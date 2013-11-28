Takes a function, returns a function that will can only be called a certain amount of times per second.

Install

$ npm install throttle-function

Usage

const throttle = require ( 'throttle-function' ) const api = require ( './api' ) var getWhatever = throttle(api.getWhatever, { window : 15 * 60 , limit : 180 }) getWhatever = throttle(api.getWhatever, 5000 ) getWhatever() getWhatever() getWhatever()

License

MIT