Throttle HTTP/HTTPS/SOCKS proxy server

Sometimes you need to reduce network bandwidth in development environment. The simplest way to do this is setup a proxy server and route all network traffic to it.

Throttle proxy v2 deals with all kind of traffic without issues.

Installation and Usage

I recommend installing throttle-proxy globally. You can do so using npm:

npm install -g throttle-proxy

After that, you can run throttle-proxy like this:

throttle-proxy

And the last step is set SOCKS proxy server in the network preferences. See an example of macOS preference panel below. Actually, there are similar settings in Windows and Linux as well.

The proxy supports “Automatic Proxy Configuration”. It’s the only way to set up SOCKS proxy on iOS.

Open the following panel

Settings -> WiFi -> HTTP Proxy

select “Automatic” and enter your proxy address (IP or domain name) in URL field as per screenshots above.

Options

Run throttle-proxy --help to see the following overview of the options:

Usage: throttle-proxy [options] Options: -p, --port <n> incoming port number (default: 1080) -s, --incoming-speed <n> max incoming speed (Bps) (default: 100000) --outgoing-speed <n> max outgoing speed (Bps) (default: 100000) -d, --delay <n> delay response by time in ms (default: 0) --pac-port <n> PAC-server port number (default: 3128) -V, --version output the version number -h, --help output usage information

Docker

You can run proxy using Docker image

docker run -d -p 1080 :1080 -p 3128 :3128 mistakster / throttle-proxy

Advanced usage

Proxy server can be used as a regular Node.js module:

const proxy = require ( 'throttle-proxy' ); proxy({ port : 1080 , incomingSpeed : 100000 , outgoingSpeed : 100000 , delay : 0 });

History

2018-10-05

Added verbosity flag

2018-04-11

Fixed wrong in/out throttles

2018-04-08

Added proxy auto-config

2018-04-06

Rewrote it as a SOCKS-proxy to allow handle all kind of traffic

Implemented global speed limiter correctly

2018-04-04

Have frozen development of the HTTP proxy

2018-02-01

Added external proxy support

2016-03-01

Added --help option

2015-12-17

Added --delay option

2015-09-24

Implemented a hacky global speed limiter

2013-12-18

Made a cosmetic refactoring

2013-09-11

Fixed incorrect file mode

2013-08-27

Introduced outgoing throttle

2013-08-08

Added --skip option

2013-07-31

Fixed documentation

2013-04-24

Made a small refactoring

2013-04-22

Made initial release

Licence

MIT