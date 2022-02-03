openbase logo
thrift2flow

by uber-web
0.11.4 (see all)

Converts Thrift specs into Flow JavaScript type definitions

npm
GitHub
CDN

5.3K

GitHub Stars

39

Maintenance

Last Commit

15d ago

Contributors

21

Package

Dependencies

8

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

thrift2flow

Build status

Automagically converts Apache Thrift specs to Flowtype type definition files!

NOTE: This library tries to align with the thriftrw JS semantics which means it may not be compatible with generated code from the apache thrift project.

Example:

typedef string UUID

struct Customer {
  1: UUID id
  2: string name
  3: i32 age
  4: list<string> tags
}

Output:

export type UUID = string;

export type Customer = {
  id: UUID,
  name: string,
  age: number,
  tags: string[],
};

Installation and Usage

npm install -g thrift2flow
thrift2flow --path="idl/code.foo.bar" --outputDir="src/types/idl" idl/code.foo.bar/*/*/*.thrift

Contributing

We'd love for you to contribute to this project. Before we can accept your contributions, we kindly ask you to sign our Uber Contributor License Agreement.

  • If you find a bug, please open an issue, or submit a fix via a pull request
  • If you have a feature request, open an issue, or submit an implementation via a pull request
  • If you want to contribute, submit a pull request

Thanks!

