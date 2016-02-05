through2-reduce is a thin wrapper around through2 that works like
Array.prototype.reduce but for streams.
This is a much less common use-case with streams, but it can occasionally be useful to do a Reduce function on a stream.
EXPERIMENTAL This is a bit of a bizarre one, so I wouldn't be surprised if there are some dangerous edge cases around flushing and pausing and such. Use at your own risk.
This stream will only ever emit a single chunk. For more traditional
stream.Transform filters or transforms, consider
through2
through2-filter or
through2-map.
Also, if your stream never ends, Reduce will never end.
var reduce = require("through2-reduce")
var sum = reduce({objectMode: true}, function (previous, current) { return previous + current })
// vs. with through2:
function combine (value, encoding, callback) {
if (this.total == undefined) {
this.total = value
return callback()
}
this.total += value
return callback()
}
function flush (callback) {
this.push(this.total)
return callback()
}
var sum = through2({objectMode: true}, combine, flush)
// Then use your reduce: (e.g. source is an objectMode stream of numbers)
source.pipe(sum).pipe(sink)
// Works like `Array.prototype.reduce` meaning you can specify a function that
// takes up to three* arguments: fn(previous, current, index) AND you can specify
// an initial value
var mean = reduce({objectMode: true}, function (prev, curr, index) {
return prev - (prev - curr) / (index + 1)
}, 0)
*Differences from
Array.prototype.reduce:
array callback argument. That would require realizing the entire stream, which is generally counter-productive to stream operations.
Array.prototype.reduce doesn't modify the source Array, which is somewhat nonsensical when applied to streams.
reduce([options,] fn [,initial])
Create a Reduce instance
reduce.ctor([options,] fn [,initial])
Create a Reduce class
reduce.obj([options,] fn [,initial])
Create a Reduce instance that defaults to
objectMode: true.
reduce.objCtor([options,] fn [,initial])
Just like ctor, but with
objectMode: true defaulting to true.
MIT