Turn any folder with photos & videos into a web gallery.
Simply point
thumbsup to a folder with photos & videos. All nested folders become separate albums.
npm install -g thumbsup
thumbsup --input ./photos --output ./gallery
There are many command line arguments to customise the output. See the website for the full documentation: https://thumbsup.github.io.
See a sample gallery online at https://thumbsup.github.io/demos/themes/mosaic/
Thumbsup requires the following dependencies:
brew install node
brew install exiftool
brew install graphicsmagick
And optionally:
brew install ffmpeg
brew install gifsicle
brew install dcraw
--with-heic)
You can run thumbsup as a Docker container (thumbsupgallery/thumbsup) which pre-packages all the dependencies above. Read the thumbsup on Docker documentation for more detail.
docker run -v `pwd`:/work thumbsupgallery/thumbsup [...]
Usages:
thumbsup [required] [options]
thumbsup --config config.json
Required:
--input Path to the folder with all photos/videos [string] [required]
--output Output path for the static website [string] [required]
Input options:
--include-photos Include photos in the gallery [boolean] [default: true]
--include-videos Include videos in the gallery [boolean] [default: true]
--include-raw-photos Include raw photos in the gallery [boolean] [default: false]
--include Glob pattern of files to include [array]
--exclude Glob pattern of files to exclude [array]
Output options:
--thumb-size Pixel size of the square thumbnails [number] [default: 120]
--small-size Pixel height of the small photos [number] [default: 300]
--large-size Pixel height of the fullscreen photos [number] [default: 1000]
--photo-quality Quality of the resized/converted photos [number] [default: 90]
--video-quality Quality of the converted video (percent) [number] [default: 75]
--video-bitrate Bitrate of the converted videos (e.g. 120k) [string] [default: null]
--video-format Video output format [choices: "mp4", "webm"] [default: "mp4"]
--video-stills Where the video still frame is taken [choices: "seek", "middle"] [default: "seek"]
--video-stills-seek Number of seconds where the still frame is taken [number] [default: 1]
--photo-preview How lightbox photos are generated [choices: "resize", "copy", "symlink", "link"] [default: "resize"]
--video-preview How lightbox videos are generated [choices: "resize", "copy", "symlink", "link"] [default: "resize"]
--photo-download How downloadable photos are generated [choices: "resize", "copy", "symlink", "link"] [default: "resize"]
--video-download How downloadable videos are generated [choices: "resize", "copy", "symlink", "link"] [default: "resize"]
--link-prefix Path or URL prefix for "linked" photos and videos [string]
--cleanup Remove any output file that's no longer needed [boolean] [default: false]
--concurrency Number of parallel parsing/processing operations [number] [default: 4]
--output-structure File and folder structure for output media [choices: "folders", "suffix"] [default: "folders"]
--gm-args Custom image processing arguments for GraphicsMagick [array]
--watermark Path to a transparent PNG to be overlaid on all images [string]
--watermark-position Position of the watermark [choices: "Repeat", "Center", "NorthWest", "North", "NorthEast", "West", "East", "SouthWest", "South", "SouthEast"]
Album options:
--albums-from How files are grouped into albums [array] [default: ["%path"]]
--sort-albums-by How to sort albums [choices: "title", "start-date", "end-date"] [default: "start-date"]
--sort-albums-direction Album sorting direction [choices: "asc", "desc"] [default: "asc"]
--sort-media-by How to sort photos and videos [choices: "filename", "date"] [default: "date"]
--sort-media-direction Media sorting direction [choices: "asc", "desc"] [default: "asc"]
--home-album-name Name of the top-level album [string] [default: "Home"]
--album-page-size Max number of files displayed on a page [number] [default: null]
--album-zip-files Create a ZIP file per album [boolean] [default: false]
--include-keywords Keywords to include in %keywords [array]
--exclude-keywords Keywords to exclude from %keywords [array]
--include-people Names to include in %people [array]
--exclude-people Names to exclude from %people [array]
--album-previews How previews are selected [choices: "first", "spread", "random"] [default: "first"]
Website options:
--index Filename of the home page [string] [default: "index.html"]
--albums-output-folder Output subfolder for HTML albums (default: website root) [string] [default: "."]
--theme Name of a built-in gallery theme [choices: "classic", "cards", "mosaic", "flow"] [default: "classic"]
--theme-path Path to a custom theme [string]
--theme-style Path to a custom LESS/CSS file for additional styles [string]
--theme-settings Path to a JSON file with theme settings [string]
--title Website title [string] [default: "Photo album"]
--footer Text or HTML footer [string] [default: null]
--google-analytics Code for Google Analytics tracking [string]
--embed-exif Embed the exif metadata for each image into the gallery page [boolean] [default: false]
--locale Locale for regional settings like dates [string] [default: "en"]
--seo-location Location where the site will be hosted. If provided, sitemap.xml and robots.txt will be created. [string] [default: null]
Misc options:
--config JSON config file (one key per argument) [string]
--database-file Path to the database file [string]
--log-file Path to the log file [string]
--log Print a detailed text log [choices: "default", "info", "debug", "trace"] [default: "default"]
--usage-stats Enable anonymous usage statistics [boolean] [default: true]
--dry-run Update the index, but don't create the media files / website [boolean] [default: false]
Deprecated:
--original-photos Copy and allow download of full-size photos [boolean]
--original-videos Copy and allow download of full-size videos [boolean]
--albums-date-format How albums are named in <date> mode [moment.js pattern]
--css Path to a custom provided CSS/LESS file for styling [string]
--download-photos Target of the photo download links [choices: "large", "copy", "symlink", "link"]
--download-videos Target of the video download links [choices: "large", "copy", "symlink", "link"]
--download-link-prefix Path or URL prefix for linked downloads [string]
Options:
--version Show version number [boolean]
--help Show help [boolean]
The optional JSON config should contain a single object with one key
per argument, not including the leading "--". For example:
{ "sort-albums-by": "start-date" }
We welcome all issues and pull requests!
If you are facing any issues or getting crashes, please try the following options to help troubleshoot:
thumbsup [options] --log debug
# [16:04:56] media/thumbs/photo-1446822622709-e1c7ad6e82d52.jpg [started]
# [16:04:57] media/thumbs/photo-1446822622709-e1c7ad6e82d52.jpg [completed]
thumbsup [options] --log trace
# [16:04:56] media/thumbs/photo-1446822622709-e1c7ad6e82d52.jpg [started]
# gm "identify" "-ping" "-format" "%[EXIF:Orientation]" [...]
# gm "convert" "-quality" "90" "-resize" "x400>" "+profile" [...]
# [16:04:57] media/thumbs/photo-1446822622709-e1c7ad6e82d52.jpg [completed]
If you want to contribute some code, please check out the contributing guidelines for an overview of the design and a run-through of the different automated/manual tests.
While a lot of effort is put into testing Thumbsup (over 400 automated tests), the software is provided as-is under the MIT license. The authors cannot be held responsible for any unintended behaviours.
We recommend running Thumbsup with the least appropriate privilege, such as giving read-only access to the source images. The Docker setup detailed in the documentation follows this advice.
This is a really good static site generator for generating your video and photo galleries. Paired with GitHub pages you can create amazing photography portfolios using this tool. It also allows injecting CSS and custom themes so that you can customize the UI. You can take a look at my template to use thumbsup with github pages: https://github.com/gautamkrishnar/github-pages-gallery