TIFF image decoder written entirely in JavaScript.
Maintained by Zakodium
npm i tiff
The library can currently decode greyscale and RGB images (8, 16 or 32 bits). It supports LZW compression and images with an additional alpha channel.
Images compressed with Zlib/deflate algorithm are also supported.
Decodes the file and returns TIFF IFDs.
Each decoded image is stored in an
IFD.
The
data property is a Typed Array containing the pixel data. It is a
Uint8Array for 8bit images, a
Uint16Array for 16bit images and a
Float32Array for 32bit images.
size - number of pixels
width - number of columns
height - number of rows
bitsPerSample - bit depth
alpha -
true if the image has an additional alpha channel
xResolution
yResolution
resolutionUnit
Returns the number of IFDs (pages) in the file.
Returns true if the file has 2 or more IFDs (pages) and false if it has 1.
This is slightly more efficient than calling
pageCount() if all you need to
know is whether the file has multiple pages or not.