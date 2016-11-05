This is a super thin wrapper around through2 that works like
Array.prototype.map but for streams.
For when through2 is just too verbose 😉
Note you will NOT be able to skip chunks. This is intended for modification only. If you want filter the stream content, use either
through2 or
through2-filter. This transform also does not have a
flush function.
IMPORTANT: If you return
null from your function, the stream will end there.
var map = require("through2-map")
var truncate = map(function (chunk) {
return chunk.slice(0, 10)
})
// vs. with through2:
var truncate = through2(function (chunk, encoding, callback) {
this.push(chunk.slice(0, 10))
return callback()
})
// Then use your map:
source.pipe(truncate).pipe(sink)
// Additionally accepts `wantStrings` argument to convert buffers into strings
var stripTags = map({wantStrings: true}, function (str) {
// OMG don't actually use this
return str.replace(/<.*?>/g, "")
})
// Works like `Array.prototype.map` meaning you can specify a function that
// takes up to two* arguments: fn(chunk, index)
var spaceout = map({wantStrings: true}, function (chunk, index) {
return (index % 2 == 0) ? chunk + "\n\n" : chunk
})
// vs. with through2:
var spaceout = through2(function (chunk, encoding, callback) {
if (this.index == undefined) this.index = 0
var buf = (this.index++ % 2 == 0) ? Buffer.concat(chunk, new Buffer("\n\n")) : chunk
this.push(buf)
return callback()
})
*Differences from
Array.prototype.map:
null elements into the stream without aborting.
array callback argument. That would require realizing the entire stream, which is generally counter-productive to stream operations.
Array.prototype.map doesn't modify the source Array, which is somewhat nonsensical when applied to streams.
require("through2-map")([options,] fn)
Create a
stream.Transform instance that will call
fn(chunk, index) on each stream segment.
var Tx = require("through2-map").ctor([options,] fn)
Create a reusable
stream.Transform TYPE that can be called via
new Tx or
Tx() to create an instance.
require("through2-map").obj([options,] fn)
Create a
through2-map instance that defaults to
objectMode: true.
require("through2-map").objCtor([options,] fn)
Just like ctor, but with
objectMode: true defaulting to true.
MIT