A tiny (139B to 204B) utility to regulate the execution rate of your functions
$ npm install --save throttles
There are two "versions" of
throttles, each of which different purpose:
Size (gzip): 139 bytes
Availability: UMD, CommonJS, ES Module
This is the primary/default mode, meant for managing single queues.
This is the opt-in mode, meant for managing a low priority and a high priority queue system.
Items within the "high priority" queue are handled before the low/general queue. The
limit is still enforced.
Selecting a Mode
// import via npm module
import throttles from 'throttles';
import throttles from 'throttles/priority';
// import via unpkg
import throttles from 'https://unpkg.com/throttles/index.mjs';
import throttles from 'https://unpkg.com/throttles/priority/index.mjs';
Example Usage
import throttles from 'throttles';
const API = 'https://pokeapi.co/api/v2/pokemon';
const getPokemon = id => fetch(`${API}/${id}`).then(r => r.json());
// Limit concurrency to 3
const [toAdd, isDone] = throttles(3);
// What we'll fetch
const pokemon = ['bulbasaur', 'ivysaur', 'venusaur', 'charmander', 'charmeleon', 'charizard', ...];
// Loop list, enqueuing each Pokemon
// ~> Always keeps 3 requests active at a time
// ~> When complete, marks itself complete via `isDone()`
pokemon.forEach(name => {
toAdd(() => {
getPokemon(name).then(isDone);
});
});
// Or, use `Array.map` to wrap our `getPokemon` function
// ~> This still fetches Pokemon 3 at once
pokemon.map(x => () => getPokemon(x).then(isDone)).forEach(toAdd);
Returns:
Array
Returns a tuple of [
toAdd,
isDone] actions.
Type:
Number
Default:
1
The throttle's concurrency limit. By default, runs your functions one at a time.
Type:
Function
Returns:
void
Add a function to the throttle's queue.
Important: In "priority" mode, identical functions are ignored.
Type:
Function
The function to add to the queue.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
If the
fn should be added to the "high priority" queue.
Important: Only available in "priority" mode!
Type:
Function
Returns:
void
Signifies that a function has been completed.
Important: Failure to call this will prevent
throttlesfrom continuing to the next item!
MIT © Luke Edwards