class THREE.TextTexture extends THREE.Texture
A texture with the drawn text.
npm i @seregpie/three.text-texture
import TextTexture from '@seregpie/three.text-texture';
<script src="https://unpkg.com/three"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/@seregpie/three.text-texture"></script>
The class is globally available as
THREE.TextTexture.
let texture = new THREE.TextTexture({
alignment: 'left',
color: '#24ff00',
fontFamily: '"Times New Roman", Times, serif',
fontSize: 32,
fontStyle: 'italic',
text: [
'Twinkle, twinkle, little star,',
'How I wonder what you are!',
'Up above the world so high,',
'Like a diamond in the sky.',
].join('\n'),
});
let material = new THREE.SpriteMaterial({map: texture});
let sprite = new THREE.Sprite(material);
texture.redraw();
sprite.scale.setY(texture.height / texture.width);
scene.add(sprite);
Update the texture.
texture.fontFamily = 'Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif';
texture.fontStyle = 'normal';
texture.text = [
'When this blazing sun is gone,',
'When he nothing shines upon,',
'Then you show your little light,',
'Twinkle, twinkle, through the night.',
].join('\n');
texture.redraw();
sprite.scale.setY(texture.height / texture.width);
new THREE.TextTexture({
alignment: 'center',
backgroundColor = 'rgba(0,0,0,0)',
color: '#fff',
fontFamily: 'sans-serif',
fontSize: 16,
fontStyle: 'normal',
fontVariant: 'normal',
fontWeight: 'normal',
lineGap: 0.25,
padding: 0.5,
strokeColor: '#fff',
strokeWidth: 0,
text: '',
})
|argument
|description
alignment
|The horizontal text alignment. Possible values are
'center',
'left' and
'right'.
backgroundColor
|The background color.
color
|The color.
fontFamily
|The font family.
fontSize
|The font size.
fontStyle
|The font style.
fontVariant
|The font variant.
fontWeight
|The font weight.
lineGap
|The vertical distance between the text lines. The value is relative to the font size.
padding
|The space around the text. The value is relative to the font size.
strokeColor
|The stroke color.
strokeWidth
|The stroke width. The value is relative to the font size.
text
|The text.
.isTextTexture = true
Used to check whether this is an instance of
TextTexture.
.text
.fontFamily
.fontSize
.fontWeight
.fontVariant
.fontStyle
.color
.strokeWidth
.strokeColor
.alignment
.lineGap
.padding
.backgroundColor
.lines
read-only
The text split by the new line character.
.font
read-only
The font specification using the CSS value syntax.
.width
read-only
The width of the image.
.height
read-only
The height of the image.
.pixelRatio = 1
The pixel ratio of the image.
.redraw()
Redraws the image.
.checkFontFace()
Checks whether the font face has been loaded and is available.
Returns a boolean.
.loadFontFace()
Forces the font face to be loaded.
Returns a promise.
.setOptimalPixelRatio(object, renderer, camera)
Set the optimal pixel ratio depending on the distance of the object to the camera and the size of the renderer DOM element.
|argument
|description
object
|An instance of
THREE.Object3D.
renderer
|A renderer.
camera
|An instance of
THREE.Camera.