Node.js module to easily throttle HTTP requests.

How it works

This tool was made to work with the popular request module, which simplifies the HTTP requests in Node.js. Therefore, this must be considered a wrapper around request.

First, you instantiate a throttledRequest instance by passing a request function, which is going to act as the requester - you still need to $npm install request independently. - After this you can configure the throttle rate (number of requests / time), then you're able to use throttled-request to perform your HTTP requests.

Installation

Install it using npm

npm install throttled-request

Usage

First, you must set it up:

var request = require ( 'request' ) , throttledRequest = require ( 'throttled-request' )(request); throttledRequest.configure({ requests : 5 , milliseconds : 1000 });

Or you may use a configurable throttle by providing a function that returns the next delay, in milliseconds:

var request = require ( 'request' ) , throttledRequest = require ( 'throttled-request' )(request); throttledRequest.configure({ requests : 1 , milliseconds : function ( ) { var minSeconds = 5 , maxSeconds = 15 ; return Math .floor(( Math .random() * (maxSeconds - minSeconds) + minSeconds) * 1000 ); } });

Then you can use throttledRequest just as you use request: passing a callback, or as a stream.

Passing a callback

throttledRequest(options, function ( error, response, body ) { if (error) { } });

As a stream

throttledRequest(options).pipe(someWriteStream);

The request event

throttledRequest emits a request event just after each actual request is made.

Full example

var request = require ( 'request' ) , throttledRequest = require ( 'throttled-request' )(request) , startedAt = Date .now(); throttledRequest.configure({ requests : 2 , milliseconds : 1000 }); throttledRequest.on( 'request' , function ( ) { console .log( 'Making a request. Elapsed time: %d ms' , Date .now() - startedAt); }); for ( var i = 0 ; i < 10 ; i++) { throttledRequest( 'https://www.google.com/' ) .on( 'response' , function ( ) { console .log( 'Got response. Elapsed time: %d ms' , Date .now() - startedAt); }); }

Can I use everything that comes with request?

No, there's some things you can't use. For example, the shortcut functions .get , .post , .put , etc. are not available. If you'd like to have them, this is a great opportunity to contribute!

Running tests

Run the tests with npm

npm test

License (MIT)