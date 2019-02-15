A simple way to create a Node.JS Transform stream which processes in parallel. You can limit the concurrency (default is 16) and order is not preserved (so chunks/objects can end up in a different order to the order they started in if the transform functions take different amounts of time).
Built using through2 and has the
same API with the addition of a
maxConcurrency option.
Non-
objectMode streams are supported for completeness but I'm not
sure they'd be useful for anything.
Written by Thomas Parslow (almostobsolete.net and tomparslow.co.uk) as part of Active Inbox (activeinboxhq.com).
npm install --save through2-concurrent
Process lines from a CSV in parallel. The order the results end up in
the
all variable is not deterministic.
var through2Concurrent = require('through2-concurrent');
var all = [];
fs.createReadStream('data.csv')
.pipe(csv2())
.pipe(through2Concurrent.obj(
{maxConcurrency: 10},
function (chunk, enc, callback) {
var self = this;
someThingAsync(chunk, function (newChunk) {
self.push(newChunk);
callback();
});
}))
.on('data', function (data) {
all.push(data)
})
.on('end', function () {
doSomethingSpecial(all)
})
Fixed or improved stuff? Great! Send me a pull request through GitHub or get in touch on Twitter @almostobsolete or email at tom@almostobsolete.net