',
csv: '/{CURRENT_PATH}/user_1552963581094.csv'
}
{
secUid: 'MS4wLjABAAAAv7iSuuXDJGDvJkmH_vz1qkDZYo1apxgzaxdBSeIuPiM',
userId: '107955',
isSecret: false,
uniqueId: 'tiktok',
nickName: 'TikTok',
signature: 'Make Your Day',
covers: ['COVER_URL'],
coversMedium: ['COVER_URL'],
following: 490,
fans: 38040567,
heart: '211522962',
video: 93,
verified: true,
digg: 29,
}
{
challengeId: '4231',
challengeName: 'love',
text: '',
covers: [],
coversMedium: [],
posts: 66904972,
views: '194557706433',
isCommerce: false,
splitTitle: ''
}
{
headers: {
'user-agent': 'Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_15_5) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/86.0.4240.80 Safari/537.36',
referer: 'https://www.tiktok.com/',
cookie: 'tt_webid_v2=689854141086886123'
},
collector:[{
id: '6807491984882765062',
text: 'We’re kicking off the #happyathome live stream series today at 5pm PT!',
createTime: '1584992742',
authorMeta: { id: '6812221792183403526', name: 'blah' },
musicMeta:{
musicId: '6822233276137213677',
musicName: 'blah',
musicAuthor: 'blah'
},
imageUrl: 'IMAGE_URL',
videoUrl: 'VIDEO_URL',
videoUrlNoWaterMark: 'VIDEO_URL_WITHOUT_THE_WATERMARK',
videoMeta: { width: 480, height: 864, ratio: 14, duration: 14 },
covers:{
default: 'COVER_URL',
origin: 'COVER_URL'
},
diggCount: 49292,
shareCount: 339,
playCount: 614678,
commentCount: 4023,
downloaded: false,
hashtags: [],
}]
}
{
music: {
id: '6882925279036066566',
title: 'doja x calabria',
playUrl: 'dfdfdfdf',
coverThumb:
'dfdfdf',
coverMedium:
'dfdfdf',
coverLarge:
'fdfdf',
authorName: 'bryce',
original: true,
playToken:
'ffdfdf',
keyToken: 'dfdfdfd',
audioURLWithcookie: false,
private: false,
duration: 46,
album: '',
},
author: {
id: '6835300004094166021',
uniqueId: 'mashupsbybryce',
nickname: 'bryce',
avatarThumb:
'dfdfd',
avatarMedium:
'dfdfdf',
avatarLarger:
'dfdfdf',
signature: 'hi ily :)\n70k sounds cool tbh\n👇follow my soundcloud & insta👇',
verified: false,
secUid: 'MS4wLjABAAAA1_5bjLAamayD4rv3q49qJGa_7dZ5jzExTO0ozOybqIwwhw5TAg_iM25lkO94DM3K',
secret: false,
ftc: false,
relation: 0,
openFavorite: false,
commentSetting: 0,
duetSetting: 0,
stitchSetting: 0,
privateAccount: false,
},
stats: { videoCount: 361700 },
shareMeta: {
title: 'bryceyouloser | ♬ doja x calabria | on TikTok',
desc: '361.0k videos - Watch awesome short ' + 'videos created with ♬ doja x calabria',
},
};
License
MIT
Free Software