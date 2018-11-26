Thumbcoil

Thumbcoil is a video inspector tool that can unpackage various media containers and inspect the bitstreams therein. Thumbcoil runs entirely within your browser so that none of your video data is ever transmitted to a server.

Table of Contents

Installation

Installation

npm install --save thumbcoil

Container Support

Thumbcoil supports the following container formats:

MPEG2-TS PAT PMT PES

fMP4 (some support for traditional non-fragmented MP4) Too many boxes to list!

FLV FLV Header Video Tag Audio Tag



Bitstream Support

Thumbcoil supports the parsing and writing of the following NAL units:

access_unit_delimiter

sequence_paramter_set Including seq_scaling_list and vui_parameters

picture_parameter_set Including pic_scaling_list

slice_layer_without_partitioning Only parses the slice_header

slice_layer_without_partitioning_idr Only parses the slice_header

sei_message - the following payload types buffering_period pic_timing user_data_registered_itu_t_t35 recovery_point

- the following payload types

AAC

Thumbcoil supports the parsing of the following AAC stream elements:

single_channel_element

channel_pair_element

lfe_channel_element

data_stream_element

program_config_element

License

Apache-2.0. Copyright (c) Brightcove, Inc.