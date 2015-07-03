#through
Easy way to create a
Stream that is both
readable and
writable.
write and
end methods.
through takes care of pause/resume logic if you use
this.queue(data) instead of
this.emit('data', data).
this.pause() and
this.resume() to manage flow.
this.paused to see current flow state. (
write always returns
!this.paused).
This function is the basis for most of the synchronous streams in event-stream.
var through = require('through')
through(function write(data) {
this.queue(data) //data *must* not be null
},
function end () { //optional
this.queue(null)
})
Or, can also be used without buffering on pause, use
this.emit('data', data),
and this.emit('end')
var through = require('through')
through(function write(data) {
this.emit('data', data)
//this.pause()
},
function end () { //optional
this.emit('end')
})
You will probably not need these 99% of the time.
By default,
through emits close when the writable
and readable side of the stream has ended.
If that is not desired, set
autoDestroy=false.
var through = require('through')
//like this
var ts = through(write, end, {autoDestroy: false})
//or like this
var ts = through(write, end)
ts.autoDestroy = false
MIT / Apache2