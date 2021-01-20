throat

Throttle the parallelism of an asynchronous, promise returning, function / functions. This has special utility when you set the concurrency to 1 . That way you get a mutually exclusive lock.

Installation

npm install throat

API

This returns a function that acts a bit like a lock (exactly as a lock if concurrency is 1).

Example, only 2 of the following functions will execute at any one time:

const throat = require ( 'throat' )( 2 ); const resA = throat( async () => { }); const resB = throat( async () => { }); const resC = throat( async () => { }); const resD = throat( async () => { }); const resE = throat( async () => { });

This returns a function that is an exact copy of worker except that it will only execute up to concurrency times in parallel before further requests are queued:

const throat = require ( 'throat' ); const input = [ 'fileA.txt' , 'fileB.txt' , 'fileC.txt' , 'fileD.txt' ]; const data = Promise .all( input.map(throat( 2 , (fileName) => readFile(fileName))) );

Only 2 files will be read at a time, sometimes limiting parallelism in this way can improve scalability.

License

MIT