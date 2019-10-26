Beautify Markdown, fixing formatting mistakes and converting basic HTML & Unicode into their Markdown equivalents. Based on the conventions in Carrot Creative's Markdown Styleguide and built on Marked.
There is also an Atom Plugin to run this entirely within your editor.
Tidy Markdown is an npm package, so it can be installed like this:
npm install tidy-markdown -g
Tidy Markdown includes a simple CLI. It operates entirely over STDIN/STDOUT. For example:
$ echo "# a header #" | tidy-markdown
# a header
Or using a file:
$ tidy-markdown < ./ugly-markdown
# Some markdown
Lorem ipsum dolor adipiscing
- one
- two
- three
And, of course, we can output to a file too:
$ tidy-markdown < ./ugly-markdown > ./clean-markdown
If you want to rewrite a file in-place, you can use
sponge from moreutils. If you did
tidy-markdown < ./README.md > ./README.md you'd end up with an empty file.
$ tidy-markdown < ./README.md | sponge ./README.md
The
--help arg will make it show a usage page:
$ tidy-markdown --help
usage: tidy-markdown [-h] [-v] [--no-ensure-first-header-is-h1]
Fix ugly markdown. Unformatted Markdown is read from STDIN, formatted, and
written to STDOUT.
Optional arguments:
-h, --help Show this help message and exit.
-v, --version Show program's version number and exit.
--no-ensure-first-header-is-h1
Disable fixing the first header when it isn't an H1.
This is useful if the markdown you're processing
isn't a full document, but rather a piece of a larger
document.
Tidy Markdown only exports one function. Here's an example of how it can be used:
tidyMarkdown = require 'tidy-markdown'
uglyMarkdown = '''
# Some markdown #
Lorem ipsum dolor adipiscing
- one
* two
+ three
'''
cleanMarkdown = tidyMarkdown(uglyMarkdown)
console.log cleanMarkdown
which outputs:
# Some markdown
Lorem ipsum dolor adipiscing
- one
- two
- three
You can also pass options through a 2nd arg, like
tidyMarkdown(uglyMarkdown, {ensureFirstHeaderIsH1: false}). The option
ensureFirstHeaderIsH1 is the only one right now.
h1 to smaller without gaps (like an
h1 followed by an
h4 would be corrected to an
h1 followed by an
h2).
<em>text</em> becomes
_text_.
Tidy Markdown works hard to keep configuration to a minimum. The goal is to create a highly readable, canonical representation of Markdown, much like gofmt has done for Go. Having extra configuration would defeat that purpose and add extra maintenance work.
That's not to say you shouldn't open issues if you find the output ugly, that's encouraged, especially in the styleguide repo because without criticism it won't get better. However, you should provide examples and a good argument to support the change.