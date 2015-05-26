Turn each node function in an object return a thunk. Turn a regular node function into one which returns a thunk, useful for generator-based flow control such as co.
npm install thunkify-wrap --save
// the same as thunkify
var thunkify = require('thunkify-wrap');
var fs = require('fs');
fs.readFile = thunkify(fs.readFile);
fs.readFile('package.json', 'utf8')(function(err, str){
});
// thunkify an object
var user = {
add: function () {},
show: function () {},
list: function () {}
}
module.exports = thunkify(user);
// module.exports = thunkify(user, ['add', 'show']);
// module.exports = thunkify(user, 'add');
Wrap every function return a
GeneratorFunction,
that will be easy to write codes in only one way:
yield* fn().
var genify = require('thunkify-wrap').genify;
var fs = require('fs');
fs.readFile = genify(fs.readFile);
var content = yield* fs.readFile(__filename, 'utf8');
you can pass an event object, give end event name list, wrap event to thunk like this
var e = new EventEmitter();
var end = thunkify.event(e, 'finish');
yield end();
or
yield.end(['close', 'end']); // will cover `finish` event
when specified events emitted, this generator will go on. see more in the source code.
also you can pass
ctx as contenxt into thunkify, and
thunkify(object) will use object as the context by default.
var thunkify = require('thunkify-wrap');
var Cal = function (a, b) {
this.a = a;
this.b = b;
};
Cal.prototype.plus = function(callback) {
var self = this;
setTimeout(function () {
callback(null, self.a + self.b);
}, 5);
};
Cal.prototype.minus = function (callback) {
var self = this;
setTimeout(function () {
callback(null, self.a - self.b);
}, 5);
};
module.exports = Cal;
exports.create1 = function (a, b) {
return thunkify(new Cal(a, b));
};
// or
exports.create2 = function (a, b) {
var cal = new Cal(a, b);
cal.plus = thunkify(cal.plus, cal);
cal.minus = thunkify(cal.minus, cal);
};
by pass
methods list, support only thunkify a part of methods in an object.
exports.create3 = function (a, b) {
var cal = new Cal(a, b);
thunkify(cal, cal, ['plus']);
// or
thunkify(cal, ['plus']);
};
MIT