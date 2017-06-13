openbase logo
throttled-request

by alltherooms
0.1.1 (see all)

Node.js module to easily throttle HTTP requests

Readme

throttled-request

Node.js module to easily throttle HTTP requests.

How it works

This tool was made to work with the popular request module, which simplifies the HTTP requests in Node.js. Therefore, this must be considered a wrapper around request.

First, you instantiate a throttledRequest instance by passing a request function, which is going to act as the requester - you still need to $npm install request independently. - After this you can configure the throttle rate (number of requests / time), then you're able to use throttled-request to perform your HTTP requests.

Installation

Install it using npm

$ npm install throttled-request

Usage

First, you must set it up:

var request = require('request')
,   throttledRequest = require('throttled-request')(request);

throttledRequest.configure({
  requests: 5,
  milliseconds: 1000
});//This will throttle the requests so no more than 5 are made every second

Or you may use a configurable throttle by providing a function that returns the next delay, in milliseconds:

var request = require('request')
,   throttledRequest = require('throttled-request')(request);

throttledRequest.configure({
  requests: 1,
  milliseconds: function() {
    var minSeconds = 5, maxSeconds = 15;
    return Math.floor((Math.random() * (maxSeconds - minSeconds) + minSeconds) * 1000);  // in milliseconds
  }
});//This will throttle the requests so no more than 1 is made every 5 to 15 seconds (random delay)

Then you can use throttledRequest just as you use request: passing a callback, or as a stream.

Passing a callback

throttledRequest(options, function (error, response, body) {
    if (error) {
        //Handle request error
    }
    //Do what you need with `response` and `body`
});

As a stream

throttledRequest(options).pipe(someWriteStream);

The request event

throttledRequest emits a request event just after each actual request is made.

Full example

var request = require('request')
,   throttledRequest = require('throttled-request')(request)
,   startedAt = Date.now();

throttledRequest.configure({
  requests: 2,
  milliseconds: 1000
});

throttledRequest.on('request', function () {
  console.log('Making a request. Elapsed time: %d ms', Date.now() - startedAt);
});

//Throttle 10 requests in parallel
for (var i = 0; i < 10; i++) {
  throttledRequest('https://www.google.com/')
    .on('response', function () {
      console.log('Got response. Elapsed time: %d ms', Date.now() - startedAt);
    });
}

/*Output:
Making a request. Elapsed time: 3 ms
Making a request. Elapsed time: 5 ms
Got response. Elapsed time: 488 ms
Got response. Elapsed time: 509 ms
Making a request. Elapsed time: 1002 ms
Making a request. Elapsed time: 1003 ms
Got response. Elapsed time: 1450 ms
Got response. Elapsed time: 1513 ms
Making a request. Elapsed time: 2003 ms
Making a request. Elapsed time: 2003 ms
Got response. Elapsed time: 2431 ms
Got response. Elapsed time: 2470 ms
Making a request. Elapsed time: 3004 ms
Making a request. Elapsed time: 3005 ms
Got response. Elapsed time: 3446 ms
Got response. Elapsed time: 3451 ms
Making a request. Elapsed time: 4007 ms
Making a request. Elapsed time: 4007 ms
Got response. Elapsed time: 4440 ms
Got response. Elapsed time: 4783 ms
*/

Can I use everything that comes with request?

No, there's some things you can't use. For example, the shortcut functions .get, .post, .put, etc. are not available. If you'd like to have them, this is a great opportunity to contribute!

Running tests

Run the tests with npm

$ npm test

License (MIT)

