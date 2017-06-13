Node.js module to easily throttle HTTP requests.
This tool was made to work with the popular request module, which simplifies the HTTP requests in Node.js. Therefore, this must be considered a wrapper around request.
First, you instantiate a throttledRequest instance by passing a request function, which is going to act as the requester - you still need to
$npm install request independently. - After this you can configure the throttle rate (number of requests / time), then you're able to use throttled-request to perform your HTTP requests.
Install it using npm
$ npm install throttled-request
First, you must set it up:
var request = require('request')
, throttledRequest = require('throttled-request')(request);
throttledRequest.configure({
requests: 5,
milliseconds: 1000
});//This will throttle the requests so no more than 5 are made every second
Or you may use a configurable throttle by providing a function that returns the next delay, in milliseconds:
var request = require('request')
, throttledRequest = require('throttled-request')(request);
throttledRequest.configure({
requests: 1,
milliseconds: function() {
var minSeconds = 5, maxSeconds = 15;
return Math.floor((Math.random() * (maxSeconds - minSeconds) + minSeconds) * 1000); // in milliseconds
}
});//This will throttle the requests so no more than 1 is made every 5 to 15 seconds (random delay)
Then you can use
throttledRequest just as you use request: passing a callback, or as a stream.
throttledRequest(options, function (error, response, body) {
if (error) {
//Handle request error
}
//Do what you need with `response` and `body`
});
throttledRequest(options).pipe(someWriteStream);
request event
throttledRequest emits a
request event just after each actual request is made.
var request = require('request')
, throttledRequest = require('throttled-request')(request)
, startedAt = Date.now();
throttledRequest.configure({
requests: 2,
milliseconds: 1000
});
throttledRequest.on('request', function () {
console.log('Making a request. Elapsed time: %d ms', Date.now() - startedAt);
});
//Throttle 10 requests in parallel
for (var i = 0; i < 10; i++) {
throttledRequest('https://www.google.com/')
.on('response', function () {
console.log('Got response. Elapsed time: %d ms', Date.now() - startedAt);
});
}
/*Output:
Making a request. Elapsed time: 3 ms
Making a request. Elapsed time: 5 ms
Got response. Elapsed time: 488 ms
Got response. Elapsed time: 509 ms
Making a request. Elapsed time: 1002 ms
Making a request. Elapsed time: 1003 ms
Got response. Elapsed time: 1450 ms
Got response. Elapsed time: 1513 ms
Making a request. Elapsed time: 2003 ms
Making a request. Elapsed time: 2003 ms
Got response. Elapsed time: 2431 ms
Got response. Elapsed time: 2470 ms
Making a request. Elapsed time: 3004 ms
Making a request. Elapsed time: 3005 ms
Got response. Elapsed time: 3446 ms
Got response. Elapsed time: 3451 ms
Making a request. Elapsed time: 4007 ms
Making a request. Elapsed time: 4007 ms
Got response. Elapsed time: 4440 ms
Got response. Elapsed time: 4783 ms
*/
No, there's some things you can't use. For example, the shortcut functions
.get,
.post,
.put, etc. are not available. If you'd like to have them, this is a great opportunity to contribute!
Run the tests with npm
$ npm test