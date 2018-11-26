Thumbcoil is a video inspector tool that can unpackage various media containers and inspect the bitstreams therein. Thumbcoil runs entirely within your browser so that none of your video data is ever transmitted to a server.
npm install --save thumbcoil
Thumbcoil supports the following container formats:
Thumbcoil supports the parsing and writing of the following NAL units:
access_unit_delimiter
sequence_paramter_set
seq_scaling_list and
vui_parameters
picture_parameter_set
pic_scaling_list
slice_layer_without_partitioning
slice_header
slice_layer_without_partitioning_idr
slice_header
sei_message - the following payload types
buffering_period
pic_timing
user_data_registered_itu_t_t35
recovery_point
Thumbcoil supports the parsing of the following AAC stream elements:
single_channel_element
channel_pair_element
lfe_channel_element
data_stream_element
program_config_element
Apache-2.0. Copyright (c) Brightcove, Inc.