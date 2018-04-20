openbase logo
tickedoff

by Jamie Kyle
1.0.2 (see all)

Tiny library (<200B gzip) for deferring something by a "tick"

Documentation
73

GitHub Stars

216

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

tickedoff

Tiny library (<200B gzip) for deferring something by a "tick"

  • Using setTimeout is actually a bit slow because its clamped to 4ms
  • setImmediate is not available in most places (and probably never will be)
  • process.nextTick is only in Node
  • Promise#then needs polyfills in places
  • tickedoff uses whatever the best available option is
  • There are more robust libraries/polyfills but they are larger in size
  • This is all especially good for libraries to use

Install

yarn add tickedoff

Usage

const defer = require('tickedoff');

console.log(1);
defer(() => console.log(3));
console.log(2);
// 1
// 2
// 3

Perf

$ node perf.js
process.nextTick x 10000 = 24ms
Promise#then x 10000 = 29ms
setImmediate x 10000 = 68ms
setTimeout x 10000 = 13506ms

