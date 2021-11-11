TIFY is a slim and mobile-friendly IIIF document viewer built with Vue.js.

Check out the demo and feel free to load your own manifests by changing the URL. The demo is also available without HTTPS in case you want to load a manifest from a non-SSL IIIF API.

Embedding TIFY

TIFY is available as an npm package:

npm install tify

To embed TIFY into your site:

Copy the contents of the dist/ directory to your server. Add an HTML element serving as the container. Include tify.js .

The container element should have the following CSS applied:

either position: relative or position: absolute

or height and width

The required HTML code looks something like this:

< div id = "tify" > </ div > < script src = "tify-0.24.2.js" > </ script >

The only required parameter manifest is a URL pointing to the manifest. It can be set either as a query parameter or with the tifyOptions object, whereby the latter takes precedence.

Options

container (string or HTMLElement, default #tify ): The HTML element TIFY is loaded into.

(string or HTMLElement, default ): The HTML element TIFY is loaded into. immediateRender (boolean, default true ): Set this to false to render lower resolution tiles until the full resolution is loaded, providing the effect of blurry to sharp. Note that this increases loading times.

(boolean, default ): Set this to to render lower resolution tiles until the full resolution is loaded, providing the effect of blurry to sharp. Note that this increases loading times. init (boolean, default true ): TIFY is initialized immediately when the script is loaded. Set this to false if you prefer to initialize TIFY only by calling window.Tify.init() .

(boolean, default ): TIFY is initialized immediately when the script is loaded. Set this to false if you prefer to initialize TIFY only by calling . language (string, default en ): The interface language. See which languages are available apart from English or add your own translation file.

(string, default ): The interface language. See which languages are available apart from English or add your own translation file. manifest (string): A URL pointing to the IIIF manifest. If this option is not set, the URL has to be provided via a query parameter of the same name.

(string): A URL pointing to the IIIF manifest. If this option is not set, the URL has to be provided via a query parameter of the same name. stylesheet (string): Use this to provide your own stylesheet, replacing TIFY's default styles. Set to null to prevent TIFY from loading any styles, e.g. if your site's stylesheet already includes styles for TIFY.

(string): Use this to provide your own stylesheet, replacing TIFY's default styles. Set to to prevent TIFY from loading any styles, e.g. if your site's stylesheet already includes styles for TIFY. title (string, default: TIFY ): By default, TIFY replaces the window title with the document title as defined by the manifest, appended by TIFY . Set this to any string, or null to disable title modification.

Example

Below an example with all available options set.

< div id = "viewer" > </ div > < script > tifyOptions = { container: '#viewer' , immediateRender: false , init: true , language: 'de' , manifest: 'https://example.com/iiif/manifest.json' , stylesheet: '../styles/my-very-own-tify-styles.css' , title: null , } </ script > < script src = "tify-0.24.2.js" > </ script >

Build Setup

You need to have npm (version 5.5.1 or above, usually comes with Node.js) and git installed.

Install dependencies:

npm install

Run in development mode with hot reload on localhost:8080 :

npm run serve

In development mode, the manifest URL must be provided via query parameter, e.g. http://localhost:8080/?manifest=https://manifests.sub.uni-goettingen.de/iiif/presentation/PPN857449303/manifest .

Build for production with minification:

npm run build

The production build will be stored in dist , just copy the contents of this directory to your server.

Running Tests

npm run unit npm run e2e npm test

Initiated by