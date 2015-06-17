This is a super thin wrapper around through2 for creating simple stream.PassThrough spies.

Saves you a tiny bit of boilerplate compared to through2 for writing stream spies.

Note you will NOT be able to do anything but spy and abort the stream pipeline. To do any filtering or transformations you should consider through2 through2-filter or through2-map .

Pass a function to run as each chunk goes through your stream pipeline. Return an Error to abort the pipeline.

var spy = require ( "through2-spy" ) var count = 0 var countChunks = spy( function ( chunk ) { count++ }) var countChunks = through2( function ( chunk, encoding, callback ) { count++ this .push(chunk) return callback() }) source.pipe(countChunks).pipe(sink) var nsaregex = /(open source)|(foss)|(node\.js)/i var prizm = spy({ wantStrings : true }, function ( str ) { var wiretap = str.match(nsaregex) if (wiretap) this .emit( "OMGTERRIST" , wiretap[ 0 ], str) }) prizm.on( "OMGTERRIST" , sendDrone( )) internet.pipe(prizm).pipe(internet) var Meter = spy.ctor({ maxBytes : 1024 , bytes : 0 }, function ( chunk ) { this .options.bytes += chunk.length if ( this .options.bytes >= this .options.maxBytes) return new Error ( "Over 1024 byte limit!" ) }) var meter = new Meter()

API

Create a through2-spy instance that will call fn(chunk) and then silently pass through data downstream.

Create a through2-spy Type that can be instantiated via new Type() or Type() to create reusable spies.

Create a through2-spy that defaults to objectMode = true .

Create a through2-spy Type that defaults to objectMode = true .

Options

wantStrings: Automatically call chunk.toString() for the super lazy.

all other through2 options

LICENSE

MIT