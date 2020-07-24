a full-interaction event manager, help three.js binding interaction event more simple

install

npm install -S three.interaction

usage

import { Scene, PerspectiveCamera, WebGLRenderer, Mesh, BoxGeometry, MeshBasicMaterial } from 'three' ; import { Interaction } from 'three.interaction' ; const renderer = new WebGLRenderer({ canvas : canvasElement }); const scene = new Scene(); const camera = new PerspectiveCamera( 60 , width / height, 0.1 , 100 ); const interaction = new Interaction(renderer, scene, camera); const cube = new Mesh( new BoxGeometry( 1 , 1 , 1 ), new MeshBasicMaterial({ color : 0xffffff }), ); scene.add(cube); cube.cursor = 'pointer' ; cube.on( 'click' , function ( ev ) {}); cube.on( 'touchstart' , function ( ev ) {}); cube.on( 'touchcancel' , function ( ev ) {}); cube.on( 'touchmove' , function ( ev ) {}); cube.on( 'touchend' , function ( ev ) {}); cube.on( 'mousedown' , function ( ev ) {}); cube.on( 'mouseout' , function ( ev ) {}); cube.on( 'mouseover' , function ( ev ) {}); cube.on( 'mousemove' , function ( ev ) {}); cube.on( 'mouseup' , function ( ev ) {}); scene.on( 'touchstart' , ev => { console .log(ev); }) scene.on( 'touchmove' , ev => { console .log(ev); })

