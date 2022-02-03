Automagically converts Apache Thrift specs to Flowtype type definition files!
NOTE: This library tries to align with the thriftrw JS semantics which means it may not be compatible with generated code from the apache thrift project.
Example:
typedef string UUID
struct Customer {
1: UUID id
2: string name
3: i32 age
4: list<string> tags
}
Output:
export type UUID = string;
export type Customer = {
id: UUID,
name: string,
age: number,
tags: string[],
};
npm install -g thrift2flow
thrift2flow --path="idl/code.foo.bar" --outputDir="src/types/idl" idl/code.foo.bar/*/*/*.thrift
We'd love for you to contribute to this project. Before we can accept your contributions, we kindly ask you to sign our Uber Contributor License Agreement.
Thanks!