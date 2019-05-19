tidal-cli-client is an open-source Tidal client for your linux terminal. You can finally listen to your favourite tracks without any web wrappers and flash. With your loved terminal. <3
The app is now completly rewritten. Most of the new features are:
Installation sources:
Arch Linux:
Other distros:
It is prefered to install
tidal-cli-client package from npm using command
sudo npm -g i tidal-cli-client@latest. After installation you can run app from anywhere using command
tidal-cli.
If you don't want to use npm installation you can clone this repo. Then you install other dependencies with
npm install and run with
npm run app.
You must have MPV and W3M installed. On some systems you'll also need to check, if you have got w3m-img, because it is not always installed directly with w3m.
When you open app for the first time you can see a form. Input username (first) and password (second) to the boxes and submit. Then it loads the main app.
To change focus from one item to another, press
tab.
On the bottom of the app there is a green bar. When you press
: it automatically focuses itself. Most of the navigation in the app is based on this text input. The list of commands is as follows:
|Command
|Description
|Example
search
|Searches for a query specified after space
search Led Zeppelin
queue
|Opens tracks queue panel, where you can view and edit playback queue
queue
pause
|Pauses playback
pause
resume
|Resumes playback
resume
skip
|Skips a number of tracks in queue specified after space
skip 3
next
|Works as
skip 1
resume
shuffle
|Shuffles a tracks queue randomly
shuffle
playlists
|Opens user playlists panel where you can view and play your playlists
playlists
quit
|Quits from the app
quit
You can press these keys at any point and they'll do their thing.
|Shortcut
|Description
F2
|Opens actions input bar and automatically enters
search . Then you can only enter your query
n
|When focused on the list item or playback button adds focused element to the queue as next
a
|When focused on the list item or playback button adds focused element to the queue as last
l
|Play next track from queue. Works as
next
j
|When focused on the list, goes up
k
|When focused on the list, goes down
w
|When on the playback queue list, moves selected item up in queue
s
|When on the playback queue list, moves selected item down in queue
The apps config file is located in
~/.config/tidal-cli-client/app.json. You can configure your shortcuts from there.
STYLES object contains all of apps colors are located. You can customize them as you like with HEX color codes.
INPUT_BAR_ACTION object contains all action bar actions are stored. You can edit their values to fit your preference.
SHORTCUTS object contains all of apps shortcuts which you can customize as you wish.
Shortcut naming for Ctrl-(key) is C-(key), for function keys it's f(key)
Your login credentials are stored in
~/.config/tidal-cli-client/credentials.json. You can edit this file if you want to.
USERNAME is your username
PASSWORD is your password
STREAM_QUALITY is TIDAL's stream quality, either
LOW,
HIGH or
LOSSLESS.
If you want to help me with the development, create a fork on Github and clone it to your machine.
Call
npm install. After the work call
npm run test to check for any errors and the you can create a PR.