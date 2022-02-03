thrift2flow

Automagically converts Apache Thrift specs to Flowtype type definition files!

NOTE: This library tries to align with the thriftrw JS semantics which means it may not be compatible with generated code from the apache thrift project.

Example:

typedef string UUID struct Customer { 1 : UUID id 2 : string name 3 : i32 age 4 : list< string > tags }

Output:

export type UUID = string; export type Customer = { id : UUID, name : string, age : number, tags : string[], };

Installation and Usage

npm install -g thrift2flow thrift2flow --path= "idl/code.foo.bar" --outputDir= "src/types/idl" idl/ code .foo .bar * .thrift

Contributing

We'd love for you to contribute to this project. Before we can accept your contributions, we kindly ask you to sign our Uber Contributor License Agreement.

If you find a bug , please open an issue, or submit a fix via a pull request

, please open an issue, or submit a fix via a pull request If you have a feature request , open an issue, or submit an implementation via a pull request

, open an issue, or submit an implementation via a pull request If you want to contribute, submit a pull request

Thanks!