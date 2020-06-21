throttles

A tiny (139B to 204B) utility to regulate the execution rate of your functions

Install

$ npm install

Modes

There are two "versions" of throttles , each of which different purpose:

Size (gzip): 139 bytes

Availability: UMD, CommonJS, ES Module

This is the primary/default mode, meant for managing single queues.

Size (gzip): 204 bytes

Availability: UMD, ES Module

This is the opt-in mode, meant for managing a low priority and a high priority queue system.

Items within the "high priority" queue are handled before the low/general queue. The limit is still enforced.

Usage

Selecting a Mode

import throttles from 'throttles' ; import throttles from 'throttles/priority' ; import throttles from 'https://unpkg.com/throttles/index.mjs' ; import throttles from 'https://unpkg.com/throttles/priority/index.mjs' ;

Example Usage

import throttles from 'throttles' ; const API = 'https://pokeapi.co/api/v2/pokemon' ; const getPokemon = id => fetch( ` ${API} / ${id} ` ).then( r => r.json()); const [toAdd, isDone] = throttles( 3 ); const pokemon = [ 'bulbasaur' , 'ivysaur' , 'venusaur' , 'charmander' , 'charmeleon' , 'charizard' , ...]; pokemon.forEach( name => { toAdd( () => { getPokemon(name).then(isDone); }); }); pokemon.map( x => () => getPokemon(x).then(isDone)).forEach(toAdd);

API

Returns: Array

Returns a tuple of [ toAdd , isDone ] actions.

limit

Type: Number

Default: 1

The throttle's concurrency limit. By default, runs your functions one at a time.

Type: Function

Returns: void

Add a function to the throttle's queue.

Important: In "priority" mode, identical functions are ignored.

Type: Function

The function to add to the queue.

isHigh

Type: Boolean

Default: false

If the fn should be added to the "high priority" queue.

Important: Only available in "priority" mode!

isDone

Type: Function

Returns: void

Signifies that a function has been completed.

Important: Failure to call this will prevent throttles from continuing to the next item!

License

MIT © Luke Edwards