thumbsup

Turn any folder with photos & videos into a web gallery.

thumbnails & multiple resolutions for fast previews

mobile friendly website with customisable themes

only rebuilds changed files: it's fast!

uses relative paths so you can deploy the pages anywhere

works great with Amazon S3 for static hosting

Quick start

Simply point thumbsup to a folder with photos & videos. All nested folders become separate albums.

npm install -g thumbsup thumbsup --input ./photos --output ./gallery

There are many command line arguments to customise the output. See the website for the full documentation: https://thumbsup.github.io.

Requirements

Thumbsup requires the following dependencies:

Node.js: brew install node

exiftool: brew install exiftool

GraphicsMagick: brew install graphicsmagick

And optionally:

FFmpeg to process videos: brew install ffmpeg

Gifsicle to process animated GIFs: brew install gifsicle

dcraw to process RAW photos: brew install dcraw

ImageMagick for HEIC support (needs to be compiled with --with-heic )

You can run thumbsup as a Docker container (thumbsupgallery/thumbsup) which pre-packages all the dependencies above. Read the thumbsup on Docker documentation for more detail.

docker run -v ` pwd `:/work thumbsupgallery/thumbsup [...]

Command line arguments

This reflects the CLI for the latest code on master . For the latest published version please refer to the docs on the website.

Usages: thumbsup [required] [options] thumbsup --config config.json Required: --input Path to the folder with all photos/videos [ string ] [required] --output Output path for the static website [ string ] [required] Input options: --include-photos Include photos in the gallery [boolean] [ default : true ] --include-videos Include videos in the gallery [boolean] [ default : true ] --include-raw-photos Include raw photos in the gallery [boolean] [ default : false ] --include Glob pattern of files to include [ array ] --exclude Glob pattern of files to exclude [ array ] Output options: --thumb-size Pixel size of the square thumbnails [number] [ default : 120 ] --small-size Pixel height of the small photos [number] [ default : 300 ] --large-size Pixel height of the fullscreen photos [number] [ default : 1000 ] --photo-quality Quality of the resized/converted photos [number] [ default : 90 ] --video-quality Quality of the converted video (percent) [number] [ default : 75 ] --video-bitrate Bitrate of the converted videos (e.g. 120 k) [ string ] [ default : null ] --video-format Video output format [choices: "mp4" , "webm" ] [ default : "mp4" ] --video-stills Where the video still frame is taken [choices: "seek" , "middle" ] [ default : "seek" ] --video-stills-seek Number of seconds where the still frame is taken [number] [ default : 1 ] --photo-preview How lightbox photos are generated [choices: "resize" , "copy" , "symlink" , "link" ] [ default : "resize" ] --video-preview How lightbox videos are generated [choices: "resize" , "copy" , "symlink" , "link" ] [ default : "resize" ] --photo-download How downloadable photos are generated [choices: "resize" , "copy" , "symlink" , "link" ] [ default : "resize" ] --video-download How downloadable videos are generated [choices: "resize" , "copy" , "symlink" , "link" ] [ default : "resize" ] --link-prefix Path or URL prefix for "linked" photos and videos [ string ] --cleanup Remove any output file that --concurrency Number of parallel parsing/processing operations [number] [ default : 4 ] --output-structure File and folder structure for output media [choices: "folders" , "suffix" ] [ default : "folders" ] --gm-args Custom image processing arguments for GraphicsMagick [ array ] --watermark Path to a transparent PNG to be overlaid on all images [ string ] --watermark-position Position of the watermark [choices: "Repeat" , "Center" , "NorthWest" , "North" , "NorthEast" , "West" , "East" , "SouthWest" , "South" , "SouthEast" ] Album options: --albums-from How files are grouped into albums [ array ] [ default : [ "%path" ]] --sort-albums-by How to sort albums [choices: "title" , "start-date" , "end-date" ] [ default : "start-date" ] --sort-albums-direction Album sorting direction [choices: "asc" , "desc" ] [ default : "asc" ] --sort-media-by How to sort photos and videos [choices: "filename" , "date" ] [ default : "date" ] --sort-media-direction Media sorting direction [choices: "asc" , "desc" ] [ default : "asc" ] --home-album-name Name of the top-level album [ string ] [ default : "Home" ] --album-page-size Max number of files displayed on a page [number] [ default : null ] --album-zip-files Create a ZIP file per album [boolean] [ default : false ] --include-keywords Keywords to include in %keywords [ array ] --exclude-keywords Keywords to exclude from %keywords [ array ] --include-people Names to include in %people [ array ] --exclude-people Names to exclude from %people [ array ] --album-previews How previews are selected [choices: "first" , "spread" , "random" ] [ default : "first" ] Website options: --index Filename of the home page [ string ] [ default : "index.html" ] --albums-output-folder Output subfolder for HTML albums ( default : website root) [ string ] [ default : "." ] --theme Name of a built- in gallery theme [choices: "classic" , "cards" , "mosaic" , "flow" ] [ default : "classic" ] --theme-path Path to a custom theme [ string ] --theme-style Path to a custom LESS/CSS file for additional styles [ string ] --theme-settings Path to a JSON file with theme settings [ string ] --title Website title [ string ] [ default : "Photo album" ] --footer Text or HTML footer [ string ] [ default : null ] --google-analytics Code for Google Analytics tracking [ string ] --embed-exif Embed the exif metadata for each image into the gallery page [boolean] [ default : false ] --locale Locale for regional settings like dates [ string ] [ default : "en" ] --seo-location Location where the site will be hosted. If provided, sitemap.xml and robots.txt will be created. [ string ] [ default : null ] Misc options: --config JSON config file (one key per argument) [ string ] --database-file Path to the database file [ string ] -- log -file Path to the log file [ string ] -- log Print a detailed text log [choices: "default" , "info" , "debug" , "trace" ] [ default : "default" ] --usage-stats Enable anonymous usage statistics [boolean] [ default : true ] --dry-run Update the index, but don Deprecated: --original-photos Copy and allow download of full-size photos [boolean] --original-videos Copy and allow download of full-size videos [boolean] --albums- date -format How albums are named in < date > mode [moment.js pattern] --css Path to a custom provided CSS/LESS file for styling [ string ] --download-photos Target of the photo download links [choices: "large" , "copy" , "symlink" , "link" ] --download-videos Target of the video download links [choices: "large" , "copy" , "symlink" , "link" ] --download-link-prefix Path or URL prefix for linked downloads [ string ] Options: --version Show version number [boolean] --help Show help [boolean] The optional JSON config should contain a single object with one key per argument, not including the leading "--" . For example: { "sort-albums-by" : "start-date" }

Contributing

We welcome all issues and pull requests!

If you are facing any issues or getting crashes, please try the following options to help troubleshoot:

thumbsup [options] -- log debug thumbsup [options] -- log trace

If you want to contribute some code, please check out the contributing guidelines for an overview of the design and a run-through of the different automated/manual tests.

Disclaimer

While a lot of effort is put into testing Thumbsup (over 400 automated tests), the software is provided as-is under the MIT license. The authors cannot be held responsible for any unintended behaviours.

We recommend running Thumbsup with the least appropriate privilege, such as giving read-only access to the source images. The Docker setup detailed in the documentation follows this advice.