Tiny library (<200B gzip) for deferring something by a "tick"
setTimeout is actually a bit slow because its clamped to 4ms
setImmediate is not available in most places (and probably never will be)
process.nextTick is only in Node
Promise#then needs polyfills in places
tickedoff uses whatever the best available option is
yarn add tickedoff
const defer = require('tickedoff');
console.log(1);
defer(() => console.log(3));
console.log(2);
// 1
// 2
// 3
$ node perf.js
process.nextTick x 10000 = 24ms
Promise#then x 10000 = 29ms
setImmediate x 10000 = 68ms
setTimeout x 10000 = 13506ms