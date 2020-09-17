Mesh replacement for
THREE.Line
Instead of using GL_LINE, it uses a strip of triangles billboarded. Some examples:
MeshLine to plot graphs
MeshLine with texture
MeshLine rendering SVG Paths
MeshLine created from a mesh
MeshLine.advance() by @caramelcode (Jared Sprague) and @mwcz (Michael Clayton)
Include script after THREE is included
<script src="THREE.MeshLine.js"></script>
or use npm to install it
npm i three.meshline
and include it in your code (don't forget to require three.js)
const THREE = require('three');
const MeshLine = require('three.meshline').MeshLine;
const MeshLineMaterial = require('three.meshline').MeshLineMaterial;
const MeshLineRaycast = require('three.meshline').MeshLineRaycast;
or
import * as THREE from 'three';
import { MeshLine, MeshLineMaterial, MeshLineRaycast } from 'three.meshline';
First, create the list of numbers that will define the 3D points for the line.
const points = [];
for (let j = 0; j < Math.PI; j += (2 * Math.PI) / 100) {
points.push(Math.cos(j), Math.sin(j), 0);
}
MeshLine also accepts a
Geometry or
BufferGeometry looking up the vertices in it.
const geometry = new THREE.Geometry();
for (let j = 0; j < Math.PI; j += 2 * Math.PI / 100) {
const v = new THREE.Vector3(Math.cos(j), Math.sin(j), 0);
geometry.vertices.push(v);
}
Once you have that, you can create a new
MeshLine, and call
.setPoints() passing the list of points.
const line = new MeshLine();
line.setPoints(points);
Note:
.setPoints accepts a second parameter, which is a function to define the width in each point along the line. By default that value is 1, making the line width 1 * lineWidth in the material.
// p is a decimal percentage of the number of points
// ie. point 200 of 250 points, p = 0.8
line.setPoints(geometry, p => 2); // makes width 2 * lineWidth
line.setPoints(geometry, p => 1 - p); // makes width taper
line.setPoints(geometry, p => 2 + Math.sin(50 * p)); // makes width sinusoidal
A
MeshLine needs a
MeshLineMaterial:
const material = new MeshLineMaterial(OPTIONS);
By default it's a white material of width 1 unit.
MeshLineMaterial has several attributes to control the appereance of the
MeshLine:
map - a
THREE.Texture to paint along the line (requires
useMap set to true)
useMap - tells the material to use
map (0 - solid color, 1 use texture)
alphaMap - a
THREE.Texture to use as alpha along the line (requires
useAlphaMap set to true)
useAlphaMap - tells the material to use
alphaMap (0 - no alpha, 1 modulate alpha)
repeat - THREE.Vector2 to define the texture tiling (applies to map and alphaMap - MIGHT CHANGE IN THE FUTURE)
color -
THREE.Color to paint the line width, or tint the texture with
opacity - alpha value from 0 to 1 (requires
transparent set to
true)
alphaTest - cutoff value from 0 to 1
dashArray - the length and space between dashes. (0 - no dash)
dashOffset - defines the location where the dash will begin. Ideal to animate the line.
dashRatio - defines the ratio between that is visible or not (0 - more visible, 1 - more invisible).
resolution -
THREE.Vector2 specifying the canvas size (REQUIRED)
sizeAttenuation - makes the line width constant regardless distance (1 unit is 1px on screen) (0 - attenuate, 1 - don't attenuate)
lineWidth - float defining width (if
sizeAttenuation is true, it's world units; else is screen pixels)
If you're rendering transparent lines or using a texture with alpha map, you should set
depthTest to
false,
transparent to
true and
blending to an appropriate blending mode, or use
alphaTest.
Finally, we create a mesh and add it to the scene:
const mesh = new THREE.Mesh(line, material);
scene.add(mesh);
You can optionally add raycast support with the following.
mesh.raycast = MeshLineRaycast;
THREE.meshline can be used declaritively. This is how it would look like in react-three-fiber. You can try it live here.
import { extend, Canvas } from 'react-three-fiber'
import { MeshLine, MeshLineMaterial, MeshLineRaycast } from 'three.meshline'
extend({ MeshLine, MeshLineMaterial })
function Line({ points, width, color }) {
return (
<Canvas>
<mesh raycast={MeshLineRaycast}>
<meshLine attach="geometry" points={points} />
<meshLineMaterial
attach="material"
transparent
depthTest={false}
lineWidth={width}
color={color}
dashArray={0.05}
dashRatio={0.95}
/>
</mesh>
</Canvas>
)
}
Dynamic line widths can be set along each point using the
widthCallback prop.
<meshLine attach='geometry' points={points} widthCallback={pointWidth => pointWidth * Math.random()} />
Tested successfully on
MIT licensed
Copyright (C) 2015-2016 Jaume Sanchez Elias, http://www.clicktorelease.com