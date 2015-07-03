#through

Easy way to create a Stream that is both readable and writable .

Pass in optional write and end methods.

and methods. through takes care of pause/resume logic if you use this.queue(data) instead of this.emit('data', data) .

takes care of pause/resume logic if you use instead of . Use this.pause() and this.resume() to manage flow.

and to manage flow. Check this.paused to see current flow state. ( write always returns !this.paused ).

This function is the basis for most of the synchronous streams in event-stream.

var through = require ( 'through' ) through( function write ( data ) { this .queue(data) }, function end ( ) { this .queue( null ) })

Or, can also be used without buffering on pause, use this.emit('data', data) , and this.emit('end')

var through = require ( 'through' ) through( function write ( data ) { this .emit( 'data' , data) }, function end ( ) { this .emit( 'end' ) })

Extended Options

You will probably not need these 99% of the time.

By default, through emits close when the writable and readable side of the stream has ended. If that is not desired, set autoDestroy=false .

var through = require ( 'through' ) var ts = through(write, end, { autoDestroy : false }) var ts = through(write, end) ts.autoDestroy = false

License

MIT / Apache2