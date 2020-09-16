This fork has now been merged into THREE.meshline 1.3.0

THREE.meshline code will work exactly the same, however, meshline.setVertices and meshline.vertices have been renamed to meshline.setPoints and meshline.points .

npm install threejs-meshline

threejs-meshline is a replacement for THREE.Line , it allows you to create lines with varable widths. It is a fork of Jaume Sanchez Elias THREE.meshline as the repo no longer appears to be maintained.

Supports BufferGeometry

Extends THREE.BufferGeometry and can be used in regular meshes as a geometry

and can be used like Raycast accounts for line width

Extra setters and getters to help with declaritive libraries like react-three-fiber

How to use

Fetch imports

import { MeshLine, MeshLineMaterial, MeshLineRaycast } from 'threejs-meshline'

Create and populate a geometry

First, create the list of vertices that will define the line. MeshLine accepts an array of vertices.

const vertices = [] for ( let j = 0 ; j < Math .PI; j += ( 2 * Math .PI) / 100 ) vertices.push( new THREE.Vector3( Math .cos(j), Math .sin(j), 0 ))

Create a MeshLine and set the vertices

Once you have that, you can create a new MeshLine , and call .setVertices() passing the vertices.

const line = new MeshLine() line.setVertices(vertices)

Note: .setVertices accepts a second parameter, which is a function to define the width in each point along the line. By default that value is 1, making the line width 1 * lineWidth in the material.

line.setVertices(geometry, p => 2 ) line.setVertices(geometry, p => 1 - p) line.setVertices(geometry, p => 2 + Math .sin( 50 * p))

Create a MeshLineMaterial

A MeshLine needs a MeshLineMaterial :

const material = new MeshLineMaterial(OPTIONS)

By default it's a white material of width 1 unit.

MeshLineMaterial has several attributes to control the appereance of the MeshLine :

map - a THREE.Texture to paint along the line (requires useMap set to true)

- a to paint along the line (requires set to true) useMap - tells the material to use map (0 - solid color, 1 use texture)

- tells the material to use (0 - solid color, 1 use texture) alphaMap - a THREE.Texture to use as alpha along the line (requires useAlphaMap set to true)

- a to use as alpha along the line (requires set to true) useAlphaMap - tells the material to use alphaMap (0 - no alpha, 1 modulate alpha)

- tells the material to use (0 - no alpha, 1 modulate alpha) repeat - THREE.Vector2 to define the texture tiling (applies to map and alphaMap - MIGHT CHANGE IN THE FUTURE)

- THREE.Vector2 to define the texture tiling (applies to map and alphaMap - MIGHT CHANGE IN THE FUTURE) color - THREE.Color to paint the line width, or tint the texture with

- to paint the line width, or tint the texture with opacity - alpha value from 0 to 1 (requires transparent set to true )

- alpha value from 0 to 1 (requires set to ) alphaTest - cutoff value from 0 to 1

- cutoff value from 0 to 1 dashArray - the length and space between dashes. (0 - no dash)

- the length and space between dashes. (0 - no dash) dashOffset - defines the location where the dash will begin. Ideal to animate the line.

- defines the location where the dash will begin. Ideal to animate the line. dashRatio - defines the ratio between that is visible or not (0 - more visible, 1 - more invisible).

- defines the ratio between that is visible or not (0 - more visible, 1 - more invisible). resolution - THREE.Vector2 specifying the canvas size (REQUIRED)

- specifying the canvas size (REQUIRED) sizeAttenuation - makes the line width constant regardless distance (1 unit is 1px on screen) (0 - attenuate, 1 - don't attenuate)

- makes the line width constant regardless distance (1 unit is 1px on screen) (0 - attenuate, 1 - don't attenuate) lineWidth - float defining width (if sizeAttenuation is true, it's world units; else is screen pixels)

If you're rendering transparent lines or using a texture with alpha map, you should set depthTest to false , transparent to true and blending to an appropriate blending mode, or use alphaTest .

Use MeshLine and MeshLineMaterial to create a THREE.Mesh

Finally, we create a mesh and add it to the scene:

const mesh = new THREE.Mesh(line, material) scene.add(mesh)

You can optionally add raycast support with the following.

mesh.raycast = MeshLineRaycast

Declarative use

threejs-meshline has getters and setters that make declarative usage a little easier. This is how it would look like in react/react-three-fiber. You can try it live here.