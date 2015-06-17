This is a super thin wrapper around through2 for creating simple stream.PassThrough spies.
Saves you a tiny bit of boilerplate compared to
through2 for writing stream spies.
Note you will NOT be able to do anything but spy and abort the stream pipeline. To do any filtering or transformations you should consider
through2
through2-filter or
through2-map.
Pass a function to run as each chunk goes through your stream pipeline. Return an Error to abort the pipeline.
var spy = require("through2-spy")
var count = 0
var countChunks = spy(function (chunk) {
count++
})
// vs. with through2:
var countChunks = through2(function (chunk, encoding, callback) {
count++
this.push(chunk)
return callback()
})
// Then use your spy:
source.pipe(countChunks).pipe(sink)
// Additionally accepts `wantStrings` argument to conver buffers into strings
var nsaregex = /(open source)|(foss)|(node\.js)/i
var prizm = spy({wantStrings: true}, function (str) {
var wiretap = str.match(nsaregex)
if (wiretap) this.emit("OMGTERRIST", wiretap[0], str)
})
prizm.on("OMGTERRIST", sendDrone(/* ... */))
internet.pipe(prizm).pipe(internet)
// Return an Error to abort the pipeline
var Meter = spy.ctor({maxBytes: 1024, bytes: 0}, function (chunk) {
this.options.bytes += chunk.length
if (this.options.bytes >= this.options.maxBytes) return new Error("Over 1024 byte limit!")
})
var meter = new Meter()
require("through2-spy")([options], fn)
Create a
through2-spy instance that will call
fn(chunk) and then silently pass through data downstream.
require("through2-spy").ctor([options], fn)
Create a
through2-spy Type that can be instantiated via
new Type() or
Type() to create reusable spies.
require("through2-spy").obj([options], fn)
Create a
through2-spy that defaults to
objectMode = true.
require("through2-spy").objCtor([options], fn)
Create a
through2-spy Type that defaults to
objectMode = true.
MIT