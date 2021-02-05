openbase logo
by lally elias
0.1.2

Pixel-perfect, hand-crafted icons that draw inspiration from Apple iOS 7

Documentation
Downloads/wk

1.8K

GitHub Stars

86

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Themify Icons

Tips

Themify Icons is a complete set of icons for use in web design and apps, consisting of 320+ pixel-perfect, hand-crafted icons that draw inspiration from Apple iOS 7 - available to the public, 100% FREE! You may use or distribute it for any purpose, whether personal or commercial. This icon set is a must have tool for web designers and developers.

All icons can be viewed at http://themify.me/themify-icons

Install

$ bower install --save themify-icons

Usage

  • Include themify-icions into your app index.html 
<!doctype html>
<html ng-app="app">
<head>
    <!-- build:css(.) styles/vendor.css -->
    <!-- bower:css -->
    <link rel="stylesheet" href="bower_components/bootstrap/dist/css/bootstrap.css" />
    <link rel="stylesheet" href="bower_components/themify-icons/themify-icons.css" />
    <!-- endbower -->
    <!-- endbuild -->
    ...
</head>
<body>
    ...

</body>
</html>
  • Add the icon markup in your page
<span class="ti-download"></span>

LICENSE

VERSIONS

Version 1.0.1 (May 27, 2014)

  • Added SVG format
  • Fixed some icon naming issues
  • Added rss icon

Version 1.0.0 (May 16, 2014)

  • Initial release

