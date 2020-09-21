Throng

Dead-simple one-liner for clustered Node.js apps.

Forks N workers and creates new ones if they go down. Correctly handles signals from the OS.

const throng = require ( 'throng' ) throng( id => console .log( `Started worker ${id} ` ))

$ node example Started worker 1 Started worker 2 Started worker 3 Started worker 4

Installation

$ npm install

Use

Fork 1 worker per CPU:

throng(workerStartFunction)

Specify the number of workers:

throng({ worker : workerStartFunction, count : 3 })

More options:

throng({ master : masterStartFunction, worker : workerStartFunction, count : 16 , grace : 1000 })

Handling signals:

(for cleaning up before disconnecting a worker on a SIGTERM, for instance)

throng({ worker }) function worker ( id, disconnect ) { console .log( `Started worker ${id} ` ) process.on( 'SIGTERM' , () => { console .log( `Worker ${id} exiting (cleanup here)` ) disconnect() }) })

All options (with defaults)

throng({ master : masterFn, worker : workerFn, count : 4 , lifetime : Infinity , grace : 5000 , signals : [ 'SIGTERM' , 'SIGINT' ] })

A complex example

const throng = require ( 'throng' ) throng({ master, worker, count : 4 }) function master ( ) { console .log( 'Started master' ) process.once( 'beforeExit' , () => { console .log( 'Master cleanup.' ) }) } function worker ( id, disconnect ) { console .log( `Started worker ${ id } ` ) process.once( 'SIGTERM' , shutdown) process.once( 'SIGINT' , shutdown) function shutdown ( ) { console .log( `Worker ${ id } cleanup.` ) disconnect() } }

$ node example-complex.js Started master Started worker 1 Started worker 3 Started worker 2 Started worker 4 ^C Worker 1 cleanup. Worker 3 cleanup. Worker 2 cleanup. Worker 4 cleanup. Master cleanup.

Staying alive

Throng forks replacements for workers that crash so your cluster can continue working through failures.

$ node example-crashy.js - 1 -- 2 -- 3 -- 4 -- 2 -- 1 -- 3 -- 4 --crash!-- 1 -- 3 -- 4 --crash!-- 5 -- 3 -- 4 -- 6 -- 5 -- 3 -- 4 --crash!-- 6 --crash!--crash!-- 7 -- 6 -- 8 -- 9 -- 7 -- 6 -- 8 -- 9 --crash!-- 7 -- 6 -- 9 -- 10 -- 7 -- 6 -- 9 -- 10 --crash!-- 7 -- 9 -- 10 -- 11 -- 7 --crash!-- 9 --crash!-- 7 -- 12 -- 9 -- 13 --crash!-- 12 -- 9 --crash!--crash!--crash!-- 14 --crash!-- 12 -- 15 --crash!-- 14 -- 18 -- 15 -- 19 -- 14 -- 18 -- 15 --crash!-- 19 -- 14 --crash!-- 15 -- 20 -- 14 -- 21 -- 15 -- 20 -- 14 -- 21 -- 15 -- 20 -- 14 -- 21 -- 15 -- 20 -- 14 -- 21 -- 15 -

