openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

thumbcoil

by videojs
1.2.3-hackweek2 (see all)

Tools for inspecting MPEG2TS, fMP4, and FLV files and the codec bitstreams therein

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

416

GitHub Stars

101

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Thumbcoil

Thumbcoil is a video inspector tool that can unpackage various media containers and inspect the bitstreams therein. Thumbcoil runs entirely within your browser so that none of your video data is ever transmitted to a server.

Table of Contents

Installation

Installation

npm install --save thumbcoil

Container Support

Thumbcoil supports the following container formats:

  • MPEG2-TS
    • PAT
    • PMT
    • PES
  • fMP4 (some support for traditional non-fragmented MP4)
    • Too many boxes to list!
  • FLV
    • FLV Header
    • Video Tag
    • Audio Tag

Bitstream Support

H.264

Thumbcoil supports the parsing and writing of the following NAL units:

  • access_unit_delimiter
  • sequence_paramter_set
    • Including seq_scaling_list and vui_parameters
  • picture_parameter_set
    • Including pic_scaling_list
  • slice_layer_without_partitioning
    • Only parses the slice_header
  • slice_layer_without_partitioning_idr
    • Only parses the slice_header
  • sei_message - the following payload types
    • buffering_period
    • pic_timing
    • user_data_registered_itu_t_t35
    • recovery_point

AAC

Thumbcoil supports the parsing of the following AAC stream elements:

  • single_channel_element
  • channel_pair_element
  • lfe_channel_element
  • data_stream_element
  • program_config_element

License

Apache-2.0. Copyright (c) Brightcove, Inc.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial