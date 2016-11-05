This is a super thin wrapper around through2 that works like Array.prototype.map but for streams.

For when through2 is just too verbose 😉

Note you will NOT be able to skip chunks. This is intended for modification only. If you want filter the stream content, use either through2 or through2-filter . This transform also does not have a flush function.

IMPORTANT: If you return null from your function, the stream will end there.

var map = require ( "through2-map" ) var truncate = map( function ( chunk ) { return chunk.slice( 0 , 10 ) }) var truncate = through2( function ( chunk, encoding, callback ) { this .push(chunk.slice( 0 , 10 )) return callback() }) source.pipe(truncate).pipe(sink) var stripTags = map({ wantStrings : true }, function ( str ) { return str.replace( /<.*?>/g , "" ) }) var spaceout = map({ wantStrings : true }, function ( chunk, index ) { return (index % 2 == 0 ) ? chunk + "



" : chunk }) var spaceout = through2( function ( chunk, encoding, callback ) { if ( this .index == undefined ) this .index = 0 var buf = ( this .index++ % 2 == 0 ) ? Buffer.concat(chunk, new Buffer( "



" )) : chunk this .push(buf) return callback() })

*Differences from Array.prototype.map :

Cannot insert null elements into the stream without aborting.

elements into the stream without aborting. No third array callback argument. That would require realizing the entire stream, which is generally counter-productive to stream operations.

callback argument. That would require realizing the entire stream, which is generally counter-productive to stream operations. Array.prototype.map doesn't modify the source Array, which is somewhat nonsensical when applied to streams.

API

require ( "through2-map" ) ([options,] fn)

Create a stream.Transform instance that will call fn(chunk, index) on each stream segment.

var Tx = require ( "through2-map" ).ctor([options,] fn)

Create a reusable stream.Transform TYPE that can be called via new Tx or Tx() to create an instance.

require ( "through2-map" ) .obj([options,] fn)

Create a through2-map instance that defaults to objectMode: true .

require ( "through2-map" ) .objCtor([options,] fn)

Just like ctor, but with objectMode: true defaulting to true.

Options

wantStrings: Automatically call chunk.toString() for the super lazy.

all other through2 options

LICENSE

MIT