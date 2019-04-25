threebox
A three.js plugin for Mapbox GL JS, using the custom layer feature. Provides convenient methods to manage objects in lnglat coordinates, and to synchronize the map and scene cameras.
Download the bundle from
dist/threebox.js and add include it in a
<script> tag on your page.
Several introductory examples are here. To run them, create a
config.js file with your Mapbox access token, alongside and in the format of the template.
Build the library with
npm run build, or
npm run dev to rebuild continuously as you develop. Both commands will output a bundle in
/dist/threebox.js.
Tests live here -- run
index.html and check the console for test results.