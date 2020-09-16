THREE.meshline code will work exactly the same, however,
meshline.setVertices and
meshline.vertices have been renamed to
meshline.setPoints and
meshline.points.
Click examples above to view the code and the examples found at THREE.meshline will work with this fork.
npm install threejs-meshline
threejs-meshline is a replacement for
THREE.Line, it allows you to create lines with varable widths. It is a fork of Jaume Sanchez Elias THREE.meshline as the repo no longer appears to be maintained.
THREE.BufferGeometry and can be used in regular meshes as a geometry
setVertices and
setBufferArray functions so you no longer need to create a geometry prior to a
MeshLine
MeshLineRaycast and can be used like
mesh.raycast = MeshLineRaycast
import { MeshLine, MeshLineMaterial, MeshLineRaycast } from 'threejs-meshline'
First, create the list of vertices that will define the line.
MeshLine accepts an array of vertices.
const vertices = []
for (let j = 0; j < Math.PI; j += (2 * Math.PI) / 100)
vertices.push(new THREE.Vector3(Math.cos(j), Math.sin(j), 0))
Once you have that, you can create a new
MeshLine, and call
.setVertices() passing the vertices.
const line = new MeshLine()
line.setVertices(vertices)
Note:
.setVertices accepts a second parameter, which is a function to define the width in each point along the line. By default that value is 1, making the line width 1 * lineWidth in the material.
// p is a decimal percentage of the number of points
// ie. point 200 of 250 points, p = 0.8
line.setVertices(geometry, p => 2) // makes width 2 * lineWidth
line.setVertices(geometry, p => 1 - p) // makes width taper
line.setVertices(geometry, p => 2 + Math.sin(50 * p)) // makes width sinusoidal
A
MeshLine needs a
MeshLineMaterial:
const material = new MeshLineMaterial(OPTIONS)
By default it's a white material of width 1 unit.
MeshLineMaterial has several attributes to control the appereance of the
MeshLine:
map - a
THREE.Texture to paint along the line (requires
useMap set to true)
useMap - tells the material to use
map (0 - solid color, 1 use texture)
alphaMap - a
THREE.Texture to use as alpha along the line (requires
useAlphaMap set to true)
useAlphaMap - tells the material to use
alphaMap (0 - no alpha, 1 modulate alpha)
repeat - THREE.Vector2 to define the texture tiling (applies to map and alphaMap - MIGHT CHANGE IN THE FUTURE)
color -
THREE.Color to paint the line width, or tint the texture with
opacity - alpha value from 0 to 1 (requires
transparent set to
true)
alphaTest - cutoff value from 0 to 1
dashArray - the length and space between dashes. (0 - no dash)
dashOffset - defines the location where the dash will begin. Ideal to animate the line.
dashRatio - defines the ratio between that is visible or not (0 - more visible, 1 - more invisible).
resolution -
THREE.Vector2 specifying the canvas size (REQUIRED)
sizeAttenuation - makes the line width constant regardless distance (1 unit is 1px on screen) (0 - attenuate, 1 - don't attenuate)
lineWidth - float defining width (if
sizeAttenuation is true, it's world units; else is screen pixels)
If you're rendering transparent lines or using a texture with alpha map, you should set
depthTest to
false,
transparent to
true and
blending to an appropriate blending mode, or use
alphaTest.
Finally, we create a mesh and add it to the scene:
const mesh = new THREE.Mesh(line, material)
scene.add(mesh)
You can optionally add raycast support with the following.
mesh.raycast = MeshLineRaycast
threejs-meshline has getters and setters that make declarative usage a little easier. This is how it would look like in react/react-three-fiber. You can try it live here.
import { extend, Canvas } from 'react-three-fiber'
import { MeshLine, MeshLineMaterial, MeshLineRaycast } from 'threejs-meshline'
extend({ MeshLine, MeshLineMaterial })
function Line({ vertices, width, color }) {
return (
<Canvas>
<mesh raycast={MeshLineRaycast}>
<meshLine attach="geometry" vertices={vertices} />
<meshLineMaterial
attach="material"
transparent
depthTest={false}
lineWidth={width}
color={color}
dashArray={0.05}
dashRatio={0.95}
/>
</mesh>
</Canvas>
)
}