Themify Icons is a complete set of icons for use in web design and apps, consisting of 320+ pixel-perfect, hand-crafted icons that draw inspiration from Apple iOS 7 - available to the public, 100% FREE! You may use or distribute it for any purpose, whether personal or commercial. This icon set is a must have tool for web designers and developers.
All icons can be viewed at http://themify.me/themify-icons
$ bower install --save themify-icons
themify-icions into your app
index.html
<!doctype html>
<html ng-app="app">
<head>
<!-- build:css(.) styles/vendor.css -->
<!-- bower:css -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="bower_components/bootstrap/dist/css/bootstrap.css" />
<link rel="stylesheet" href="bower_components/themify-icons/themify-icons.css" />
<!-- endbower -->
<!-- endbuild -->
...
</head>
<body>
...
</body>
</html>
<span class="ti-download"></span>
Version 1.0.1 (May 27, 2014)
Version 1.0.0 (May 16, 2014)