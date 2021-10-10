openbase logo
throwback

by serviejs
4.1.0 (see all)

An asynchronous middleware pattern

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

58.4K

GitHub Stars

25

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Throwback

NPM version NPM downloads Build status Test coverage

Simple asynchronous middleware pattern.

Installation

npm install throwback --save

Usage

Compose asynchronous (promise-returning) functions.

const { compose } = require("throwback");

const fn = compose([
  async function(ctx, next) {
    console.log(1);

    try {
      await next();
    } catch (err) {
      console.log("throwback", err);
    }

    console.log(4);
  },
  async function(ctx, next) {
    console.log(2);

    return next();
  }
]);

// Callback runs at the end of the stack, before
// the middleware bubbles back to the beginning.
fn({}, function(ctx) {
  console.log(3);

  ctx.status = 404;
});

Tip: In development (NODE_ENV !== "production"), compose will throw errors when you do something unexpected. In production, the faster non-error code paths are used.

Example

Build a micro HTTP server!

const { createServer } = require("http");
const finalhandler = require("finalhandler"); // Example only, not compatible with single `ctx` arg.
const { compose } = require("throwback");

const app = compose([
  function({ req, res }, next) {
    res.end("Hello world!");
  }
]);

createServer(function(req, res) {
  return app({ req, res }, finalhandler());
}).listen(3000);

Use Cases

Inspiration

Built for servie and inspired by koa-compose.

License

MIT

