v8.log processor based on scripts in v8 distribution. Allows you to profile V8-based programs without installing V8 from source.

Note that starting from version v5.2.0 node distribution includes v8.log processor - see #node/4021. To use it, type node --prof-process

Install

npm install -g tick

Usage

See V8 profiler page for basic introduction to v8.log

node --prof yourprogram node-tick-processor

See also

takeSnapshot & startProfiling & stopProfiling V8 profiler API exposed to node.js: v8-profiler

V8 Performance optimisation resources