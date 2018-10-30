Building apps for iOS and Android it's all great until you have to deal with Certificates, Provisioning Profiles and sending the app to iTunes Connect or the Play Store. Then came fastlane.tools a collection of tools that enable Continuous Deployment of iOS and Android Apps.
TiFastlane is a way to use those tools for Titanium development. Now you'll be able to do real continous deployment of your Titanium app. Sending your app for review will be a breeze:
tifast send
And publishing your new version to the Play Store will be as easy:
tifast playsend
With TiFastlane you'll be able to fully optimize the way you submit your app updates and maintain your certificates and provisioning profiles.
• deliver • pem • sigh • produce • pilot • supply •
