Throttles arbitrary code to execute a maximum number of times per interval. Best for making throttled API requests.

For example, making network calls to popular APIs such as Twitter is subject to rate limits. By wrapping all of your API calls in a throttle, it will automatically adjust your requests to be within the acceptable rate limits.

Unlike the throttle functions of popular libraries like lodash and underscore, throttled-queue will not prevent any executions. Instead, every execution is placed into a queue, which will be drained at the desired rate limit.

Installation

npm install throttled-queue

It can be used in a Node.js environment, or directly in the browser.

Usage

1) require or import the factory function:

const throttledQueue = require ( 'throttled-queue' );

import throttledQueue from 'throttled-queue' ;

2) Create an instance of a throttled queue by specifying the maximum number of requests as the first parameter, and the interval in milliseconds as the second:

const throttle = throttledQueue( 5 , 1000 );

3) Use the throttle instance as a function to enqueue actions:

throttle( () => { });

The throttle function will also return a promise with the result of your operation:

const result = await throttle( () => { return Promise .resolve( 'hello!' ); });

Quick Examples

Basic

Rapidly assigning network calls to be run, but they will be limited to 1 request per second.

const throttledQueue = require ( 'throttled-queue' ); const throttle = throttledQueue( 1 , 1000 ); for ( let x = 0 ; x < 100 ; x++) { throttle( () => { return fetch( 'https://api.github.com/search/users?q=shaunpersad' ); }); }

Reusable

Wherever the throttle instance is used, your action will be placed into the same queue, and be subject to the same rate limits.

const throttledQueue = require ( 'throttled-queue' ); const throttle = throttledQueue( 1 , 60 * 1000 ); for ( let x = 0 ; x < 50 ; x++) { throttle( () => { return fetch( 'https://api.github.com/search/users?q=shaunpersad' ); }); } for ( let y = 0 ; y < 50 ; y++) { throttle( () => { return fetch( 'https://api.github.com/search/repositories?q=throttled-queue+user:shaunpersad' ); }); }

Bursts

By specifying a number higher than 1 as the first parameter, you can dequeue multiple actions within the given interval:

const throttledQueue = require ( 'throttled-queue' ); const throttle = throttledQueue( 10 , 1000 ); for ( let x = 0 ; x < 100 ; x++) { throttle( () => { return fetch( 'https://api.github.com/search/users?q=shaunpersad' ); }); }

Evenly spaced

You can space out your actions by specifying true as the third (optional) parameter:

const throttledQueue = require ( 'throttled-queue' ); const throttle = throttledQueue( 10 , 1000 , true ); for ( var x = 0 ; x < 100 ; x++) { throttle( () => { return fetch( 'https://api.github.com/search/users?q=shaunpersad' ); }); }

Promises

Starting in version 2.0.0 , you can wait for the results of your operation:

const throttledQueue = require ( 'throttled-queue' ); const throttle = throttledQueue( 10 , 1000 , true ); const usernames = [ 'shaunpersad' , 'forward-motion' ]; const profiles = await Promise .all( usernames.map( ( username ) => throttle( () => { return fetch( `https://api.github.com/search/users?q= ${username} ` ); })) ); const justMe = await throttle( () => fetch( 'https://api.github.com/search/users?q=shaunpersad' ));

Typescript support

The package is written in Typescript and includes types by default. The throttle function is a generic, and in most cases will automatically infer the right type for the result of the promise from the input.

However, you may also specify the return type of the promise when needed: