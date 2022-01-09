Throttles arbitrary code to execute a maximum number of times per interval. Best for making throttled API requests.
For example, making network calls to popular APIs such as Twitter is subject to rate limits. By wrapping all of your API calls in a throttle, it will automatically adjust your requests to be within the acceptable rate limits.
Unlike the
throttle functions of popular libraries like lodash and underscore,
throttled-queue will not prevent any executions. Instead, every execution is placed into a queue, which will be drained at the desired rate limit.
npm install throttled-queue
It can be used in a Node.js environment, or directly in the browser.
1)
require or
import the factory function:
const throttledQueue = require('throttled-queue');
import throttledQueue from 'throttled-queue';
2) Create an instance of a throttled queue by specifying the maximum number of requests as the first parameter, and the interval in milliseconds as the second:
const throttle = throttledQueue(5, 1000); // at most 5 requests per second.
3) Use the
throttle instance as a function to enqueue actions:
throttle(() => {
// perform some type of activity in here.
});
The
throttle function will also return a promise with the result of your operation:
const result = await throttle(() => {
return Promise.resolve('hello!');
});
// result now equals "hello"
Rapidly assigning network calls to be run, but they will be limited to 1 request per second.
const throttledQueue = require('throttled-queue');
const throttle = throttledQueue(1, 1000); // at most make 1 request every second.
for (let x = 0; x < 100; x++) {
throttle(() => {
// make a network request.
return fetch('https://api.github.com/search/users?q=shaunpersad');
});
}
Wherever the
throttle instance is used, your action will be placed into the same queue,
and be subject to the same rate limits.
const throttledQueue = require('throttled-queue');
const throttle = throttledQueue(1, 60 * 1000); // at most make 1 request every minute.
for (let x = 0; x < 50; x++) {
throttle(() => {
// make a network request.
return fetch('https://api.github.com/search/users?q=shaunpersad');
});
}
for (let y = 0; y < 50; y++) {
throttle(() => {
// make another type of network request.
return fetch('https://api.github.com/search/repositories?q=throttled-queue+user:shaunpersad');
});
}
By specifying a number higher than 1 as the first parameter, you can dequeue multiple actions within the given interval:
const throttledQueue = require('throttled-queue');
const throttle = throttledQueue(10, 1000); // at most make 10 requests every second.
for (let x = 0; x < 100; x++) {
throttle(() => {
// This will fire at most 10 a second, as rapidly as possible.
return fetch('https://api.github.com/search/users?q=shaunpersad');
});
}
You can space out your actions by specifying
true as the third (optional) parameter:
const throttledQueue = require('throttled-queue');
const throttle = throttledQueue(10, 1000, true); // at most make 10 requests every second, but evenly spaced.
for (var x = 0; x < 100; x++) {
throttle(() => {
// This will fire at most 10 requests a second, spacing them out instead of in a burst.
return fetch('https://api.github.com/search/users?q=shaunpersad');
});
}
Starting in version
2.0.0, you can wait for the results of your operation:
const throttledQueue = require('throttled-queue');
const throttle = throttledQueue(10, 1000, true); // at most make 10 requests every second, but evenly spaced.
const usernames = ['shaunpersad', 'forward-motion'];
const profiles = await Promise.all(
usernames.map((username) => throttle(() => {
return fetch(`https://api.github.com/search/users?q=${username}`);
}))
);
const justMe = await throttle(() => fetch('https://api.github.com/search/users?q=shaunpersad'));
The package is written in Typescript and includes types by default. The
throttle function is a generic,
and in most cases will automatically infer the right type for the result of the promise from the input.
However, you may also specify the return type of the promise when needed:
import throttledQueue from 'throttled-queue';
const throttle = throttledQueue(1, 1000);
const result1 = await throttle<string>(() => '1');
const result2 = await throttle<boolean>(() => Promise.resolve(true));