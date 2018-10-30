openbase logo
by Uriel Lizama
0.10.7 (see all)

With TiFastlane you'll be able to fully optimize the way you submit your app updates and maintain your certificates and provisioning profiles of all your Titanium Apps.

4

GitHub Stars

74

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

11

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

TiFastlane npm version

Building apps for iOS and Android it's all great until you have to deal with Certificates, Provisioning Profiles and sending the app to iTunes Connect or the Play Store. Then came fastlane.tools a collection of tools that enable Continuous Deployment of iOS and Android Apps.

TiFastlane is a way to use those tools for Titanium development. Now you'll be able to do real continous deployment of your Titanium app. Sending your app for review will be a breeze:

tifast send

And publishing your new version to the Play Store will be as easy:

tifast playsend

With TiFastlane you'll be able to fully optimize the way you submit your app updates and maintain your certificates and provisioning profiles.

Current tools from Fastlane available:

deliverpemsighproducepilotsupply

Documentation

TODO

Collaborators

Thanks

  • Felix Krause for creating the awesome fastlane.tools
  • Jason Kneen for creating some awesome CLI tools from which I'm basing this one

Changelog

  • 0.10.7 Fix dependencies version for Node 4 #58
  • 0.10.6 Support Ti 6.0.x and Xcode 9 #56
  • 0.10.5 Fixed pilot bug. string type team_id is incorrect. It need integer type. Because team_name only need #55
  • 0.10.4 Set default cfg.android_app_id = "null" for old tifastlane.cfg #54
  • 0.10.2 Fixed deliver error related apple_watch_app_icon #53
  • 0.10.0 Support for Titanium SDK 6.* new build method
  • 0.9.5 Add option to set a different App ID for Android build
  • 0.9.4 Fixed pilot bug. Now you can use match to manage your provisioning profiles
  • 0.9.3 Added option to skip creating provisiong profiles on register. Now Android build version bump has to be manually requested on playsend
  • 0.9.0 Added support for Titanium 6.0.3.GA and XCode 8.3 More Information
  • 0.8.3 You can customize the build args on setup
  • 0.8.2 Fix on PEM. Node dependencies
  • 0.8.0 BC BREAK to support Fastlane 2. Minor changes on tifast send

License

Copyright 2015 Uriel Lizama

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
You may obtain a copy of the License at

http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
limitations under the License.

