Apache Thrift

Introduction

Thrift is a lightweight, language-independent software stack for point-to-point RPC implementation. Thrift provides clean abstractions and implementations for data transport, data serialization, and application level processing. The code generation system takes a simple definition language as input and generates code across programming languages that uses the abstracted stack to build interoperable RPC clients and servers.

Thrift makes it easy for programs written in different programming languages to share data and call remote procedures. With support for 28 programming languages, chances are Thrift supports the languages that you currently use.

Thrift is specifically designed to support non-atomic version changes across client and server code. This allows you to upgrade your server while still being able to service older clients; or have newer clients issue requests to older servers. An excellent community-provided write-up about thrift and compatibility when versioning an API can be found in the Thrift Missing Guide.

For more details on Thrift's design and implementation, see the Thrift whitepaper included in this distribution, or at the README.md file in your particular subdirectory of interest.

Status

Releases

Thrift does not maintain a specific release calendar at this time.

We strive to release twice yearly. Download the current release.

License

Project Hierarchy

thrift/

compiler/

Contains the Thrift compiler, implemented in C++.

lib/

Contains the Thrift software library implementation, subdivided by language of implementation. cpp/ go/ java/ php/ py/ rb/ ...

test/

Contains sample Thrift files and test code across the target programming languages.

tutorial/

Contains a basic tutorial that will teach you how to develop software using Thrift.

Development

To build the same way Travis CI builds the project you should use docker. We have comprehensive building instructions for docker.

Requirements

See http://thrift.apache.org/docs/install for a list of build requirements (may be stale). Alternatively, see the docker build environments for a list of prerequisites.

Resources

More information about Thrift can be obtained on the Thrift webpage at:

Acknowledgments

Thrift was inspired by pillar, a lightweight RPC tool written by Adam D'Angelo, and also by Google's protocol buffers.

Installation

If you are building from the first time out of the source repository, you will need to generate the configure scripts. (This is not necessary if you downloaded a tarball.) From the top directory, do:

./bootstrap .sh

Once the configure scripts are generated, thrift can be configured. From the top directory, do:

You may need to specify the location of the boost files explicitly. If you installed boost in /usr/local , you would run configure as follows:

./configure -- with -boost= /usr/ local

Note that by default the thrift C++ library is typically built with debugging symbols included. If you want to customize these options you should use the CXXFLAGS option in configure, as such:

./configure CXXFLAGS= '-g -O2' ./configure CFLAGS= '-g -O2' ./configure CPPFLAGS= '-DDEBUG_MY_FEATURE'

To enable gcov required options -fprofile-arcs -ftest-coverage enable them:

./configure -- enable -coverage

Run ./configure --help to see other configuration options

Please be aware that the Python library will ignore the --prefix option and just install wherever Python's distutils puts it (usually along the lines of /usr/lib/pythonX.Y/site-packages/ ). If you need to control where the Python modules are installed, set the PY_PREFIX variable. (DESTDIR is respected for Python and C++.)

Make thrift:

make

From the top directory, become superuser and do:

make install

Uninstall thrift:

make uninstall

Note that some language packages must be installed manually using build tools better suited to those languages (at the time of this writing, this applies to Java, Ruby, PHP).

Look for the README.md file in the lib// folder for more details on the installation of each language library package.

Package Managers

Apache Thrift is available via a number of package managers, a list which is is steadily growing. A more detailed overview can be found at the Apache Thrift web site under "Libraries" and/or in the respective READMEs for each language under /lib

Testing

There are a large number of client library tests that can all be run from the top-level directory.

make -k check

This will make all of the libraries (as necessary), and run through the unit tests defined in each of the client libraries. If a single language fails, the make check will continue on and provide a synopsis at the end.

To run the cross-language test suite, please run:

make cross

This will run a set of tests that use different language clients and servers.