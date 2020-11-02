Throttle and debounce functions.

This module is the same as jquery-throttle-debounce (with some differences), but it’s transferred to ES Modules and CommonJS format.

Install

npm install throttle-debounce --save

Usage

throttle

import { throttle } from 'throttle-debounce' ; const throttleFunc = throttle( 1000 , false , (num) => { console .log( 'num:' , num); }); const throttleFunc = throttle( 1000 , (num) => { console .log( 'num:' , num); }); throttleFunc( 1 ); throttleFunc( 2 ); throttleFunc( 3 ); throttleFunc( 4 ); setTimeout( () => { throttleFunc( 10 ); }, 1200 );

debounce

import { debounce } from 'throttle-debounce' ; const debounceFunc = debounce( 1000 , false , (num) => { console .log( 'num:' , num); }); const debounceFunc = debounce( 1000 , (num) => { console .log( 'num:' , num); }); debounceFunc( 1 ); debounceFunc( 2 ); debounceFunc( 3 ); debounceFunc( 4 ); setTimeout( () => { debounceFunc( 10 ); }, 1200 );

Cancelling

Debounce and throttle can both be cancelled by calling the cancel function.

const throttleFunc = throttle( 300 , () => { }); throttleFunc.cancel(); const debounceFunc = debounce( 300 , () => { }); debounceFunc.cancel();

The logic that is being throttled or debounced will no longer be called.

API

Returns: Function

Throttle execution of a function. Especially useful for rate limiting execution of handlers on events like resize and scroll.

delay

Type: Number

A zero-or-greater delay in milliseconds. For event callbacks, values around 100 or 250 (or even higher) are most useful.

noTrailing

Type: Boolean

Optional, defaults to false. If noTrailing is true, callback will only execute every delay milliseconds while the throttled-function is being called. If noTrailing is false or unspecified, callback will be executed one final time after the last throttled-function call. (After the throttled-function has not been called for delay milliseconds, the internal counter is reset)

callback

Type: Function

A function to be executed after delay milliseconds. The this context and all arguments are passed through, as-is, to callback when the throttled-function is executed.

debounceMode

Type: Boolean

If debounceMode is true (at begin), schedule clear to execute after delay ms. If debounceMode is false (at end), schedule callback to execute after delay ms.

Returns: Function

Debounce execution of a function. Debouncing, unlike throttling, guarantees that a function is only executed a single time, either at the very beginning of a series of calls, or at the very end.

delay

Type: Number

A zero-or-greater delay in milliseconds. For event callbacks, values around 100 or 250 (or even higher) are most useful.

atBegin

Type: Boolean

Optional, defaults to false. If atBegin is false or unspecified, callback will only be executed delay milliseconds after the last debounced-function call. If atBegin is true, callback will be executed only at the first debounced-function call. (After the throttled-function has not been called for delay milliseconds, the internal counter is reset).

callback

Type: Function

A function to be executed after delay milliseconds. The this context and all arguments are passed through, as-is, to callback when the debounced-function is executed.

Differences with original module

Dependancy on jQuery is removed, so if you rely on GUIDs set by jQuery, plan accordingly

There is no standalone version available, so don’t rely on $.throttle and $.debounce to be available

Browser support

Tested in IE9+ and all modern browsers.

Test

For automated tests, run npm run test:automated (append :watch for watcher support).

License

Original module license: Copyright (c) 2010 "Cowboy" Ben Alman (Dual licensed under the MIT and GPL licenses. http://benalman.com/about/license/)

This module license: MIT © Ivan Nikolić