thr

throttles

by Luke Edwards
1.0.1 (see all)

A tiny (139B to 204B) utility to regulate the execution rate of your functions

Overview

4.2K

186

2yrs ago

1

0

MIT

Built-In

Yes?

Readme

throttles build status codecov

A tiny (139B to 204B) utility to regulate the execution rate of your functions

Install

$ npm install --save throttles

Modes

There are two "versions" of throttles, each of which different purpose:

"single"

Size (gzip): 139 bytes
Availability: UMD, CommonJS, ES Module

This is the primary/default mode, meant for managing single queues.

"priority"

Size (gzip): 204 bytes
Availability: UMD, ES Module

This is the opt-in mode, meant for managing a low priority and a high priority queue system.
Items within the "high priority" queue are handled before the low/general queue. The limit is still enforced.

Usage

Selecting a Mode

// import via npm module
import throttles from 'throttles';
import throttles from 'throttles/priority';

// import via unpkg
import throttles from 'https://unpkg.com/throttles/index.mjs';
import throttles from 'https://unpkg.com/throttles/priority/index.mjs';

Example Usage

import throttles from 'throttles';

const API = 'https://pokeapi.co/api/v2/pokemon';
const getPokemon = id => fetch(`${API}/${id}`).then(r => r.json());

// Limit concurrency to 3
const [toAdd, isDone] = throttles(3);

// What we'll fetch
const pokemon = ['bulbasaur', 'ivysaur', 'venusaur', 'charmander', 'charmeleon', 'charizard', ...];

// Loop list, enqueuing each Pokemon
// ~> Always keeps 3 requests active at a time
// ~> When complete, marks itself complete via `isDone()`
pokemon.forEach(name => {
    toAdd(() => {
        getPokemon(name).then(isDone);
    });
});

// Or, use `Array.map` to wrap our `getPokemon` function
// ~> This still fetches Pokemon 3 at once
pokemon.map(x => () => getPokemon(x).then(isDone)).forEach(toAdd);

API

throttles(limit)

Returns: Array

Returns a tuple of [toAdd, isDone] actions.

limit

Type: Number
Default: 1

The throttle's concurrency limit. By default, runs your functions one at a time.

toAdd(fn[, isHigh])

Type: Function
Returns: void

Add a function to the throttle's queue.

Important: In "priority" mode, identical functions are ignored.

fn

Type: Function
The function to add to the queue.

isHigh

Type: Boolean
Default: false
If the fn should be added to the "high priority" queue.

Important: Only available in "priority" mode!

isDone

Type: Function
Returns: void

Signifies that a function has been completed.

Important: Failure to call this will prevent throttles from continuing to the next item!

License

MIT © Luke Edwards

