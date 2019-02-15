openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
tc

through2-concurrent

by Thomas Parslow
2.0.0 (see all)

Simple Node.JS stream (streams2) Transform that runs the transform functions concurrently (with a set max concurrency)

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

200K

GitHub Stars

73

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

through2-concurrent

NPM

A simple way to create a Node.JS Transform stream which processes in parallel. You can limit the concurrency (default is 16) and order is not preserved (so chunks/objects can end up in a different order to the order they started in if the transform functions take different amounts of time).

Built using through2 and has the same API with the addition of a maxConcurrency option.

Non-objectMode streams are supported for completeness but I'm not sure they'd be useful for anything.

Written by Thomas Parslow (almostobsolete.net and tomparslow.co.uk) as part of Active Inbox (activeinboxhq.com).

Build Status

Install

npm install --save through2-concurrent

Examples

Process lines from a CSV in parallel. The order the results end up in the all variable is not deterministic.

var through2Concurrent = require('through2-concurrent');

var all = [];

fs.createReadStream('data.csv')
  .pipe(csv2())
  .pipe(through2Concurrent.obj(
    {maxConcurrency: 10},
    function (chunk, enc, callback) {
      var self = this;
      someThingAsync(chunk, function (newChunk) {
        self.push(newChunk);
        callback();
      });
  }))
  .on('data', function (data) {
    all.push(data)
  })
  .on('end', function () {
    doSomethingSpecial(all)
  })

Contributing

Fixed or improved stuff? Great! Send me a pull request through GitHub or get in touch on Twitter @almostobsolete or email at tom@almostobsolete.net

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial