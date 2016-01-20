A tiny wrapper around Node streams. To make gulp plugin write easier. Inspired by through2, (https://github.com/rvagg/through2/), but much simplify for gulp-plugin development for some reason.

Install

npm install through-gulp --save

API

Expose single API..

var through = require ( 'through-gulp' ); var stream = through(transformFunction, flushFunction);

Both argument has default value to pipe data next without processing.

Usage

A simple demonstrate about write gulp-plugin with through-gulp. If you know nothing about gulp plugin, check this first. (https://github.com/gulpjs/gulp/blob/master/docs/writing-a-plugin/guidelines.md)

var through = require ( 'through-gulp' ); module .exports = sample; function sample ( ) { var stream = through( function ( file, encoding,callback ) { if (file.isNull()) { } if (file.isBuffer()) { } if (file.isStream()) { } this .push(file); callback(); }, function ( callback ) { this .push(something); callback(); }); return stream; };

then use the plugin with gulp

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ); var sample = require ( 'sample' ); gulp.task( 'sample' , function ( ) { gulp.src([ 'source file' ]) .pipe(sample()) .pipe(gulp.dest( 'file destiny' )) });

