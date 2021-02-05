Themify Icons

Themify Icons is a complete set of icons for use in web design and apps, consisting of 320+ pixel-perfect, hand-crafted icons that draw inspiration from Apple iOS 7 - available to the public, 100% FREE! You may use or distribute it for any purpose, whether personal or commercial. This icon set is a must have tool for web designers and developers.

All icons can be viewed at http://themify.me/themify-icons

Install

$ bower install --save themify-icons

Usage

Include themify-icions into your app index.html

< html ng-app = "app" > < head > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "bower_components/bootstrap/dist/css/bootstrap.css" /> < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "bower_components/themify-icons/themify-icons.css" /> ... </ head > < body > ... </ body > </ html >

Add the icon markup in your page

< span class = "ti-download" > </ span >

LICENSE

Themify Icons font licensed under: http://scripts.sil.org/OFL

Code licensed under: http://opensource.org/licenses/mit-license.html

All brand icons are copyright/trademarks of their respective owners.

VERSIONS

Version 1.0.1 (May 27, 2014)

Added SVG format

Fixed some icon naming issues

Added rss icon

Version 1.0.0 (May 16, 2014)