openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
thr

through

by Dominic Tarr
2.3.8 (see all)

simple way to create a ReadableWritable stream that works

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

21.5M

GitHub Stars

670

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

#through

build status testling badge

Easy way to create a Stream that is both readable and writable.

  • Pass in optional write and end methods.
  • through takes care of pause/resume logic if you use this.queue(data) instead of this.emit('data', data).
  • Use this.pause() and this.resume() to manage flow.
  • Check this.paused to see current flow state. (write always returns !this.paused).

This function is the basis for most of the synchronous streams in event-stream.

var through = require('through')

through(function write(data) {
    this.queue(data) //data *must* not be null
  },
  function end () { //optional
    this.queue(null)
  })

Or, can also be used without buffering on pause, use this.emit('data', data), and this.emit('end')

var through = require('through')

through(function write(data) {
    this.emit('data', data)
    //this.pause() 
  },
  function end () { //optional
    this.emit('end')
  })

Extended Options

You will probably not need these 99% of the time.

autoDestroy=false

By default, through emits close when the writable and readable side of the stream has ended. If that is not desired, set autoDestroy=false.

var through = require('through')

//like this
var ts = through(write, end, {autoDestroy: false})
//or like this
var ts = through(write, end)
ts.autoDestroy = false

License

MIT / Apache2

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial