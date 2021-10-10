Throwback

Simple asynchronous middleware pattern.

Installation

npm install throwback --save

Usage

Compose asynchronous (promise-returning) functions.

const { compose } = require ( "throwback" ); const fn = compose([ async function ( ctx, next ) { console .log( 1 ); try { await next(); } catch (err) { console .log( "throwback" , err); } console .log( 4 ); }, async function ( ctx, next ) { console .log( 2 ); return next(); } ]); fn({}, function ( ctx ) { console .log( 3 ); ctx.status = 404 ; });

Tip: In development ( NODE_ENV !== "production" ), compose will throw errors when you do something unexpected. In production, the faster non-error code paths are used.

Example

Build a micro HTTP server!

const { createServer } = require ( "http" ); const finalhandler = require ( "finalhandler" ); const { compose } = require ( "throwback" ); const app = compose([ function ( { req, res }, next ) { res.end( "Hello world!" ); } ]); createServer( function ( req, res ) { return app({ req, res }, finalhandler()); }).listen( 3000 );

Use Cases

HTTP requests (e.g. popsicle )

) HTTP servers (e.g. servie )

) Processing pipelines (e.g. scrappy )

Inspiration

Built for servie and inspired by koa-compose .

License

MIT