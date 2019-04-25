openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
thr

threebox

by Peter Liu
0.1.5 (see all)

A three.js plugin for Mapbox GL JS, with support for basic animation and advanced 3D rendering.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

212

GitHub Stars

444

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

threebox

A three.js plugin for Mapbox GL JS, using the custom layer feature. Provides convenient methods to manage objects in lnglat coordinates, and to synchronize the map and scene cameras.

threebox

Compatibility/Dependencies

  • Mapbox v.0.50.0 and later (for custom layer support)
  • Three.r94 (already bundled into the Threebox build). If desired, other versions can be swapped in and rebuilt here, though compatibility is not guaranteed.

Getting started

Download the bundle from dist/threebox.js and add include it in a <script> tag on your page.

Several introductory examples are here. To run them, create a config.js file with your Mapbox access token, alongside and in the format of the template.

Documentation lives here.

Contributing

Build the library with npm run build, or npm run dev to rebuild continuously as you develop. Both commands will output a bundle in /dist/threebox.js.

Tests live here -- run index.html and check the console for test results.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial