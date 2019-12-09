Sometimes you need to reduce network bandwidth in development environment. The simplest way to do this is setup a proxy server and route all network traffic to it.
Throttle proxy v2 deals with all kind of traffic without issues.
I recommend installing throttle-proxy globally. You can do so using npm:
$ npm install -g throttle-proxy
After that, you can run throttle-proxy like this:
$ throttle-proxy
And the last step is set SOCKS proxy server in the network preferences. See an example of macOS preference panel below. Actually, there are similar settings in Windows and Linux as well.
The proxy supports “Automatic Proxy Configuration”. It’s the only way to set up SOCKS proxy on iOS.
Open the following panel
Settings -> WiFi -> HTTP Proxy
select “Automatic” and enter your proxy address (IP or domain name) in URL field as per screenshots above.
Run
throttle-proxy --help to see the following overview of the options:
Usage: throttle-proxy [options]
Options:
-p, --port <n> incoming port number (default: 1080)
-s, --incoming-speed <n> max incoming speed (Bps) (default: 100000)
--outgoing-speed <n> max outgoing speed (Bps) (default: 100000)
-d, --delay <n> delay response by time in ms (default: 0)
--pac-port <n> PAC-server port number (default: 3128)
-V, --version output the version number
-h, --help output usage information
You can run proxy using Docker image
docker run -d -p 1080:1080 -p 3128:3128 mistakster/throttle-proxy
Proxy server can be used as a regular Node.js module:
const proxy = require('throttle-proxy');
proxy({
port: 1080,
incomingSpeed: 100000,
outgoingSpeed: 100000,
delay: 0
});
2018-10-05
2018-04-11
2018-04-08
2018-04-06
2018-04-04
2018-02-01
2016-03-01
--help option
2015-12-17
--delay option
2015-09-24
2013-12-18
2013-09-11
2013-08-27
2013-08-08
--skip option
2013-07-31
2013-04-24
2013-04-22
MIT