A small and magical composer for all JavaScript asynchronous.
ES5+, support node.js and browsers.
And a mountain of applications in server-side or client-side.
thunk is a function that encapsulates synchronous or asynchronous code inside.
thunk accepts only one
callback function as an arguments, which is a CPS function.
thunk returns another
thunk function after being called, for chaining operations.
thunk passes the results into a
callback function after being excuted.
If the return value of
callback is a
thunk function, then it will be executed first and its result will be sent to another
thunk for excution, or it will be sent to another new
thunk function as the value of the computation.
const thunk = require('thunks')()
const fs = require('fs')
thunk(function (done) {
fs.stat('package.json', done)
})(function (error, res) {
console.log(error, res)
})
thunk(async function () {
console.log(await Promise.resolve('await promise in an async function'))
try {
await new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
setTimeout(() => reject('catch promise error in async function'), 1000)
})
} catch (err) {
console.log(err)
}
})()
const thunk = require('thunks')()
const fs = require('fs')
const size = thunk.thunkify(fs.stat)
// generator
thunk(function * () {
// yield thunk function
console.log(yield size('thunks.js'))
console.log(yield size('package.json'))
// yield async function
console.log(yield async () => 'yield an async function in generator function')
// yield generator function
console.log(yield function * () { return 'yield an async function in generator function' })
// parallel run
console.log(yield thunk.all([
size('thunks.js'),
size('package.json')
]))
})()
const thunk = require('thunks')()
const fs = require('fs')
const size = thunk.thunkify(fs.stat)
// sequential
size('.gitignore')(function (error, res) {
console.log(error, res)
return size('thunks.js')
})(function (error, res) {
console.log(error, res)
return size('package.json')
})(function (error, res) {
console.log(error, res)
})
// sequential
thunk.seq([
size('.gitignore'),
size('thunks.js'),
size('package.json')
])(function (error, res) {
console.log(error, res)
})
// parallel
thunk.all([
size('.gitignore'),
size('thunks.js'),
size('package.json')
])(function (error, res) {
console.log(error, res)
})
Node.js:
npm install thunks
Bower:
bower install thunks
browser:
<script src="/pathTo/thunks.js"></script>
const thunks = require('thunks')
const { thunks, thunk, slice, Scope, isAsyncFn, isGeneratorFn, isThunkableFn } = from 'thunks'
Matrix of
thunk, it generates a
thunkFunction factory (named
thunk) with it's scope.
"scope" refers to the running evironments
thunk generated(directly or indirectly) for all child thunk functions.
Here's how you create a basic
thunk, any exceptions would be passed the next child thunk function:
const thunk = thunks()
Here's the way to create a
thunk listening to all exceptions in current scope with
onerror, and it will make sure the exceptions are not being passed to the followed child thunk function, unless
onerror function returns
true.
const thunk = thunks(function (error) { console.error(error) })
Equals:
const scope = new thunks.Scope(function (error) { console.error(error) })
const thunk = thunks(scope)
Create a
thunk with
onerror,
onstop and
debug listeners. Results of this
thunk would be passed to
debug function first before passing to the followed child thunk function.
const thunk = thunks({
onstop: function (sig) { console.log(sig) },
onerror: function (error) { console.error(error) },
debug: function () { console.log.apply(console, arguments) }
})
Equals:
const scope = new thunks.Scope({
onstop: function (sig) { console.log(sig) },
onerror: function (error) { console.error(error) },
debug: function () { console.log.apply(console, arguments) }
})
const thunk = thunks(scope)
The context of
onerror,
onstop and
debug is a
scope.
Even multiple
thunk main functions with different scopes are composed,
each scope would be separate from each other,
which means,
onerror,
onstop and
debug would not run in other scopes.
Default to
true, means it will prune error stack message.
Default to
null, it is a global error handler.
const scope = new thunks.Scope({
onstop: function (sig) { assert.strictEqual(this, scope) },
onerror: function (error) { assert.strictEqual(this, scope) },
debug: function () { assert.strictEqual(this, scope) }
})
const thunk = thunks(scope)
This is the
thunkFunction factory, to create new
thunkFunction functions.
The parameter
thunkable value could be:
a
thunkFunction function, by calling this function a new
thunkFunction function will be returned
let thunk1 = thunk(1)
thunk(thunk1)(function (error, value) {
console.log(error, value) // null 1
})
a thunkLike function
function (callback) {}, when called, passes its results to the next
thunkFunction function
thunk(function (callback) {
callback(null, 1)
})(function (error, value) {
console.log(error, value) // null 1
})
a Promise object, results of Promise would be passed to a new
thunkFunction function
let promise = Promise.resolve(1)
thunk(promise)(function (error, value) {
console.log(error, value) // null 1
})
objects which implements the method
toThunk
let obj = {
toThunk: function () {
return function (done) { done(null, 1) }
}
}
// `obj` has `toThunk` method that returns a thunk function
thunk(obj)(function (error, value) {
console.log(error, value) // null 1
})
objects which implement the method
toPromise
const Rx = require('rxjs')
// Observable instance has `toPromise` method that returns a promise
thunk(Rx.Observable.fromPromise(Promise.resolve(123)))(function (error, value) {
console.log(error, value) // null 123
})
Generator and Generator Function, like
co, but
yield anything
thunk(function * () {
var x = yield 10
return 2 * x
})(function * (error, res) {
console.log(error, res) // null, 20
return yield thunk.all([1, 2, thunk(3)])
})(function * (error, res) {
console.log(error, res) // null, [1, 2, 3]
return yield thunk.all({
name: 'test',
value: thunk(1)
})
})(function (error, res) {
console.log(error, res) // null, {name: 'test', value: 1}
})
async/await function
thunk(async function () {
console.log(await Promise.resolve('await promise in an async function'))
try {
await new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
setTimeout(() => reject('catch promise error in async function'), 1000)
})
} catch (err) {
console.log(err)
}
})(function * () {
console.log(yield async () => 'yield an async function in generator function')
})()
values in other types that would be valid results to pass to a new child thunk function
thunk(1)(function (error, value) {
console.log(error, value) // null 1
})
thunk([1, 2, 3])(function (error, value) {
console.log(error, value) // null [1, 2, 3]
})
You can also run with
this:
thunk.call({x: 123}, 456)(function (error, value) {
console.log(error, this.x, value) // null 123 456
return 'thunk!'
})(function (error, value) {
console.log(error, this.x, value) // null 123 'thunk!'
})
Returns a child thunk function.
obj can be an array or an object that contains any value.
thunk.all will transform value to a child thunk function and excute it in parallel. After all of them are finished, an array containing results(in its original order) would be passed to the a new child thunk function.
thunk.all([
thunk(0),
function * () { return yield 1 },
2,
thunk(function (callback) { callback(null, [3]) })
])(function (error, value) {
console.log(error, value) // null [0, 1, 2, [3]]
})
thunk.all({
a: thunk(0),
b: thunk(1),
c: 2,
d: thunk(function (callback) { callback(null, [3]) })
})(function (error, value) {
console.log(error, value) // null {a: 0, b: 1, c: 2, d: [3]}
})
You may also write code like this:
thunk.all.call({x: [1, 2, 3]}, [4, 5, 6])(function (error, value) {
console.log(error, this.x, value) // null [1, 2, 3] [4, 5, 6]
return 'thunk!'
})(function (error, value) {
console.log(error, this.x, value) // null [1, 2, 3] 'thunk!'
})
Returns a child thunk function.
thunkX can be any value,
thunk.seq will transform value to a child thunk function and excute it in order. After all of them are finished, an array containing results(in its original order) would be passed to the a new child thunk function.
thunk.seq([
function (callback) {
setTimeout(function () {
callback(null, 'a', 'b')
}, 100)
},
thunk(function (callback) {
callback(null, 'c')
}),
[thunk('d'), function * () { return yield 'e' }], // thunk in array will be excuted in parallel
function (callback) {
should(flag).be.eql([true, true])
flag[2] = true
callback(null, 'f')
}
])(function (error, value) {
console.log(error, value) // null [['a', 'b'], 'c', ['d', 'e'], 'f']
})
or
thunk.seq(
function (callback) {
setTimeout(function () {
callback(null, 'a', 'b')
}, 100)
},
thunk(function (callback) {
callback(null, 'c')
}),
[thunk('d'), thunk('e')], // thunk in array will be excuted in parallel
function (callback) {
should(flag).be.eql([true, true])
flag[2] = true
callback(null, 'f')
}
)(function (error, value) {
console.log(error, value) // null [['a', 'b'], 'c', ['d', 'e'], 'f']
})
You may also write code like this:
thunk.seq.call({x: [1, 2, 3]}, 4, 5, 6)(function (error, value) {
console.log(error, this.x, value) // null [1, 2, 3] [4, 5, 6]
return 'thunk!'
})(function (error, value) {
console.log(error, this.x, value) // null [1, 2, 3] 'thunk!'
})
Returns a child thunk function with the value or error from one first completed.
Returns a new function that would return a child thunk function
Transform a
fn function which is in Node.js style into a new function.
