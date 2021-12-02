tiff

TIFF image decoder written entirely in JavaScript.

Maintained by Zakodium

Installation

npm i tiff

Compatibility

The library can currently decode greyscale and RGB images (8, 16 or 32 bits). It supports LZW compression and images with an additional alpha channel.

Extensions

Images compressed with Zlib/deflate algorithm are also supported.

API

Decodes the file and returns TIFF IFDs.

IFD object

Each decoded image is stored in an IFD .

The data property is a Typed Array containing the pixel data. It is a Uint8Array for 8bit images, a Uint16Array for 16bit images and a Float32Array for 32bit images.

Other properties of IFD

size - number of pixels

- number of pixels width - number of columns

- number of columns height - number of rows

- number of rows bitsPerSample - bit depth

- bit depth alpha - true if the image has an additional alpha channel

- if the image has an additional alpha channel xResolution

yResolution

resolutionUnit

Returns the number of IFDs (pages) in the file.

Returns true if the file has 2 or more IFDs (pages) and false if it has 1. This is slightly more efficient than calling pageCount() if all you need to know is whether the file has multiple pages or not.

License

MIT