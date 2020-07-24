a full-interaction event manager, help
three.js binding interaction event more simple
npm install -S three.interaction
import { Scene, PerspectiveCamera, WebGLRenderer, Mesh, BoxGeometry, MeshBasicMaterial } from 'three';
import { Interaction } from 'three.interaction';
const renderer = new WebGLRenderer({ canvas: canvasElement });
const scene = new Scene();
const camera = new PerspectiveCamera(60, width / height, 0.1, 100);
// new a interaction, then you can add interaction-event with your free style
const interaction = new Interaction(renderer, scene, camera);
const cube = new Mesh(
new BoxGeometry(1, 1, 1),
new MeshBasicMaterial({ color: 0xffffff }),
);
scene.add(cube);
cube.cursor = 'pointer';
cube.on('click', function(ev) {});
cube.on('touchstart', function(ev) {});
cube.on('touchcancel', function(ev) {});
cube.on('touchmove', function(ev) {});
cube.on('touchend', function(ev) {});
cube.on('mousedown', function(ev) {});
cube.on('mouseout', function(ev) {});
cube.on('mouseover', function(ev) {});
cube.on('mousemove', function(ev) {});
cube.on('mouseup', function(ev) {});
// and so on ...
/**
* you can also listen on parent-node or any display-tree node,
* source event will bubble up along with display-tree.
* you can stop the bubble-up by invoke ev.stopPropagation function.
*/
scene.on('touchstart', ev => {
console.log(ev);
})
scene.on('touchmove', ev => {
console.log(ev);
})