This new function does not accept a
callback as an argument, but accepts child thunk functions.
const thunk = require('thunks')()
const fs = require('fs')
const fsStat = thunk.thunkify(fs.stat)
fsStat('thunks.js')(function (error, result) {
console.log('thunks.js: ', result)
})
fsStat('.gitignore')(function (error, result) {
console.log('.gitignore: ', result)
})
You may also write code with
this:
let obj = {a: 8}
function run (x, callback) {
//...
callback(null, this.a * x)
}
let run = thunk.thunkify.call(obj, run)
run(1)(function (error, result) {
console.log('run 1: ', result)
})
run(2)(function (error, result) {
console.log('run 2: ', result)
})
lift comes from Haskell, it transforms a synchronous function
fn into a new async function.
This new function will accept
thunkable arguments, evaluate them, then run as the original function
fn. The new function returns a child thunk function.
const thunk = require('thunks')()
function calculator (a, b, c) {
return (a + b + c) * 10
}
const calculatorT = thunk.lift(calculator)
let value1 = thunk(2)
let value2 = Promise.resolve(3)
calculatorT(value1, value2, 5)(function (error, result) {
console.log(result) // 100
})
You may also write code with
this:
const calculatorT = thunk.lift.call(context, calculator)
it transforms
thunkable value to a promise.
const thunk = require('thunks').thunk
thunk.promise(function * () {
return yield Promise.resolve('Hello')
}).then(function (res) {
console.log(res)
})
it transforms
thunkable value to a persist thunk function, which can be called more than once with the same result(like a promise). The new function returns a child thunk function.
const thunk = require('thunks')()
let persistThunk = thunk.persist(thunk(x))
persistThunk(function (error, result) {
console.log(1, result) // x
return persistThunk(function (error, result) {
console.log(2, result) // x
return persistThunk
})
})(function (error, result) {
console.log(3, result) // x
})
You may also write code with
this:
const persistThunk = thunk.persist.call(context, thunkable)
Return a child thunk function, this child thunk function will be called after
delay milliseconds.
console.log('thunk.delay 500: ', Date.now())
thunk.delay(500)(function () {
console.log('thunk.delay 1000: ', Date.now())
return thunk.delay(1000)
})(function () {
console.log('thunk.delay end: ', Date.now())
})
You may also write code with
this:
console.log('thunk.delay start: ', Date.now())
thunk.delay.call(this, 1000)(function () {
console.log('thunk.delay end: ', Date.now())
})
This will stop control flow process with a message similar to Promise's cancelable(not implemented yet). It will throw a stop signal object.
Stop signal is an object with a message and
status === 19(POSIX signal SIGSTOP) and a special code. Stop signal can be caught by
onstop, and aslo can be caught by
try catch, in this case it will not trigger
onstop.
const thunk = require('thunks')({
onstop: function (res) {
if (res) console.log(res.code, res.status, res) // SIGSTOP 19 { message: 'Stop now!' }
}
})
thunk(function (callback) {
thunk.stop('Stop now!')
console.log('It will not run!')
})(function (error, value) {
console.log('It will not run!', error)
})
thunk.delay(100)(function () {
console.log('Hello')
return thunk.delay(100)(function () {
thunk.stop('Stop now!')
console.log('It will not run!')
})
})(function (error, value) {
console.log('It will not run!')
})
This will cancel all control flow process in the current thunk's scope.
import * as assert from 'assert'
import { thunk, thunks, isGeneratorFn } from 'thunks'
// or: import * as thunks from 'thunks'
thunk(function * () {
assert.strictEqual(yield thunks()(1), 1)
assert.ok(isGeneratorFn(function * () {}))
while (true) {
yield function (done) { setTimeout(done, 1000) }
console.log('Dang!')
}
})()
thunks supports so many thunkable objects. There are three kind of functions:
function (callback) { callback(err, someValue) }
function * () { yield something }
async function () { await somePromise }
thunks can't support common functions (non-thunk-like functions). thunks uses
fn.length === 1 to recognize thunk-like functions.
Using a common function in this way will throw an error:
thunk(function () {})(function (err) {
console.log(1, err) // 1 [Error: Not thunkable function: function () {}]
})
thunk(function (a, b) {})(function (err) {
console.log(2, err) // 2 [Error: Not thunkable function: function (a, b) {}]
})
thunk(function () { let callback = arguments[0]; callback() })(function (err) {
console.log(3, err) // 3 [Error: Not thunkable function: function () { let callback = arguments[0]; callback() }]
})
thunk()(function () {
return function () {} // can't return a non-thunkable function.
})(function (err) {
console.log(4, err) // 4 [Error: Not thunkable function: function () {}]
})
So pay attention to that. We can't return a non-thunkable function in thunk. If we return a thunkable function, thunk will evaluate it as an asynchronous task.
thunks is licensed under the MIT license. Copyright © 2014-2020 thunks.