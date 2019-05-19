openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
tcc

tidal-cli-client

by Jan Okoński
2.0.6 (see all)

You can now use Tidal on linux. With your loved CLI. <3

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

98

GitHub Stars

249

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

14

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

tidal-cli-client

Build Status BCH compliance

tidal-cli-client is an open-source Tidal client for your linux terminal. You can finally listen to your favourite tracks without any web wrappers and flash. With your loved terminal. <3

Fiverr

If You'd like me to create a website for you, check out my account on Fiverr :)

Donations

If you like this app and you want to help me with the development, you can donate me some money, so I can buy more RAM for my Chrome.

I'm 14 years old passionated JS developer and this app is a big success for me. I would appreciate every donation.

paypal

Here is my Bitcoin address: 1FJqNsijJpctJwsFB4LPhf7KEKNYVb1Mcd

My Bitcoin address QR code

Update 2.0.0 notes

The app is now completly rewritten. Most of the new features are:

  • More abstraction with components and cleaner code.
  • Better error handling.
  • Caching every api request.
  • Configurable shortcuts.
  • Unit tests
  • Playback queue control

Installation

Installation sources:

  • Arch Linux:

  • Other distros:

    • It is prefered to install tidal-cli-client package from npm using command sudo npm -g i tidal-cli-client@latest. After installation you can run app from anywhere using command tidal-cli.

    • If you don't want to use npm installation you can clone this repo. Then you install other dependencies with npm install and run with npm run app.

      You must have MPV and W3M installed. On some systems you'll also need to check, if you have got w3m-img, because it is not always installed directly with w3m.

Usage instructions

When you open app for the first time you can see a form. Input username (first) and password (second) to the boxes and submit. Then it loads the main app.

To change focus from one item to another, press tab.

Action bar

On the bottom of the app there is a green bar. When you press : it automatically focuses itself. Most of the navigation in the app is based on this text input. The list of commands is as follows:

CommandDescriptionExample
searchSearches for a query specified after spacesearch Led Zeppelin
queueOpens tracks queue panel, where you can view and edit playback queuequeue
pausePauses playbackpause
resumeResumes playbackresume
skipSkips a number of tracks in queue specified after spaceskip 3
nextWorks as skip 1resume
shuffleShuffles a tracks queue randomlyshuffle
playlistsOpens user playlists panel where you can view and play your playlistsplaylists
quitQuits from the appquit

Shortcuts

You can press these keys at any point and they'll do their thing.

ShortcutDescription
F2Opens actions input bar and automatically enters search . Then you can only enter your query
nWhen focused on the list item or playback button adds focused element to the queue as next
aWhen focused on the list item or playback button adds focused element to the queue as last
lPlay next track from queue. Works as next
jWhen focused on the list, goes up
kWhen focused on the list, goes down
wWhen on the playback queue list, moves selected item up in queue
sWhen on the playback queue list, moves selected item down in queue

Config file

The apps config file is located in ~/.config/tidal-cli-client/app.json. You can configure your shortcuts from there.

  • STYLES object contains all of apps colors are located. You can customize them as you like with HEX color codes.

  • INPUT_BAR_ACTION object contains all action bar actions are stored. You can edit their values to fit your preference.

  • SHORTCUTS object contains all of apps shortcuts which you can customize as you wish.

    Shortcut naming for Ctrl-(key) is C-(key), for function keys it's f(key)

Your login credentials are stored in ~/.config/tidal-cli-client/credentials.json. You can edit this file if you want to.

  • USERNAME is your username

  • PASSWORD is your password

  • STREAM_QUALITY is TIDAL's stream quality, either LOW, HIGH or LOSSLESS.

For developers

If you want to help me with the development, create a fork on Github and clone it to your machine.

Call npm install. After the work call npm run test to check for any errors and the you can create a PR.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial