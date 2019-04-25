threebox

A three.js plugin for Mapbox GL JS, using the custom layer feature. Provides convenient methods to manage objects in lnglat coordinates, and to synchronize the map and scene cameras.

Mapbox v.0.50.0 and later (for custom layer support)

Three.r94 (already bundled into the Threebox build). If desired, other versions can be swapped in and rebuilt here, though compatibility is not guaranteed.

Getting started

Download the bundle from dist/threebox.js and add include it in a <script> tag on your page.

Several introductory examples are here. To run them, create a config.js file with your Mapbox access token, alongside and in the format of the template.

Documentation lives here.

Contributing

Build the library with npm run build , or npm run dev to rebuild continuously as you develop. Both commands will output a bundle in /dist/threebox.js .