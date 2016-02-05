through2-reduce is a thin wrapper around through2 that works like Array.prototype.reduce but for streams.

This is a much less common use-case with streams, but it can occasionally be useful to do a Reduce function on a stream.

EXPERIMENTAL This is a bit of a bizarre one, so I wouldn't be surprised if there are some dangerous edge cases around flushing and pausing and such. Use at your own risk.

This stream will only ever emit a single chunk. For more traditional stream.Transform filters or transforms, consider through2 through2-filter or through2-map .

Also, if your stream never ends, Reduce will never end.

var reduce = require ( "through2-reduce" ) var sum = reduce({ objectMode : true }, function ( previous, current ) { return previous + current }) function combine ( value, encoding, callback ) { if ( this .total == undefined ) { this .total = value return callback() } this .total += value return callback() } function flush ( callback ) { this .push( this .total) return callback() } var sum = through2({ objectMode : true }, combine, flush) source.pipe(sum).pipe(sink) var mean = reduce({ objectMode : true }, function ( prev, curr, index ) { return prev - (prev - curr) / (index + 1 ) }, 0 )

*Differences from Array.prototype.reduce :

No fourth array callback argument. That would require realizing the entire stream, which is generally counter-productive to stream operations.

callback argument. That would require realizing the entire stream, which is generally counter-productive to stream operations. Array.prototype.reduce doesn't modify the source Array, which is somewhat nonsensical when applied to streams.

API

reduce([options,] fn [,initial])

Create a Reduce instance

reduce.ctor([options,] fn [,initial])

Create a Reduce class

reduce.obj([options,] fn [,initial])

Create a Reduce instance that defaults to objectMode: true .

reduce.objCtor([options,] fn [,initial])

Just like ctor, but with objectMode: true defaulting to true.

Options

wantStrings: Automatically call chunk.toString() for the super lazy.

all other through2 options

LICENSE

MIT