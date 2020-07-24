openbase logo
three.interaction

by JC
0.2.3 (see all)

three.js interaction toolkit, help you built an interaction event-system for three.js, binding interaction event like browser-dom

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.4K

GitHub Stars

288

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

three.interaction

npm javascript style guide Standard Version

a full-interaction event manager, help three.js binding interaction event more simple

install

npm install -S three.interaction

usage

import { Scene, PerspectiveCamera, WebGLRenderer, Mesh, BoxGeometry, MeshBasicMaterial } from 'three';
import { Interaction } from 'three.interaction';

const renderer = new WebGLRenderer({ canvas: canvasElement });
const scene = new Scene();
const camera = new PerspectiveCamera(60, width / height, 0.1, 100);

// new a interaction, then you can add interaction-event with your free style
const interaction = new Interaction(renderer, scene, camera);

const cube = new Mesh(
  new BoxGeometry(1, 1, 1),
  new MeshBasicMaterial({ color: 0xffffff }),
);
scene.add(cube);
cube.cursor = 'pointer';
cube.on('click', function(ev) {});
cube.on('touchstart', function(ev) {});
cube.on('touchcancel', function(ev) {});
cube.on('touchmove', function(ev) {});
cube.on('touchend', function(ev) {});
cube.on('mousedown', function(ev) {});
cube.on('mouseout', function(ev) {});
cube.on('mouseover', function(ev) {});
cube.on('mousemove', function(ev) {});
cube.on('mouseup', function(ev) {});
// and so on ...

/**
 * you can also listen on parent-node or any display-tree node,
 * source event will bubble up along with display-tree.
 * you can stop the bubble-up by invoke ev.stopPropagation function.
 */
scene.on('touchstart', ev => {
  console.log(ev);
})
scene.on('touchmove', ev => {
  console.log(ev);
})

Documentation

documentation

Examples

examples cube

examples cube overlap

