Throttle HTTP/HTTPS/SOCKS proxy server

248

GitHub Stars

105

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Sometimes you need to reduce network bandwidth in development environment. The simplest way to do this is setup a proxy server and route all network traffic to it.

Throttle proxy v2 deals with all kind of traffic without issues.

Installation and Usage

I recommend installing throttle-proxy globally. You can do so using npm:

$ npm install -g throttle-proxy

After that, you can run throttle-proxy like this:

$ throttle-proxy

And the last step is set SOCKS proxy server in the network preferences. See an example of macOS preference panel below. Actually, there are similar settings in Windows and Linux as well.

macOS network preferences

The proxy supports “Automatic Proxy Configuration”. It’s the only way to set up SOCKS proxy on iOS.

iOS WiFi config iOS PAC settings

Open the following panel

Settings -> WiFi -> HTTP Proxy

select “Automatic” and enter your proxy address (IP or domain name) in URL field as per screenshots above.

Options

Run throttle-proxy --help to see the following overview of the options:

  Usage: throttle-proxy [options]

  Options:

    -p, --port <n>            incoming port number (default: 1080)
    -s, --incoming-speed <n>  max incoming speed (Bps) (default: 100000)
        --outgoing-speed <n>  max outgoing speed (Bps) (default: 100000)
    -d, --delay <n>           delay response by time in ms (default: 0)
        --pac-port <n>        PAC-server port number (default: 3128)
    -V, --version             output the version number
    -h, --help                output usage information

Docker

You can run proxy using Docker image

docker run -d -p 1080:1080 -p 3128:3128 mistakster/throttle-proxy

Advanced usage

Proxy server can be used as a regular Node.js module:

const proxy = require('throttle-proxy');

proxy({
  port: 1080,
  incomingSpeed: 100000,
  outgoingSpeed: 100000,
  delay: 0
});

History

2.3.0

2018-10-05

  • Added verbosity flag

2.2.0

2018-04-11

  • Fixed wrong in/out throttles

2.1.0

2018-04-08

  • Added proxy auto-config

2.0.0

2018-04-06

  • Rewrote it as a SOCKS-proxy to allow handle all kind of traffic
  • Implemented global speed limiter correctly

1.0.0

2018-04-04

  • Have frozen development of the HTTP proxy

0.8.0

2018-02-01

  • Added external proxy support

0.7.0

2016-03-01

  • Added --help option

0.6.0

2015-12-17

  • Added --delay option

0.5.0

2015-09-24

  • Implemented a hacky global speed limiter

0.4.2

2013-12-18

  • Made a cosmetic refactoring

0.4.1

2013-09-11

  • Fixed incorrect file mode

0.4.0

2013-08-27

  • Introduced outgoing throttle

0.3.0

2013-08-08

  • Added --skip option

0.2.1

2013-07-31

  • Fixed documentation

0.2.0

2013-04-24

  • Made a small refactoring

0.1.0

2013-04-22

  • Made initial release

Licence

MIT

